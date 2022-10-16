Duk delivers in style as Aberdeen returning to winning ways against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duk delivers in style as Aberdeen returning to winning ways against Hearts

By Paul Third
October 16, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: October 16, 2022, 7:07 pm
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.

In a game where old fashioned hard graft won out it was fitting that Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes should play the leading role for Aberdeen as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Hearts.

A goal and an assist in four second half minutes from Duk gave Aberdeen the honours and three points as the Dons moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Duk ran himself into exhaustion before departing to a rousing reception. It was no less than he deserved for an excellent shift for his side.

Dons made four changes from Tannadice

Dons boss Jim Goodwin, back in the dugout after appealing his eight-game ban from the SFA for comments after the defeat at Hibernian last month, made four changes from the side beaten 4-0 by Dundee United at Tannadice.

Jonny Hayes and Hayden Coulson missed out due to injury while Vicente Besuijen and Marley Watkins dropped to the bench.

The four players added to the starting line-up were Leighton Clarkson, Jack Mackenzie, Duk and Connor Barron.

The changes resulted in a change of formation for the Dons too as Goodwin switched to a back three with Ross McCrorie dropping back alongside captain Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales.

First half of few chances

Aberdeen, having surrendered so meekly at Tannadice, were fired up for this game but that intensity led to Jayden Richardson being booked after just 70 seconds for clattering into Alex Cochrane as the Hearts defender made a clearance.

The Jambos have had defensive issues in recent weeks and they were forced into another early change when Andy Halliday limped off with an ankle injury after just 10 minutes.

In an opening of little of note Hearts midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou was at the centre of a penalty claim from the home side after Duk went to ground in the box but referee Don Robertson was unimpressed.

It was gritty, competitive and combative but chances were at a premium as evidenced by the fact it took until the 21st minute for either side to have a sight at goal.

When it came it was not worth the wait as Stephen Humphrys’ long range effort for Hearts was lucky not to clear the Merkland Stand.

Perhaps it was to be expected given Hearts’ midweek mauling in Italy by Fiorentina and the Dons’ fragile confidence following their Tannadice torment.

Aberdeen’s lack of width was telling as they struggled to build any sustained period of pressure in the first half.

Aberdeen claim for a penalty as the ball appears to hit the arm of Lewis Neilson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group

They may not have tested Craig Gordon but they had another penalty claim turned away when substitute Lewis Neilson appeared to handle the ball under pressure from Duk.

The Jambos were wasteful with their first chance but they were left red faced at not taking their second as Lawrence Shankland’s lay-off found Humphrys who crossed for Cochrane.

But with Kelle Roos to beat Cochrane’s from six yards lacked power and precision and he succeeded in firing straight at the Dons goalkeeper.

Hearts’ Alex Cochrane can’t believe he’s missed a chance. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group

Hearts may have been weary from their Italian trip but they took control of proceedings and Shankland fired narrowly wide before Roos did well to hold Robert Snodgrass’ powerful drive.

For all the visitors’ pressure it was the Dons who should have taken the lead in first half stoppage time when Bojan Miovski sent Duk clearn on goal but Gordon brilliantly blocked the striker’s shot.

Gordon’s save was matched by Roos seconds later as he tipped a Shankland lob over the crossbar.

Dons survive early second half scare to score two late goals

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos makes a save from Hearts’ Stephen Humphrys . Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Roos was called into action again seconds after the interval as a poor pass back from captain Stewart led to Humphrys racing clear but Roos blocked at the striker’s feet.

The Dons responded with Duk – who else – at the near post but Gordon stuck out a hand to save his angled drive.

With misplaced passes aplenty it made for scrappy viewing and McCrorie decided to take matters into his own hands as he made a surging drive into the box.

But from his low ball across goal Miovski’s effort went just wide of the post.

With 70 minutes played and little change in proceedings Vicente Besuijen was introduced into proceedings and he had been on the pitch all of three minutes when the deadlock was broken.

Ylber Ramadani’s terrific through ball was matched by Duk as he took a touch before firing past Gordon to give the Dons the lead.

Aberdeen’s Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

It was no less than Duk deserved for his efforts and he wasted little time in helping put the game beyond Hearts four minutes later as he ran from deep before playing Besuijen in to fire home the second.

Duk departed thereafter with the fans cheering his name. And so they should.

Aberdeen (3-5-2) – Roos 7, McCrorie 6, Stewart 6, Scales 7, Richardson 6, Clarkson (Besuijen 70) 6, Ramadani 6, Barron 6, Mackenzie (Kennedy 87) 6, Lopes (Watkins 81) 8, Miovski 6. Subs not used – Lewis, Morris, Duncan, Milne, Bavidge, Ramirez.

Hearts (4-2-3-1) – Gordon 7, Sibbick 6, Kingsley 7, Cochrane 7, Halliday (Neilson 10) 2, Kiomourtzoglou 6, Snodgrass (Haring 82 (Grant 89)) 6, Humphrys 7, Forrest (Smith 82) 6, McKay 6, Shankland 6. Subs not used – Stewart, Clark, Henderson, Pollock.

Referee – Don Robertson 6.

Attendance – 14,711.

Man of the match – Duk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'We owed the fans a win'
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Women's search for first SWPL 1 win of the season continues after 3-0…
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson feeling positive after overcoming a difficult start to the…
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Ross McCrorie warns Aberdeen must eradicate 'silly mistakes' in battle for third place
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin admits Aberdeen let supporters down with Tannadice shocker but vows to make…
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin WILL be in the Aberdeen dugout this weekend as appeal date confirmed
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts making 'good progress' from long-term hamstring injury, confirms boss Jim…
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen owe supporters after embarrassing loss at Tannadice
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter
Building confidence for Pittodrie return a secondary concern as Aberdeen Women target first win…
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…

Most Read

1
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Duke fires home the opener for Aberdeen.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
Duk delivers in style as Aberdeen returning to winning ways against Hearts
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented