Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sport after the Queen’s death: What’s on and what’s off

By Ryan Cryle and David Mackay
September 8, 2022, 8:24 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 12:07 pm
Sports grounds across Scotland are silent following the death of the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock

Sporting calendars across the weekend have been decimated following the news of the Queen’s death.

Cove Rangers’ scheduled Friday night clash with Dundee at the Balmoral Stadium was the first senior Scottish football game postponed in the wake of the monarch’s death.

It was later confirmed that all men’s SPFL and Highland League fixtures and women’s Scottish Cup matches across the weekend would be postponed as a mark of respect.

The decision to cancel has proved controversial with some saying gathering in crowds for events would allow people to properly show respect for the late Queen.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will work with our clubs and members in the meantime to ensure appropriate steps are taken throughout the period of mourning.”

Aberdeen were scheduled to play Rangers in a much-anticipated Pittodrie Premiership clash at lunchtime on Saturday, the game had been due to be live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Ross County had been due to host Motherwell and Caley Thistle were due to be at home to Hamilton Accies.

It has not been confirmed whether fans who had already bought tickets will be eligible for refunds or just receive admission to rearranged dates.

What about other sports?

On Friday morning, shinty’s governing body, the Camanachd Association, confirmed the postponement of all weekend fixtures as a mark of respect.

Her Majesty’s passing at the age of 96 will be followed by a period of national mourning, with Scottish football authorities yet to confirm any anticipated changes to the Saturday-Sunday fixture calendar following the sad news.

The Scottish Rugby Union have called off all domestic rugby, meaning matches involving north clubs like Highland, Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians have been postponed.

In their statement, the SRU said: “As a mark of respect and to acknowledge the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Scottish Rugby has decided to suspend all domestic competitive matches this weekend.”

The women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Play at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth was suspended on Thursday evening when the news broke, and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.

However, play resumed in the tournament on Saturday morning.

Cricket resumed in London on Saturday. Photo: Shutterstock

A DP Tour statement said: “The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with official national mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

“The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty.

“We join other sports in doing this, including the men’s (cricket) test match between England and South Africa at The Oval and the Women’s IT20 match between England and India in County Durham, Premiership rugby union, rugby league and the Great North Run in the north east of England.”

Play had been suspended in the England v South Africa cricket test match in London on Friday before resuming again on Saturday.

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5K sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Elsewhere, the rest of the Tour of Britain cycling event, which started in Aberdeen and was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, will not take place after the final three stages were cancelled with Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) named as the 2022 winner.

