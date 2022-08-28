‘Miovski is going to make us a lot of money’ – Dons fans react to Aberdeen’s five-star display against Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittodrie is certainly the place to be as Aberdeen played their part in another five-goal thriller on Saturday.

Following a 4-1 win against St Mirren and a 3-2 defeat to Motherwell, Jim Goodwin’s side scored all five as they routed 10-man Livingston at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski’s two goals helped the Dons on their way to a big win and the Red Army are thrilled to see the Macedonian international make an impressive start to his career in a red shirt.

With six goals in six appearances the £535,000 signing from MTK Budapest is already looking a summer bargain.

On Facebook, Neil Esson wrote: “Miovski is going to make the club a lot of money.”

Scott Wilkinson was even more enthused, adding: “After a slow start we walked away from them. There was simply a difference in class.

“Regardless of them having a man sent off, we were dominant. Miovski is a class striker. His finish for the goal which was disallowed, was top drawer, his finish for his second, almost identical. “Selfless in allowing Vinnie to take the pen, and in squaring for Hayes.

This is a team still finding its feet, in truth, and we’re looking good. Brilliant second half. Onto Annan now, and looking to reach the next round of the Cup. COYR!”

The Miovski love was also on display on Twitter.

Fantastic second half, absolutely brilliant performance. Miovski was an incredible find — Grant Heath (@GrantHeath95) August 27, 2022

First class. A proper number 9. His movement and runs in behind are a joy to watch. Great find – well done Mowbray, Goodwin et al… — Sug71⭐️⭐️ (@Gussyboy71) August 27, 2022

McCrorie must stay in midfield

Back on Facebook, there was discussion about Ross McCrorie’s importance in midfield as he capped his man of the match display with a goal.

It’s fair to say there was little dissent to the notion McCrorie must stay in the Pittodrie engine room.

Stevie Graham wrote: “He is our engine room and his midfield performances show he should never be in defence.”

Kev Duncan agreed: “Three wins with him in midfield in three games. Two defeats in two games with him in defence.”

Graeme Lornie added: “He needs to stay in midfield. We must have a youngster that can slot in along side Stewart if Scales is out for any reason.”

Ryan Duncan – the real Slim Shady?

In a weekend of positives for the Dons, Ryan Duncan came off the bench to score his first goal for the first team.

The latest product of the youth academy bears a passing resemblance to a certain rap star – and we think this Dons fan may have stumbled on a new nickname for Aberdeen’s emerging prospect.

Hemminem? — Mark McDonald (@MarkMcD1980) August 27, 2022