Willie Miller: Meeting the Queen was a wonderful experience where she talked of her love for the north-east

By Willie Miller
September 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Willie Miller reflects on receiving his MBE in 1991. Photo: Darrell Benns
Willie Miller reflects on receiving his MBE in 1991. Photo: Darrell Benns

Meeting Queen Elizabeth when she presented me with an MBE at Buckingham Palace in 1991 was a wonderful experience – and one I’ve been reflecting on over the past few days.

When Her Majesty presented me with my honour that day, she was very down to earth.

As well as offering her congratulations on the MBE, she also talked about Aberdeen and the scenery beside the River Dee.

The Queen was clearly delighted I lived in Aberdeen, and her affection for the city and surrounding areas was clear.

From the meeting, I thought it was clear Queen Elizabeth knew we are all the same. That we all have the same fragilities and expectations.

During our short chat, she certainly got the message over to me that she loved the north-east, Ballater, Braemar and the time she spent up here.

This link, of course, reflected in the Queen’s funeral cortege when Her Majesty was taken to Edinburgh from Balmoral, via Aberdeen.

The Royal funeral cortege passes through Aberdeen.

Following the sad passing of the monarch, the decision was taken by the SPFL to cancel all Scottish football at the weekend.

Football authorities were in the position where they wanted to try to do the right thing, which was the most important aspect.

Responses from various sports have been different, but football wanted to show a united front across the United Kingdom.

Respect in the wake of the news was required. The football authorities gave that respect.

Onlookers gather on Great Southern Road on the south of the River Dee to see the Queen's cortege leave Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
People gather on Great Southern Road on the south of the River Dee to pay their respects as the Queen’s cortege leaves Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

I can understand some fans will be disappointed that Aberdeen’s game with Rangers at the weekend was postponed.

However, for me, postponing the fixtures was the right decision.

It showed respect for a Queen who had served the nation for many, many decades. And who was still serving the nation even though she was in a frail condition.

Aberdeen a potent threat in attack

The new-look Aberdeen team built during the summer transfer window pose a dangerous attacking threat which will deliver more goals as the season goes on.

Manager Jim Goodwin overhauled the squad in the summer and many of his new signings are very attack-minded.

Their first instinct is to push forward to get into dangerous areas and hurt the opposition.

When you look at the new-look team, the summer signings have all been of a high quality.

Aberdeen have started the season well and had the chance to leapfrog Rangers into second place in the Premiership had that game gone ahead.

I am confident the Dons will deliver many exciting moments this season… and goals.

That is all down to the recruitment alongside the positive energy and direction manager Jim Goodwin has given his players.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he scores his penalty against Livingston.

He has empowered his players with the freedom to push forward, create chances and find the back of the net.

Summer signing Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes came on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Ross County and scored a fantastic goal.

That underlined the former Benfica attacker’s directness.

It was a perfect example of picking the ball up, starting the move and then ending it with a spectacular finish.

Meanwhile, striker Bojan Miovski looks to be a real predator in front of goal.

The North Macedonian international has already scored six goals for the Dons.

Shayden Morris also looks to be a very positive player whose first instinct is to take a defender on.

I can speak as an ex-defender and that directness is the last thing you want. Instead, you want to see uncertainty in a striker.

A defender wants to see the striker deciding to take an easy option – for the striker, winger or attacker to pass square instead of taking a defender on.

However, the summer attacking signings want to take on defenders.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he made it 4-0 against Livingston.

The two full-backs Jayden Richardson and Hayden Coulson are also players who are very positive going forward.

When you have the option of the main striker, three fast players supporting and then full-backs getting up as well, it can be very potent.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is also getting into dangerous positions and scoring.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has scored some superb goals, too, although he will now be suspended for the next two games.

You also have to factor in that winger Callum Roberts has been out with a hamstring injury since his second game.

His return will also add another attacking dimension to the Dons.

Callum Roberts receives treatment for an injury.

Then you add in the players Goodwin inherited when he took over at Pittodrie.

Vicente Besuijen is a real attacking threat and the evergreen Jonny Hayes continues to roll back the years with his performances.

Winger Matty Kennedy has also returned to action after suffering from injury frustration for a large spell of last season.

The goals are being spread round the team pretty well and there are positive signs going forward.

Aberdeen’s positive start this season has ignited the supporters.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes (R) celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.

They have seen what these new signings are capable of.

They are getting behind the team by travelling in numbers to away games.

However, it is not blind support.

The Red Army can see the team is shaping up very nicely for the challenges this season.

If Aberdeen can continue the way they have started the campaign, I don’t think there will be too many complaints from supporters.

I think the manager will also be more than happy to see this rebuilt team evolve.

To continue to be solid at the back, but also have an emphasis on attacking play.

That has to continue with an away trip to Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

Hibs are another team that is evolving with a new manager, set-up and players.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen, right, celebrates scoring in the 4-1 win over Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

Facing Hibs away will be a tough challenge.

A lot of emphasis will be placed defensively on keeping Martin Boyle quiet.

However, I expect Aberdeen to continue playing on the front foot in the capital.

Even though it is away from home, I expect the emphasis will be on Aberdeen’s forward players trying to create and take opportunities.

But, whilst doing that, they also have to be aware that Hibs have the players such as Boyle that can hurt them.

However, there is absolutely no doubt the Dons have the attacking talent to cause the Hibs defence a lot of problems.

I expect the Aberdeen attack to do that.

Barron must rediscover his top form

Midfielder Connor Barron is strong enough to come back from his injury setback an even better player.

Barron is set to return to training this week after almost three months out with a knee injury suffered in a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old has not featured this season yet.

Midfielder Connor Barron is set to return to training this week after a three-month injury absence.

When you are out of the team, you then have to fight to get a regular starting slot back,

Having spoken to Barron and also watched him play, I am confident he can come back even stronger.

Being out for so long is a blow for a young talent who performed so well in the second half of last season.

Barron will be desperate to continue that form when he returns to full fitness.

Obviously midfield has been strengthened by signings during the summer transfer window.

Teenage midfielder Connor Barron has yet to play this season due to injury.

However, that should not deter Barron from being positive about what he can offer to the midfield.

Barron has to be mentally positive as well as in great shape physically to wrestle his starting position back.

He has so much to offer and is still at such a young age there is plenty of development to come from Barron.

If he can recapture the form he showed at the tail end of last season, and also improve on it going forward, he will be a great addition for boss Goodwin.

And Barron will be very high up there in the options he has for the midfield area.

Barron is a quality player who has a very bright future ahead of him.

