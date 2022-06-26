Declan Gallagher signs for St Mirren after Aberdeen terminate contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Declan Gallagher has joined St Mirren after his contract was terminated by Aberdeen.

The Scotland international was signed by former manager Stephen Glass from Motherwell, where he was captain.

The 31 year-old, who joined the Dons as a free agent after his contract at Fir Park expired, made 30 appearances for Aberdeen in his one season at Pittodrie.

Gallagher, who was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win at Buckie Thistle in Graeme Stewart’s testimonial match, has linked up with former Well boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren after agreeing a two-year deal to move to Paisley.

He is St Mirren’s sixth summer signing and will head out with the Buddies on their pre-season trip to Northern Ireland on Monday.

We can this morning confirm Declan Gallagher has left the Club. The 31-year-old has departed Pittodrie having had his contract terminated. Everyone at AFC wishes Declan all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/wrzYi3YTji — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 26, 2022