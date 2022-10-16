Highland League wins for Brora, Turriff and Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League wins for Brora, Turriff and Formartine

By Callum Law
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Andrew Macrae scored a hat-trick in Brora's Highland League win against Nairn
Andrew Macrae scored a hat-trick in Brora's Highland League win against Nairn

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell hailed Andrew Macrae as one of the best in the Breedon Highland League after he hit a hat-trick against Nairn County.

The Cattachs won 4-0 at Station Park and Campbell said: “The boys were very professional and I felt it was a really comfortable afternoon.

“On his day Andy’s one of the best in the league. I constantly get on at him and Jordan MacRae that if we want to be at the top of the table we need our two strikers scoring every week.

“Both of them didn’t score last week against Brechin so I put the onus on them this week and Andy’s come up with a hat-trick so I’m delighted with that.”

Macrae opened the scoring midway through the first half, firing into the top corner from 20 yards.

Mark Nicolson doubled the advantage with a header from Dale Gillespie’s corner and Macrae’s low finish made it 3-0 at half-time.

On 83 minutes Macrae completed his hat-trick by heading home Gregor MacDonald’s delivery.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “We set-up to be compact and frustrate Brora, we did that to an extent for the first 20 minutes.

“Then we lost the first goal. Our confidence went after that, we lost our shape and lost our way and 3-0 down at half-time the game was effectively over.”

Strathspey Thistle 1-6 Turriff United

Max Foster enjoyed a debut to remember as he bagged a brace in Turriff United’s 6-1 win over Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

The 23-year-old centre-back has joined the Haughs club after returning to the north-east from Dubai, where he played for Dubai City.

Ewan Clark’s penalty gave Turra an early lead before Aaron Reid made it 2-0. Owen Loveland capitalised on a slack back-pass to pull a goal back for Grantown Jags but within seconds Foster netted.

In the second period Clark, Foster and Reid were all on target again.

United boss Dean Donaldson said: “I was pleased to get back to winning ways after losing three in a row in the league.

“Max had a great debut so I was really pleased. We’ve been trying to get a centre-half in and hopefully Max will help us.”

Strathspey remain winless and bottom of the table with manager Charlie Brown left bemoaning another poor defensive showing

He said: “Defensive errors cost us for four of the goals.

“As soon as the whistle goes the pressure comes on and I’ve said to the players we need to defend our goal better.

“It doesn’t matter if they hoof the ball onto Grantown High Street, it’s better that than it landing in the net.”

Wick Academy 0-3 Formartine United

Formartine United moved back up to third in the Breedon Highland League with a 3-0 win over Wick Academy.

Jonny Smith opened the scoring on 21 minutes after dispossessing Scorries defender Ross Allan inside the box.

Jonny Crawford’s finish after an hour and Smith’s counter 10 minutes from time secured the points for the visitors at Harmsworth Park.

United boss Stuart Anderson said: “We’re pleased to keep a clean sheet and get the win because it’s never an easy game at Wick.

“We’re working hard every week and trying to get something out of every game.”

Wick player-manager Gary Manson added: “The game was a good summary of where we are right now; giving cheap goals away and not being clinical when we get chances.

“It’s symptomatic of where we are at the moment. We had good spells in the game and looked neat and tidy on the ball at times.

“But goals win games, they were clinical when they got their chances.”

