‘He was doing what he loved’: Tributes paid to dad who died falling from Highland mountain

Tributes have been paid to dad who fell to his death from a Highland mountain.

Lachlan Macdonald, 46, had been walking on the Forcan Ridge, a popular route on The Saddle mountain.

It is understood while crossing the steep terrain he lost his footing and fell to his death. His body was later found by a coastguard helicopter and mountain rescue teams.

Mr Macdonald, from Glasgow, was a hillwalking enthusiast, and regularly posted of his adventures out in the mountains.

Following his death, best friend Alasdair Campbell launched a fundraiser for the family to help cover the funeral costs. More than £4,300 has been raised so far.

‘He was an amazing dad’

His mum, Margaret wrote on the page: “He was doing what he loved best, climbing the mountains.

“We just can’t believe what has happened to our gorgeous boy.

“He was an amazing dad to Alannah, brother to Karen, uncle to wee Calum and son to Calum and myself and words can’t express how we feel.”

Hearts fan who valued teamwork

On Mr Macdonald’s social media account, he regularly posted about his love for the Edinburgh football team Hearts.

Last month, he enjoyed a hike with a group of friends and posted “We got the weather, we got the banter and we sure as hell got the best of folk.

“Only great teamwork, positive vibes and head torches got us through.”

He also wrote poetry about his “mountain family”, which was shared online by his sister Kay.

Tributes pour in from friends

Other friends and family joined in to pay tribute on social media.

Margaret Clare wrote “Lachlan was well loved and known to many folk. He touched many hearts. Hope the family can come to terms with his sad passing.

Louise Strutt wrote: “A man who could light up a hillside in seconds. Your love, compassion and ability to bring out the best in every situation.”

According to Walk Highlands, The Saddle is a complex mountain with several ridges which has a whole batch of possible routes. One of the most popular is Forcan Ridge.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a 46-year-old man having fallen while walking on The Saddle in Kintail around 12pm on Saturday, September 17.

“His body was subsequently found and recovered with the assistance of the HM Coastguard helicopter and the Kintail and Glenelg mountain rescue teams.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”