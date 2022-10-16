Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson feeling positive after overcoming a difficult start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson feeling positive after overcoming a difficult start to the season

By Sophie Goodwin
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson admits that a lack of confidence affected how she started the SWPL 1 season.

The midfielder has featured in all six SWPL 1 games so far this season, starting four games and making two appearances from the bench.

Aberdeen travel to Hearts on Sunday in search of their first win of the season, having picked up one point so far after a draw with Partick Thistle back in August.

Last season, as the Dons finished fifth in the top-flight, Thomson started all 26 league games that she featured in, only missing one over the course of the entire campaign.

The 18-year-old says that not starting games this term was down to confidence issues, but believes that she has since overcome that barrier.

Thomson in action for Aberdeen against Celtic. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

Thomson explained: “At the start of the season, I wasn’t getting as much game time as I would have liked. I started some games and some I didn’t.

“It was to do with my own confidence. Team selection and stuff like that – it happens in football, you’re not going to start every game.

“But I’ve started the last few games and I do feel more confident.

“It just takes time – at the start of the season you’re not going to be up there confidence-wise – but as the games have progressed I do feel much better in my own game.

“Hopefully I can take that confidence into Sunday against Hearts.”

Added pressure due to being semi-professional

Thomson was an integral player for the Dons last season and was one of five players who were rewarded with a semi-professional contract.

She believes that while the contracts are “a good thing” they do bring about an element of added pressure and greater expectations.

Thomson said: “There is more pressure because people obviously know we’re on contracts, so there’s an added pressure to play well.

“And if people see that I’m not starting then they might question why I’m on a contract. The contracts are obviously a good thing but it does feel like a lot more pressure.

Aberdeen Women’s five semi-professional players. From L-R Jess Broadrick, Eilidh Shore, Eva Thomson, Bayley Hutchison and Francesca Ogilvie.

“This time last season we were in a better position and ended up finishing fifth, so I think just now everyone’s confidence isn’t quite there yet.

“We’ve spoken about that, and I think the reason why we’re low in the table is a big confidence thing. We need to get a win and hopefully build on that going forward.”

A win at Hearts would lift spirits

The Scotland U19 international believes the Dons can rectify their poor start to the season if they secure their first win of the campaign on Sunday against Hearts.

Aberdeen currently sit second-bottom in the league, just a point above Glasgow Women, who they play at Pittodrie on October 30.

Thomson said: “It’s not been the start we wanted. We would’ve hoped to have picked up more points – sitting second-bottom isn’t great.

“But Hearts are a team that we can go to and pick points up from. We’ve done that before against them. They’re always close games and always a tough team.

“If we can get the three points against Hearts it puts us in a really good position. After that, we have Hibs – which is a tough game – and then Glasgow Women at Pittodrie.

“We’ve got a run of games we should be winning, so getting three points on Sunday would bring our confidence back up.

“We know it’s not been the best start but we have to keep our heads up and go to Hearts this weekend and try to win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Caley Thistle play Hutchison Vale in the Championship this week following their league cup win in Edinburgh. (Image: SportPix)
Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale
Scotland Women's captain Rachel Corsie in action against the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. (Pic by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: I'm not sure when - or how - I'll get over Scotland…
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter
Building confidence for Pittodrie return a secondary concern as Aberdeen Women target first win…
Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie has backed her squad to bounce back from World Cup qualifier failure. (Image: SNS)
Scotland Women captain Rachel Corsie backs squad to bounce back after World Cup qualifying…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander looks dejected after the 1-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland. (Image: PA)
'We've fallen short' - Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson gutted after failing to qualify…
Scotland Women have failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup after a defeat to Republic of Ireland. (Image: SNS)
Scotland Women fail to qualify for 2023 World Cup after 1-0 defeat to Republic…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women target cup progression ahead of crunch league fixture
Rachel Corsie and Abigail Harrison of Scotland celebrate at full-time against Austria.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 28 minutes of composure v Austria leaves us confident for…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
Ben Nevis Holiday Park front entrance
A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park's major refurbishment including new cafe, play park…
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds' praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues…
A darts team posing in front of a dart board
GALLERY: Bullseye! Aberdeen Darts teams through the decades
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Scottish SPCA appeal for animals looking for a new home Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals looking for a new home. N/A. Supplied by Scottish SPCA/Design Date; Unknown
Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes - can you help?
Comedian Craig Hill to entertain Aberdeen fans
REVIEW: Craig Hill brings an unforgettable performance to Aberdeen
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver hit Lang Stracht central reservation at 4am
Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.
Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton toured the Highlands with a stuffed sheep named Lockie, standing in for Gabbie's baby. Picture shows; Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton with Lockie. Inverness. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton Date; 11/10/2022
How a stuffed sheep helped new parents form lifelong bond with the Highlands

Editor's Picks

Most Commented