Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s atrocious away form continues as they crash 4-0 to Dundee United in front of 4,000 disappointed travelling fans

By Sean Wallace
October 8, 2022, 7:57 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 8:49 pm
Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates as he makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen.
Dundee United's Tony Watt celebrates as he makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen.

Banned Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watched from the stands as the Dons’ dismal Premiership away form continued.

The Dons suffered a shocker as they were dumped 4-0 by struggling Dundee United, the club rock bottom of the Premiership.

Aberdeen have now won just twice in the last 23 away league games.

Dundee United netted two late goals in the first half through Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

They also netted after the break through a Jamie McGrath penalty and Ross McCrorie own goal.

The Dons were cheered on by a huge 4,000 strong travelling support at Tannadice… but they were badly let down by a woeful performance.

This was the first time struggling Dundee United had won in the Premiership this season.

Goodwin was absent from the dugout as he served the first of an eight game ban issued by the SFA.

The Pittodrie gaffer will serve a six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign for comments made about Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the clash at Dundee United.

Goodwin accused defender Porteous of “blatant cheating” in his post-match interview following the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

Aberdeen have confirmed they will appeal the eight-game ban.

Assistant Lee Sharp in the dugout

Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp took charge in the dugout for the derby clash.

Many of the 4,000 strong travelling Red Army made their thoughts against Goodwin’s ban and the SFA very clear at Tannadice.

Many supporters donned the Jim Goodwin masks given away by the Evening Express in support of the Dons gaffer.

The Evening Express’ Jim Goodwin banned masks being used at Tannadice.

There was one change to the Aberdeen starting XI that swept aside Kilmarnock 4-1 last weekend.

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales returned from a one game suspension following his controversial dismissal in the 3-1 loss to Hibs.

Matty Kennedy, who impressed against Kilmarnock, dropped to the bench.

Returning Scales slotted into his regular left centre-back role allowing McCrorie  to return to midfield.

On loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson returned from a two game suspension but was named as a substitute.

Connor Barron returns from injury

Midfielder Connor Barron was named in a match squad for the first time this season.

The 20-year-old has been ruled out for the entire campaign so far with a knee injury suffered during a pre-season friendly.

Aberdeen fans with Jim Goodwin banned masks during the game at Dundee United.

Barron was introduced at the break for his first game time of the season in a bid to turn around the game with the Dons 2-0 down.

Dundee United threatened early on when Ylber Ramadani was caught in possession and dispossessed by Jamie McGrath.

The midfielder, an Aberdeen transfer target in the summer, shot low from 22 yards but it was straight at keeper Kelle Roos.

Aberdeen threaten through Miovski

In the 13th minute the Dons should have scored when a cross from Vicente Besuijen  found Jayden Richardson with keeper Carljohan Eriksson in no man’s land.

The keeper came racing off his line and then seemed to be caught by indecision.

That resulted in the goal being left wide open. When Richardson touched the ball across the face of goal it found Bojan Miovski six yards out.

It fell behind him and he tried to flick it in but couldn’t in front of a gaping goal.

Eriksson and Dundee United breathed a sigh of relief.

Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the Premiership match at Dundee United.

In the 32nd minute a free-kick was awarded 20 yards out for a foul on Hayden Coulson by McGrath.

On loan Middlesbrough left-back Coulson required treatment on the pitch after the challenge, but was able to continue.

The resultant free-kick, in dangerous territory, was wasted when Besuijen flighted a soft delivery to the back-post that was easily collected by keeper Eriksson.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins battles with Dundee United’s Dylan Levitt at Tannadice.

Moments later Glenn Middleton headed at goal from 15 yards but his effort was straight at Roos.

Disastrous five minute spell for Dons

Dundee United capitalised on poor defending to go ahead in the 41st minute.

McGrath stepped past Coulson on the flank and raced inside before sliding a pass to Tony Watt.

Striker Watt’s drive was well saved by keeper Roos but the ball fell to unmarked Aziz Behich who slotted home from 10 yards.

Dundee United’s Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.

A disastrous end to the half plummeted further depths through a superb finish from Watt in the 45th minute.

Yet again Aberdeen were punished for fragile defending when a cut-back from from Freeman found Watt who lashed into the top corner from 10 yards.

It was all too easy for Dundee United in that disastrous final to the first 45 minutes.

Half-time: Dundee United 2 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen threatened in the 51st minute when Hayes broke down the left and crossed to the back post.

Besuijen was racing in but just missed connecting.

In the 63rd minute substitute Leighton Clarkson flighted in a superb ball dropped over the defence to the onrushing Miovski.

The striker controlled the ball on his chest on the run but fired a 12 yard drive over the crossbar and into the Shed.

Aberdeen had switched to a back three with Scales on the left, Stewart central and McCrorie right.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has an attempt on goal during a cinch Premiership match

Aberdeen denied strong penalty call

Aberdeen were denied a penalty shout in the 68th minute when a Richardson shot appeared to be blocked by a hand.

Within minutes it was Dundee United who were harshly awarded a penalty by referee Willie Collum when Craig Sibbald went down under a challenge from McCrorie.

There didn’t seem to be much contact on Sibbald.

McGrath sent Roos the wrong way, firing into the keeper’s top right hand corner.

It should have been 4-0 in the 80th minute when the Dons defence was sliced open allowing Watt a free run on goal.

Roos did well to race off his line, close the angle and make the save.

The loose ball fell to Sadat Anaku who blasted over an open goal.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron against Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s dismal night slumped to fresh depths when a long free-kick into the box needlessly caused a mix up.

There was no communication from Roos and McCrorie, who headed into his own net.

Dundee United had scored four goals all season. They had doubled that tally against a ragged Aberdeen.

It was beginning to become embarrassing for Aberdeen now.

Moments later the Dons were again punished for trying to play it out from the back when the ball fell to Dylan Levitt.

Roos had to race off his line to save the shot to deny a fifth goal.

Full-time: Dundee United 4 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Coulson 4 (Duk 57), Scales 4 , Stewart 4, Richardson 4 (Morris 82); Ramadani 4(Ramirez 82) McCrorie 5; Hayes 5,  Besuijen 4(Clarkson 57); Watkins 4 (Barron 46); Miovski 5.

Subs not used: Lewis, Duncan, Milne, Kennedy, Ramirez.

DUNDEE UNITED (5-3-2): Eriksson 6; Benich 7 (Graham 87),  McMann 6, Edwards 6, Smith 6, Freeman 7; McGrath 7, Levitt 6, Sibbald 7; Watt 6 (Pawlett 86), Middleton 6(Anaku 70)

Subs not used: Birighitti, Graham, Niskanen, Meekison, Harkes, Cudjoe, Thomson.

Referee: Willie Collum

Man of the match: Tony Watt (Dundee United)

