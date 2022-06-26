Declan Gallagher signs for St Mirren after Aberdeen terminate contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Gallagher signs for St Mirren after Aberdeen terminate contract

By Paul Third
June 26, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: June 26, 2022, 12:03 pm
Aberdeen signing Declan Gallagher in action for Scotland during the Euro 2020 play-off match against Israel.
Declan Gallagher is set to join St Mirren after his contract with the Dons was terminated

Declan Gallagher has joined St Mirren after his contract was terminated by Aberdeen.

The Scotland international was signed by former manager Stephen Glass from Motherwell, where he was captain.

The 31 year-old, who joined the Dons as a free agent after his contract at Fir Park expired, made 30 appearances for Aberdeen in his one season at Pittodrie.

Gallagher, who was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Buckie Thistle in Graeme Stewart’s testimonial match, has linked up with former Well boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren after agreeing a two-year deal to move to Paisley.

He is St Mirren’s sixth summer signing and will head out with the Buddies on their pre-season trip to Northern Ireland on Monday.

