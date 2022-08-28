‘Miovski is going to make us a lot of money’ – Dons fans react to Aberdeen’s five-star display against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Miovski is going to make us a lot of money’ – Dons fans react to Aberdeen’s five-star display against Livingston

By Paul Third
August 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.

Pittodrie is certainly the place to be as Aberdeen played their part in another five-goal thriller on Saturday.

Following a 4-1 win against St Mirren and a 3-2 defeat to Motherwell, Jim Goodwin’s side scored all five as they routed 10-man Livingston at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski’s two goals helped the Dons on their way to a big win and the Red Army are thrilled to see the Macedonian international make an impressive start to his career in a red shirt.

With six goals in six appearances the £535,000 signing from MTK Budapest is already looking a summer bargain.

On Facebook, Neil Esson wrote: “Miovski is going to make the club a lot of money.”

Scott Wilkinson was even more enthused, adding: “After a slow start we walked away from them. There was simply a difference in class.

“Regardless of them having a man sent off, we were dominant. Miovski is a class striker. His finish for the goal which was disallowed, was top drawer, his finish for his second, almost identical. “Selfless in allowing Vinnie to take the pen, and in squaring for Hayes.

This is a team still finding its feet, in truth, and we’re looking good. Brilliant second half. Onto Annan now, and looking to reach the next round of the Cup. COYR!”

The Miovski love was also on display on Twitter.

McCrorie must stay in midfield

Ross McCrorie was excellent against Livingston in midfield. Picture by Shutterstock.

Back on Facebook, there was discussion about Ross McCrorie’s importance in midfield as he capped his man of the match display with a goal.

It’s fair to say there was little dissent to the notion McCrorie must stay in the Pittodrie engine room.

Stevie Graham wrote: “He is our engine room and his midfield performances show he should never be in defence.”

Kev Duncan agreed: “Three wins with him in midfield in three games. Two defeats in two games with him in defence.”

Graeme Lornie added: “He needs to stay in midfield. We must have a youngster that can slot in along side Stewart if Scales is out for any reason.”

Ryan Duncan – the real Slim Shady?

Ryan Duncan celebrates his goal after making it 5-0

In a weekend of positives for the Dons, Ryan Duncan came off the bench to score his first goal for the first team.

The latest product of the youth academy bears a passing resemblance to a certain rap star – and we think this Dons fan may have stumbled on a new nickname for Aberdeen’s emerging prospect.

