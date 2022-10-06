Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with an eight-game ban from the Scottish FA for comments he made about Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

The Dons boss will serve an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” in his post-match interview following the Dons’ 3-1 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road.

During the clash between Hibs and Aberdeen, Dons defender Liam Scales was sent off for a second booking, and the home side were awarded a penalty, after Scales and Porteous tangled in the box.

The Dons were leading 1-0 at the time.

The Dons boss also said he had warned his players – and referee David Dickinson – before kick-off over previous incidents where Porteous had gone down too easily.

Goodwin was charged by the SFA for alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Rule 73 says club staff should not make comments which are “offensive”, including in interviews.

Rule 77 says those involved in the game must “act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”