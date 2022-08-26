Russell Anderson announced as latest 2022 inductee to Aberdeen FC’s Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Russell Anderson announced as latest 2022 inductee to Aberdeen FC’s Hall of Fame

By Sophie Goodwin
August 26, 2022, 11:22 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 11:27 am
Russell Anderson will be inducted in to Aberdeen's Hall of Fame.
Russell Anderson will be inducted in to Aberdeen's Hall of Fame.

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson has been confirmed as the third inductee in the 2022 class of Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame.

Anderson will join Duncan Shearer and Dougie Bell in being inducted on November 23 at the Chester Hotel, with a fourth Dons legend being announced next week.

Aberdeen-born Anderson lived his childhood dream when he made his debut for the Reds in 1997, before going on to make 407 appearances over two spells at Pittodrie, where he scored 21 goals.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (left) embraces club captain Russell Anderson as the Scottish League Cup arrives at the Town House

The defender, who earned 11 Scotland caps, was named club captain in 2003, which was a role he held before he moved to English Premier League side Sunderland for a club record sale of £1 million in the summer of 2007.

After four years south of the border, Anderson returned to Aberdeen under the management of Craig Brown, and would go on to play a key role during Derek McInnes’ tenure.

Before his retirement at the end of the 2014-15 season, Anderson captained his boyhood club to silverware as Aberdeen beat Inverness to lift the 2014 League Cup.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons…
Aberdeen supporters at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Pittodrie clash with Rangers rescheduled for noon kick-off
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
Willie Miller led Aberdeen to the first of three consecutive Scottish Cups at Hampden Park in 1982.
Should Aberdeen FC legend Willie Miller be given the freedom of the city?
1
Celtic defender Liam Scales is on a season long loan at Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boss rules out late transfer window bid to secure Celtic loan star Liam…
0
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13071708ev) Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson (22) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 06 Aug 2022
ANALYSIS: Best form of defence is attack from Aberdeen's backline as Hayden Coulson's return…
Jonny Hayes pictured at the club's Cormack Park training complex.
Jonny Hayes on course to earn new Aberdeen contract, confirms boss Jim Goodwin
0
Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.
Former Don Dougie Bell joins the 2022 class for the Aberdeen FC Hall of…
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is rolling back the years at 35-years-old.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should extend veteran winger Jonny Hayes' contract
0

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…