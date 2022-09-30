Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes ‘common sense prevails’ over SFA charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is remaining tight-lipped over his SFA charge but hopes “common sense prevails.”

Goodwin has been cited by the SFA for comments he made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in the aftermath of the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

The Reds boss accused Scotland international Porteous of “blatant cheating” to earn a penalty and a second yellow for Liam Scales who was sent off.

Goodwin also claimed he had warned his own players, and referee David Dickinson, about Porteous prior to kick-off.

Goodwin has been summoned to a disciplinary hearing with the SFA at Hampden on October 6 over alleged breaches of rules 73 and 77.

Those rules cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

He could face a touch-line ban.

Goodwin was reluctant to talk in depth about the SFA hearing, but hopes “common sense prevails” and he remains free to lead out the Dons.

He said: “I can’t say a great deal about what is going on at the moment because the inquiry still needs to happen.

“But whether I am on the touchline or not, the work is all done Monday to Friday.

“There will be communication between myself and the other staff if need be but hopefully it does not come to that.

“Hopefully common sense prevails and I will be able to take the team.”

Goodwin set for hearing next month

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson accused then-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson of “blatant cheating” in March this year following a 2-0 win at Tynecastle.

Neilson escaped any punishment from the SFA.

Asked if he was surprised to be charged, Goodwin said: “I’m restricted to what I’m allowed to say on this matter right now.

“Let’s see what the outcome is and then I will come back and give my view.

“There is not a great deal that I can say.”

Ryan Porteous shines for Scotland

Porteous shrugged off the controversy surrounding the incident against Aberdeen to make his Scotland debut in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

The 23-year-old centre-back received plaudits for his impressive performance as Scotland won their Nations League group.

That draw secured promotion to the elite League A.

Scotland are also elevated to Pot 2 for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign draw in Germany on October 9.

The Scots also secured a play-off spot for Euro 2024 should they fail to qualify via the traditional route.

Irishman Goodwin said: “I never saw the game.

“I was busy watching Ireland v Armenia – that was a classic!

“A lot was riding on that one to see who finished bottom.

“I was delighted for Steve Clarke and all the boys in that squad who I know like John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Declan Gallagher.”

Delight at former Don Gallagher’s Scotland return

Centre-back Gallagher had his Aberdeen contract terminated a year early in June.

The defender subsequently signed on at St Mirren.

He had struggled to command game time since Goodwin was appointed manager in mid February.

When Gallagher signed for Aberdeen last summer he was an established Scotland international and part of the Euro 2020 finals squad.

Gallagher fell out of the international set up during his time at Pittodrie.

However he was recalled to the Scotland squad for the recent UEFA Nations League triple header.

Gallagher was an unused substitute in the goal-less draw with Ukraine in neutral Krakow, Poland on Tuesday.

Goodwin is delighted the defender has returned to the international fold.

He said: “Declan left Aberdeen on very good terms.

“It didn’t work out for him the way he would have liked here.

“But I’m delighted to see it working out at St Mirren and he has got that international recognition.

“I am really pleased for Scotland as a whole.

“This country has been very good to me.

“My loyalty is to the Republic of Ireland when we are in the same group but I always want to see Scotland to do well.

“So I was delighted to see them get their promotion.”