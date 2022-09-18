Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1 loss at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after sending off in 3-1 loss at Hibs

By Sean Wallace
September 18, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against HIbs.
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against HIbs.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Liam Scales was hurting after being sent off in the 3-1 defeat at Hibs.

The Dutch keeper believes centre-back Scales was “dragged into nonsense” by Hibs’ Ryan Porteous to get a second yellow and concede a penalty.

Scales received a second booking for the incident that left boss Jim Goodwin fuming.

Goodwin accused Porteous of “blatant cheating” and called for the introduction of full-time referees to the Premiership in a bid to cut down mistakes.

Summer signing Roos said he heard before the game that Porteous “has a name for himself of diving.”

The incident changed the game as the Reds were leading 1-0 when Scales was sent off by referee David Dickinson.

Referee David Dickinson shows Liam Scales a second yellow and red card

Roos said: “As a player, you (Scales) are hurting because you know you have given the boys a very difficult task.

“However, what I do think is that Liam tried to defend the goal and gets dragged into, in my eyes, nonsense that their player tries to force.

“This is the first time I had personally played at Hibs and I was aware that this guy (Porteous) was meant to be a diver.

“So hopefully, the ref had got it right because I have not watched it back, to be honest.

“This guy has got a name for himself and it was very questionable I think.

“I work with the goalkeeping department about what their strengths are.

“Sammy (Craig Samson, goalkeeping coach)  has mentioned to me together with Joe (Lewis)  that this guy has a name for himself by diving if he can’t get near the ball.

“That’s what he’s done.

“And if I know that, I presume that refs know that too.

“And if they don’t they should make sure that they do.

“Hopefully, they do their homework and hopefully the ref has made the right decision because it cost us today.”

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales

‘I knew he had a name for himself’

Aberdeen were 1-0 up courtesy of a superb early headed goal from Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

However the game turned when Scales was given a second yellow card on the stroke of half time for the incident with Porteous.

Scales had been booked just 90 seconds earlier for a foul on Josh Campbell.

Hibs went on to win 3-1 with Campbell netting a second half brace.

Roos produced a string of impressive blocks, including a double save, in Edinburgh.

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle makes it 1-1 against Aberdeen.

Roos said: “Like the players who dive, I live and breathe to win games.

“I do think in the heat of the moment, players do things that they are not always proud of.

“I don’t think it’s the aim to do that. Some players have that in them and some don’t.

“It’s always easy for the strong and tough guys like myself to say ‘they should be tougher’ and that kind of thing.

“But players play to different strengths

“Personally, it’s not my thing, it’s very difficult to say that for other players.

“I have not seen the footage of him diving before and that kind of thing.

“But I knew he had a name for himself. So that must mean he has some questionable things.”

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales tackles Hibernian’s Josh Campbell.

‘Emotions run high in football’

Aberdeen manager Goodwin confirmed he told Porteous his thoughts at full-time.

Roos did not seek to talk to Porteous at the end of the match at Easter Road.

He said: “I didn’t waste my time speaking to him about it because I don’t really see the point.

“I do understand that emotions run high in football.”

