Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter calls for big performances against Hibernian

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter has called for big performances from her players ahead of their SWPL 1 clash with Hibernian.

The Dons host Hibs at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium this evening, with their usual stomping ground Balmoral Stadium unavailable for the midweek game.

Aberdeen go into the top-flight meeting having picked up just one point from their opening seven games, which was a draw with Partick Thistle in August.

Next up, we take on Hibs at the Balmoor Stadium (Peterhead). Kick-off, 7:30pm. Wednesday 19th October. pic.twitter.com/IIO0PQf17R — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) October 17, 2022

Hibernian, who boast a predominantly full-time professional squad, sit two places above the Dons in ninth with seven points, having also had a rocky start in SWPL 1.

The Reds’ come into tonight’s game off the back of a 3-0 league defeat to Hearts.

Aberdeen Women need to push for points

Aberdeen co-manager Hunter has issued a rallying call to her players, who she admits are struggling with confidence amid their poor run of top-flight results.

She said: “We need a good performance from everyone. We know that every individual has not been performing to their full potential.

“So, we need a big performance from every individual player to get a good team performance, and then we can hopefully get those three points.

It’s really difficult for them, but they’re going to have to find a way to start exceeding expectations again – and that’s all of us”

“This team has had a lot of success over the last couple of years, and at times you could say that we’ve been punching above our weight in a lot of aspects of the game.

“Last season we surprised people being the best of the rest, and finishing fifth, so it’s hard to live up to that expectation. It’s hard for the players – it’s new to some of them.

“It’s really difficult for them, but they’re going to have to find a way to start exceeding expectations again – and that’s all of us – otherwise it’ll be very a long season.

“The players are lacking confidence, and some are worried about the expectation that comes when you’ve achieved what we have, but we need to find a way out of that.

“And we’re working on that at training, and we’ll go again when we step out onto the pitch against Hibs on Wednesday night.”

Dons boosted by return of skipper Campbell

Against Hibs, the Dons will be strengthened by the return of captain Loren Campbell, who missed out on the defeat to Hearts due to illness.

The Reds’ new arrival Nadine Hanssen will also be available for selection again as she nears full fitness after a long lay-off due to pregnancy and injury.

However, they will be without Maddison Finnie and Brodie Greenwood, as well as co-manager Beith, who are all away with Scotland under-17s.

Hunter added: “We had a couple of forced changes on Sunday, but the squad that will be available against Hibs is looking really good.

“Loren is back now, she’s recovered really well. Having her back is a huge one for us because she makes such a difference on and off the pitch.

“Nadine has had a good chunk of minutes now, but we just need to be mindful of protecting her long-term, but she has an opportunity to be in the squad again.

“We’ve got two away with Scotland under-17s which just feels constant at the moment, but it’s part and parcel of being an international youth player.

“But other than those two being away, we’re looking strong with no injuries.”