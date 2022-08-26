Russell Anderson announced as latest 2022 inductee to Aberdeen FC’s Hall of Fame

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson has been confirmed as the third inductee in the 2022 class of Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame.

Anderson will join Duncan Shearer and Dougie Bell in being inducted on November 23 at the Chester Hotel, with a fourth Dons legend being announced next week.

Aberdeen-born Anderson lived his childhood dream when he made his debut for the Reds in 1997, before going on to make 407 appearances over two spells at Pittodrie, where he scored 21 goals.

The defender, who earned 11 Scotland caps, was named club captain in 2003, which was a role he held before he moved to English Premier League side Sunderland for a club record sale of £1 million in the summer of 2007.

After four years south of the border, Anderson returned to Aberdeen under the management of Craig Brown, and would go on to play a key role during Derek McInnes’ tenure.

Before his retirement at the end of the 2014-15 season, Anderson captained his boyhood club to silverware as Aberdeen beat Inverness to lift the 2014 League Cup.