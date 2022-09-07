Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss Rangers game after being cited by SFA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss the visit of Rangers on Saturday after being issued with a notice of complaint by the SFA.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder was booked following a tackle on Ross County’s Callum Johnson in Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

But the SFA have cited Clarkson for serious foul play and he is now facing the prospect of being suspended.

Clarkson’s case will be determined at a fast-track tribunal hearing on Thursday.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay believes Clarkson should have been sent off for the challenge.

Speaking after the draw with the Dons the County manager said: “We matched them all over the pitch and it was a clean game apart from the challenge in the 56th minute, which for me was a red card.

“I’ve watched it back and for me, the tackle by (Leighton) Clarkson on Callum Johnson was a leg-breaker.

“I’ve spoken to the referee to let him know that I will be looking to see what the compliance officer (Andrew Phillips) does.

“We’ve come off the back of a couple of difficult ones in terms of the compliance side of the game, with our two players who were cited and retrospectively sent off.

“Then at Ibrox, we had a decision not to have had a man (James Sands) sent off against us.

“Today there’s another one that’s glaring.”