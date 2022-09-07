Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play

By Jamie Durent
September 7, 2022, 7:35 pm
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson will serve a two-game ban after admitting a charge of serious foul play.

Clarkson had been cited earlier this week for his challenge on Ross County defender Callum Johnson during Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

The on-loan Liverpool man escaped with a yellow card at the time but Staggies boss Malky Mackay felt he should have been sent off.

Clarkson had been due to have a fast-track tribunal on Thursday but has since admitted the charge and will serve an immediate two-game suspension.

It means he will miss Saturday’s visit of Rangers to Pittodrie and the Dons trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian on September 17.

Mackay said after the game that he had spoken to referee Kevin Clancy about the decision.

“I’ve watched it back and for me, the tackle by (Leighton) Clarkson on Callum Johnson was a leg-breaker,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to the referee to let him know that I will be looking to see what the compliance officer (Andrew Phillips) does.”

The 20-year-old has been a regular in the Aberdeen side since arriving on loan from Liverpool and has already netted two spectacular goals.

The first came on his debut in the win over St Mirren and the second to secure victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes made his 300th appearance for Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Even at 35 Jonny Hayes' contribution is unmatched in the final third for…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss Rangers game after being cited by SFA
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to deliver a successful season.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen can deliver statement to Scottish football by dumping Rangers
0
Aberdeen loan signing Liam Scales.
Loan star Liam Scales insists Aberdeen will embrace the pressure of competing near the…
0
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to close the gap on Rangers in the table.
Boss Jim Goodwin challenges Aberdeen to chase down Rangers in the Premiership table
0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen strikes at goal against Ross County.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must grab the opportunity to 'turn over' Rangers
0
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans following the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.
Travelling Aberdeen fans make away games feel like Pittodrie, says boss Jim Goodwin
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Ross County.
Duk delivered for the Dons - but how does Luis Lopes' bicycle kick goal…
0

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0
Poundland will open a new store in Inverness later this month.
Poundland preparing to open new store at Inverness retail park later this month
0