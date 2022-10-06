‘Extremely disappointed’ Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin’s eight-match ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have released a statement saying they will appeal manager Jim Goodwin’s eight-game ban.

The Dons boss was served with the ban for comments he made about Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

Goodwin received an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

A statement released by the Dons read: “After being informed of the decision of the tribunal in today’s disciplinary hearing against Jim Goodwin, the club is extremely disappointed at the level of sanction imposed on Jim and are taking it very seriously.

“We do not expect to get the written reasons behind the decision until next week, but we will be appealing this decision.

“Meanwhile, Jim will be banned from the dugout for the Dundee United game.”

Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” in his post-match interview following the Dons’ 3-1 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road.

During the clash between Hibs and Aberdeen, Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off for a second booking, and the home side were awarded a penalty, after Scales and Porteous tangled in the box.

The Dons were leading 1-0 at the time.

The Dons boss also said he had warned his players – and referee David Dickinson – before kick-off over previous incidents where Porteous had gone down too easily.

Goodwin was charged by the SFA for alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Rule 73 says club staff should not make comments which are “offensive”, including in interviews.

Rule 77 says those involved in the game must “act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”