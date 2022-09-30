Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes ‘common sense prevails’ over SFA charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes ‘common sense prevails’ over SFA charge

By Sean Wallace
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for recent comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin  is remaining tight-lipped over his SFA charge but hopes “common sense prevails.”

Goodwin has been cited by the SFA for  comments he made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in the aftermath of the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

The Reds boss accused Scotland international Porteous of “blatant cheating” to earn a penalty and a second yellow for Liam Scales who was sent off.

Goodwin also claimed he had warned his own players, and referee David Dickinson, about Porteous prior to kick-off.

Goodwin has been summoned to a disciplinary hearing with the SFA at Hampden on October 6 over alleged breaches of rules 73 and 77.

Those rules cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

He could face a touch-line ban.

Goodwin was reluctant to talk in depth about the SFA hearing, but hopes “common sense prevails” and he remains free to lead out the Dons.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

He said: “I can’t say a great deal about what is going on at the moment because the inquiry still needs to happen.

“But whether I am on the touchline or not, the work is all done Monday to Friday.

“There will be communication between myself and the other staff if need be but hopefully it does not come to that.

“Hopefully common sense prevails and I will be able to take the team.”

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales

Goodwin set for hearing next month

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson accused then-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson of “blatant cheating” in March this year following a 2-0 win at Tynecastle.

Neilson escaped any punishment from the SFA.

Goodwin exchanges words with Porteous at full-time.

Asked if he was surprised to be charged, Goodwin said: “I’m restricted to what I’m allowed to say on this matter right now.

“Let’s see what the outcome is and then I will come back and give my view.

“There is not a great deal that I can say.”

Ryan Porteous shines for Scotland

Porteous shrugged off the controversy surrounding the incident against Aberdeen to make his Scotland debut in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

The 23-year-old centre-back received plaudits for his impressive performance as Scotland won their Nations League group.

That draw secured promotion to the elite League A.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous (R) and Roman Yaremchuk of Ukraine (L) in action.

Scotland are also elevated to Pot 2 for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign draw in Germany on October 9.

The Scots also secured a play-off spot for Euro 2024 should they fail to qualify via the traditional route.

Irishman Goodwin said: “I never saw the game.

“I was busy watching Ireland v Armenia – that was a classic!

“A lot was riding on that one to see who finished bottom.

“I was delighted for Steve Clarke and all the boys in that squad who I know like John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Declan Gallagher.”

Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.

Delight at former Don Gallagher’s Scotland return

Centre-back Gallagher had his Aberdeen contract terminated a year early in June.

The defender subsequently signed on at St Mirren.

He had struggled to command game time since Goodwin was appointed manager in mid February.

When Gallagher signed for Aberdeen last summer he was an established Scotland international and part of the Euro 2020 finals squad.

Gallagher fell out of the international set up during his time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-1 loss at HIbs.

However he was recalled to the Scotland squad for the recent UEFA Nations League triple header.

Gallagher was an unused substitute in the goal-less draw with Ukraine in neutral Krakow, Poland on Tuesday.

Goodwin is delighted the defender has returned to the international fold.

He said: “Declan left Aberdeen on very good terms.

“It didn’t work out for him the way he would have liked here.

“But  I’m delighted to see it working out at St Mirren and he has got that international recognition.

“I am really pleased for Scotland as a whole.

“This country has been very good to me.

“My loyalty is to the Republic of Ireland when we are in the same group but I always want to see Scotland to do well.

“So I was delighted to see them get their promotion.”

