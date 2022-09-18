Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1 loss at Hibs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after being sent off in the 3-1 defeat at Hibs.

The Dutch keeper believes centre-back Scales was “dragged into nonsense” by Hibs’ Ryan Porteous to get a second yellow and concede a penalty.

Scales received a second booking for the incident that left boss Jim Goodwin fuming.

Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” and called for the introduction of full-time referees to the Premiership in a bid to cut down mistakes.

Summer signing Roos said he heard before the game that Porteous “has a name for himself of diving.”

The incident changed the game as the Reds were leading 1-0 when Scales was sent off by referee David Dickinson.

Roos said: “As a player, you (Scales) are hurting because you know you have given the boys a very difficult task.

“However, what I do think is that Liam tried to defend the goal and gets dragged into, in my eyes, nonsense that their player tries to force.

“This is the first time I had personally played at Hibs and I was aware that this guy (Porteous) was meant to be a diver.

“So hopefully, the ref had got it right because I have not watched it back, to be honest.

“This guy has got a name for himself and it was very questionable I think.

“I work with the goalkeeping department about what their strengths are.

“Sammy (Craig Samson, goalkeeping coach) has mentioned to me together with Joe (Lewis) that this guy has a name for himself by diving if he can’t get near the ball.

“That’s what he’s done.

“And if I know that, I presume that refs know that too.

“And if they don’t they should make sure that they do.

“Hopefully, they do their homework and hopefully the ref has made the right decision because it cost us today.”

‘I knew he had a name for himself’

Aberdeen were 1-0 up courtesy of a superb early headed goal from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

However the game turned when Scales was given a second yellow card on the stroke of half time for the incident with Porteous.

Scales had been booked just 90 seconds earlier for a foul on Josh Campbell.

Hibs went on to win 3-1 with Campbell netting a second half brace.

Roos produced a string of impressive blocks, including a double save, in Edinburgh.

Roos said: “Like the players who dive, I live and breathe to win games.

“I do think in the heat of the moment, players do things that they are not always proud of.

“I don’t think it’s the aim to do that. Some players have that in them and some don’t.

“It’s always easy for the strong and tough guys like myself to say ‘they should be tougher’ and that kind of thing.

“But players play to different strengths

“Personally, it’s not my thing, it’s very difficult to say that for other players.

“I have not seen the footage of him diving before and that kind of thing.

“But I knew he had a name for himself. So that must mean he has some questionable things.”

‘Emotions run high in football’

Aberdeen manager Goodwin confirmed he told Porteous his thoughts at full-time.

Roos did not seek to talk to Porteous at the end of the match at Easter Road.

He said: “I didn’t waste my time speaking to him about it because I don’t really see the point.

“I do understand that emotions run high in football.”