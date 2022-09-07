Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss Rangers game after being cited by SFA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss Rangers game after being cited by SFA

By Paul Third
September 7, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 2:56 pm
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss the visit of Rangers on Saturday after being issued with a notice of complaint by the SFA.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder was booked following a tackle on Ross County’s Callum Johnson in Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

But the SFA have cited Clarkson for serious foul play and he is now facing the prospect of being suspended.

Clarkson’s case will be determined at a fast-track tribunal hearing on Thursday.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay believes Clarkson should have been sent off for the challenge.

Speaking after the draw with the Dons the County manager said: “We matched them all over the pitch and it was a clean game apart from the challenge in the 56th minute, which for me was a red card.

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen celebrates after he scores a sensational free kick at St Johnstone.

“I’ve watched it back and for me, the tackle by (Leighton) Clarkson on Callum Johnson was a leg-breaker.

“I’ve spoken to the referee to let him know that I will be looking to see what the compliance officer (Andrew Phillips) does.

“We’ve come off the back of a couple of difficult ones in terms of the compliance side of the game, with our two players who were cited and retrospectively sent off.

“Then at Ibrox, we had a decision not to have had a man (James Sands) sent off against us.

“Today there’s another one that’s glaring.”

