LONG READ: ‘Ludicrous’ Jim Goodwin ban shows system flaws, says former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

LONG READ: ‘Ludicrous’ Jim Goodwin ban shows system flaws, says former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh

By Sean Wallace
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 5:06 pm
Aberdeen board members and Jim Goodwin watch from the stands at Dundee United.
Aberdeen board members and Jim Goodwin watch from the stands at Dundee United.

Former Pittodrie midfielder Steve Tosh has hit out at the SFA for  hammering Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with a “ludicrous” eight-game ban.

Tosh insists Scottish football’s governing body have proven to be “inept on a regular basis” and the hefty ban is another own-goal.

Goodwin was hit with an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Tosh believes the SFA’s heavy handling of Goodwin’s ban for accusing Hibs’ Ryan Porteous of “blatant cheating” shows the disciplinary system is flawed.

Especially when the SFA and compliance officer Andrew Phillips took no action against Hearts’ manager Robbie Neilson for similar comments.

Neilson accused then Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson of “blatant cheating” in March this year.

Tosh reckons the failure to sanction Neilson will surely mean an appeal by Aberdeen on Goodwin’s ban will be an “open-and-shut case” in favour of the Dons.

Straight-talking Tosh fears managers could will now be cautious about giving an honest opinion for fear of heavy sanctions.

Tosh said: “The ban is absolutely ludicrous.

“However, should I be that surprised?

“We have a governing body, who, although they get certain things right, prove on a regular basis to be inept.

“They continue to prove we have a system that is flawed.”

Aberdeen confirmed they are appealing the severity of Goodwin’s ban.

Inconsistency with Hearts’ boss Robbie Neilson not punished

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs’ Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.

Tosh said: “The bit I’m struggling with is why the compliance officer deemed there was no need for investigation into Robbie Neilson’s comments about Lewis Ferguson.

“What did Jim say that was any different to what Robbie said?

“If Aberdeen argue Goodwin said this and got eight games, but Neilson said this and got zero – it is an open-and-closed case in my opinion.

“Surely it has to be overturned – but it should never have come to this.

“The SFA should be bold enough, big enough and ugly enough to stand on their own two feet.

“They shouldn’t hide behind a compliance officer. That’s all they are doing.

“I have a lot of time for Ian Maxwell (SFA chief executive), who is a really nice guy and played at the same time as me.

“He promised he would bring things forward under his tenure and I believed him as he is a football guy.

“He has played the game and should have been able to stand up and say we can’t do that. We are going to be hung out to try if we give Jim Goodwin an eight-game ban, based on the fact it should never have been a penalty and there was actually an incident last season where Neilson accused an Aberdeen player of cheating and we did nothing.

“He should be bold enough to say we don’t need a compliance officer for this.”

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a coming together with Liam Scales

The SFA ‘s compliance officer Andrew Phillips will step down from his role next month.

His imminent departure was confirmed earlier this month with the SFA saying he had decided to “pursue other career opportunities”.

Phillips took up the role in February 2021 as he replaced Clare Whyte.

The SFA have began the recruitment process to appoint his successor.

Goodwin ‘an open and forthright manager’

Aberdeen manager Goodwin has already served the first game of his ban as he watched from the stands as Aberdeen lost 4-0 at Dundee United.

Goodwin will miss the upcoming matches against Hearts (home), Partick Thistle (h, League Cup), Motherwell (a), Rangers (a) and Hibs (h).

He will return to the dugout for the Premiership clash at Livingston on November 8.

Tosh said: “We have a situation where Jim Goodwin was asked a pertinent question after a game.

“You have one of the most open and forthright managers, who articulates himself very well.

“He was asked a question about an individual, who in recent weeks has covered himself in glory with Scotland.

“But before that he had a history of theatrics within the football field.

“Jim gave a reply along the lines of I told my players to look out for him.

“Did Scales fall for it? Ever so slightly.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

“Did the referee fall for it? One hundred per cent.

“If Jim had said he didn’t want to answer the question, he would have looked bad and been hung out to dry for that.

“He was asked what he thought of the penalty incident and told the press his thoughts – and he got the incident spot on. There is no argument about that.”

Fear managers will now be silenced

Tosh believes the hefty sanction handed to Goodwin could be a landmark moment if it is not over-ruled on appeal.

If an eight-game ban is allowed to stand, he fears it will effectively gag Scottish managers from giving honest opinions.

The result will then be bland “toeing the party line” for fear of retribution.

Aberdeen fans with Jim Goodwin banned masks supplied by the Evening Express during the game at Dundee United.

Tosh said: “What did Jim say that most people didn’t agree with?

“If we continue to go down this route, we will get interviews that remind you of managers from days gone by. Where they never actually answer a question that is posed to them.

“If a manager is asked: ‘So what did you think about that penalty decision?’

“The reply will be: ‘I’m sorry I’m not going to talk about that because I will get into trouble from the SFA.’

“That will be the party line going forward and is not what we want.”

VAR would have prevented ban chaos

Footage of the incident clearly reveals Porteous putting his arm around Scales’ neck and dragging the Dons defender to the ground.

Scales was given a second yellow card by referee David Dickinson and sent off.

As the dismissal came from a second caution, there was no route for Aberdeen to appeal and the defender served a one game ban.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 before that contentious incident at Easter Road.

Hibs converted the penalty and went on to win 3-1 against the 10-man Dons.

Tosh believes VAR (Video Assistant Referee) would have over-ruled the penalty, dismissal and subsequent chaos with Goodwin’s ban.

VAR is set for a Scottish Premiership debut when Hibernian take on St Johnstone on Friday October 21.

Tosh said: “VAR will be great because I would like to think the referee would have gone  to it and said no penalty.

“It is still a bit flawed, but it is 100 per cent better than what we have in Scotland as we have nothing.

“I don’t blame the referee. He has been hung out to dry, he only sees it on one occasion.

“I blame the system, the SFA, and Crawford Allan (SFA head of referee operations), who has said nothing since.”

Referee David Dickinson shows Liam Scales a second yellow and red card.

Referees must give their opinions

Tosh, who played for Aberdeen from 2003 to 05, is frustrated by the silence from referees and the SFA after contentious issues.

He wants more transparency.

Tosh, 49, said: “What we can do in the aftermath of games is make sure the punished on the day are not punished further if a decision is wrong.

“I would like to see referees in a position where they can speak out more.

“The fact they go and hide is frustrating everyone.”

‘Be innovators’ and make referees answer post match questions

A solution to bring more transparency, insists Tosh, would be to make whistlers and the SFA’s head of referees available to talk to the press.

That way any contentious decisions can be explained, and potentially overturned.

Tosh suggests a system where clubs can ask two questions, from a pre-defined list agreed at the start of the season.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

He said: “Why not be innovators for a change?

“Why not have a governing body that says they will put the referee in front of the press on Mondays?

“Rather than have a free-for-all, why not have it where two questions can be asked to  Crawford Allan and the referee about the game?

“You can’t ask anymore than that.

“Have questions set in stone before the start of the season so you cannot go off-piste.

“Certain questions where you can pick two that the referee or SFA Head of Referees has to answer.

“For example, one question could be: ‘do you believe the referee got the decision right on this occasion?’

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.

“Questions have to be submitted on the night of a game to give Crawford Allan and the referee time to sit down to review the footage.

“And then come back to the press and give answers on a Monday.

“For example, with the Aberdeen-Hibs situation, the question could be: ‘Did the referee get the decision right for the penalty?’

“When things are in black and white. you see they have been given due care and consideration.

“At the moment many people just think these things get swept under the carpet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen to study SFA's reasoning for Jim Goodwin's eight-game ban before launching appeal
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Sean Wallace: SFA moving into dangerous territory if Jim Goodwin's eight-game ban stands
Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge holding off Huntly's Michael Clark in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final. Image: Kenny Elrick
Prolific Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge looks like scoring with every chance, says Neil…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…
Aberdeen fans at Tannadice on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen man accused of hitting police officer with coin during Dundee United clash
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players owe their manager Jim Goodwin after dire showing at Dundee…
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart apologises to the club's fans after a 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen conduct post-mortem into defensive mistakes against Dundee United to ensure there is no…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Post Thumbnail
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks