Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson will serve a two-game ban after admitting a charge of serious foul play.

Clarkson had been cited earlier this week for his challenge on Ross County defender Callum Johnson during Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

The on-loan Liverpool man escaped with a yellow card at the time but Staggies boss Malky Mackay felt he should have been sent off.

Clarkson had been due to have a fast-track tribunal on Thursday but has since admitted the charge and will serve an immediate two-game suspension.

It means he will miss Saturday’s visit of Rangers to Pittodrie and the Dons trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian on September 17.

Mackay said after the game that he had spoken to referee Kevin Clancy about the decision.

“I’ve watched it back and for me, the tackle by (Leighton) Clarkson on Callum Johnson was a leg-breaker,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to the referee to let him know that I will be looking to see what the compliance officer (Andrew Phillips) does.”

The 20-year-old has been a regular in the Aberdeen side since arriving on loan from Liverpool and has already netted two spectacular goals.

The first came on his debut in the win over St Mirren and the second to secure victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.