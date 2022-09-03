Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at ‘catalogue of errors’ for injury time equaliser agony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin frustrated at ‘catalogue of errors’ for injury time equaliser agony

By Sean Wallace
September 3, 2022, 6:34 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.

Boss Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen suffered injury time heartache at Ross County due to a ‘catalogue of errors’.

The Dons were on course for three points in Dingwall until conceding with the last kick-of the game to draw 1-1.

It was a hammer blow for the Reds who were closing in on a third successive Premiership win for the first time since December 2021.

The pain of conceding five minutes into injury time made the draw feel like a defeat, said Goodwin.

Despite the set back of the late leveller Aberdeen still leap-frogged Hearts to move up to third in the Premiership table on goal difference.

Goodwin was gutted not to see out a win that would have opened up a larger advantage on Hearts and close the gap on second placed Rangers.

Aberdeen host Rangers, who were crushed 4-0 by Celtic, at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal at Ross County.

Goodwin said: “It was a catalogue of errors in the goal we conceded.

“Kelle (Roos) made a great save seconds before the goal from the header.

“Then one of our boys misses his clearance which is unfortunate.

“Jayden Richardson is in a good position but his foot slipped as he was about to push off to make the clearance.

“ I don’t mind conceding goals when teams cut you open or it goes in the top corner from 30-yards.

“But goals like that are hard to take. It was scruffy and avoidable.

“When they score so late it feels like a defeat.

“We got a point but we should have had another two and opened up a gap on Hearts.

“And we should have been closing the gap on Rangers above us as well.”

Ross County’s William Akio scores to make it 1-1 deep in injury time.

An ‘out of this world’ goal by Duk

Aberdeen were cheered on by a 2,174 strong travelling support in Dingwall.

The Red Army were treated to a sublime goal from substitute Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

Summer signing Duk, secured from Portuguese giants Benfica, flicked up a Jonny Hayes low cross inside the box.

The 22-year-old Cape Verde international then fired in an audacious bicycle kick from 10 yards out.

It was a sensational goal and should have been enough to bag three points.

Goodwin praised Duk not just for the ‘out of this world’ strike but also the build up play.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick.

He said: “It was a brilliant goal from Duk and people will talk about the finish.

“The finish is out of this world but the build up play pleased me most.

“With the linkup play at the beginning of the move Duk takes it on the halfway line, feeds it wide then bursts a gut to get into the middle.

“When you score so late you do think ‘we have done enough here’.

“I felt the way the second half was going it looked like a goal would be decisive.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0.

‘I was thinking it was job done’

Ultimately Duk’s contender for goal of the season would not prove decisive.

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin delivered a corner into the box five minutes into time added on and chaos ensued.

Keeper Kelle Roos blocked a shot from Ben Purrington.

Aberdeen failed to clear the loose ball and William Akio punished by shooting home with a dramatic last kick of the game.

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.

Goodwin said: “We played well in the first half and controlled  the game for large spells although we were hit on the break a couple of times.

“We were very good but we didn’t pepper the keeper’s goal enough.

“That would be the only criticism of the first 45 minutes.

“The second half was a a little bit scrappy and became a dogfight.

“You know what you will get with County, they are quite direct team with long balls to to Jordan White.

“We were coping with that.

“I was thinking it was job done and to lose a goal in the last 30 seconds of added time makes it tougher to take.”

 

 

