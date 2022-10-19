Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter calls for big performances against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter calls for big performances against Hibernian

By Sophie Goodwin
October 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 2:51 pm
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter has called for big performances from her players ahead of their SWPL 1 clash with Hibernian.

The Dons host Hibs at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium this evening, with their usual stomping ground Balmoral Stadium unavailable for the midweek game.

Aberdeen go into the top-flight meeting having picked up just one point from their opening seven games, which was a draw with Partick Thistle in August.

Hibernian, who boast a predominantly full-time professional squad, sit two places above the Dons in ninth with seven points, having also had a rocky start in SWPL 1.

The Reds’ come into tonight’s game off the back of a 3-0 league defeat to Hearts.

Aberdeen Women need to push for points

Aberdeen co-manager Hunter has issued a rallying call to her players, who she admits are struggling with confidence amid their poor run of top-flight results.

She said: “We need a good performance from everyone. We know that every individual has not been performing to their full potential.

“So, we need a big performance from every individual player to get a good team performance, and then we can hopefully get those three points.

It’s really difficult for them, but they’re going to have to find a way to start exceeding expectations again – and that’s all of us”

“This team has had a lot of success over the last couple of years, and at times you could say that we’ve been punching above our weight in a lot of aspects of the game.

“Last season we surprised people being the best of the rest, and finishing fifth, so it’s hard to live up to that expectation. It’s hard for the players – it’s new to some of them.

“It’s really difficult for them, but they’re going to have to find a way to start exceeding expectations again – and that’s all of us –  otherwise it’ll be very a long season.

“The players are lacking confidence, and some are worried about the expectation that comes when you’ve achieved what we have, but we need to find a way out of that.

“And we’re working on that at training, and we’ll go again when we step out onto the pitch against Hibs on Wednesday night.”

Dons boosted by return of skipper Campbell

Against Hibs, the Dons will be strengthened by the return of captain Loren Campbell, who missed out on the defeat to Hearts due to illness.

The Reds’ new arrival Nadine Hanssen will also be available for selection again as she nears full fitness after a long lay-off due to pregnancy and injury.

However, they will be without Maddison Finnie and Brodie Greenwood, as well as co-manager Beith, who are all away with Scotland under-17s.

Aberdeen Women skipper Loren Campbell. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

Hunter added: “We had a couple of forced changes on Sunday, but the squad that will be available against Hibs is looking really good.

“Loren is back now, she’s recovered really well. Having her back is a huge one for us because she makes such a difference on and off the pitch.

“Nadine has had a good chunk of minutes now, but we just need to be mindful of protecting her long-term, but she has an opportunity to be in the squad again.

“We’ve got two away with Scotland under-17s which just feels constant at the moment, but it’s part and parcel of being an international youth player.

“But other than those two being away, we’re looking strong with no injuries.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 19: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a Premier Sports Cup match between Aberdeen and Partick Thistle at Pittodrie, on October 19, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
'Now for the final'- Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin targets League Cup glory
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen to face Rangers in the semi-finals of Premier Sports Cup
The Aberdeen players celebrate Kevin Holt's own goal making it 2-0. Image: SNS Group
First-half barrage helps Aberdeen book League Cup semi-final berth
Aberdeen Women were defeated 3-1 by Hibs, pictured celebrating, in SWPL 1 at Balmoor Stadium. (Image: Paul Glendell)
Aberdeen Women's woes continue after 3-1 defeat to Hibernian in SWPL 1
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after his side's 2-0 victory against Hearts. Image: SNS.
‘We should be aiming for semi-finals as a minimum’: Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to…
Luis Duk Lopes (11) of Aberdeen celebrates his goal against Hearts.
Willie Miller: Duk showing his quality but Aberdeen's defensive concerns remain
Connor Barron in hot pursuit of Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron eyes Hampden date with the Dons
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's back three gamble paid off

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man due in court following late-night crash which left woman in hospital
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics

Editor's Picks

Most Commented