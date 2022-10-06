Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments

By Danny Law
October 6, 2022, 3:21 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 3:31 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with an eight-game ban from the Scottish FA for comments he made about Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

The Dons boss will serve an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” in his post-match interview following the Dons’ 3-1 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road.

During the clash between Hibs and Aberdeen, Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off for a second booking, and the home side were awarded a penalty, after Scales and Porteous tangled in the box.

The Dons were leading 1-0 at the time.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will have a lengthy ban from the dugout. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

The Dons boss also said he had warned his players – and referee David Dickinson – before kick-off over previous incidents where Porteous had gone down too easily.

Goodwin was charged by the SFA for alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Rule 73 says club staff should not make comments which are “offensive”, including in interviews.

Rule 77 says those involved in the game must “act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

 

