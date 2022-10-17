Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick

By Paul Third
October 17, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has warned his players not to look beyond Partick Thistle as the Dons bid to reach the last four of the Premier Sports Cup.

A place in the semi-final of the League Cup awaits the Dons if they can beat the Championship leaders at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen will be favourites to progress against lower league opposition but Dons boss Goodwin knows his side will have to work to beat the Jags at Pittodrie.

He said: “We won’t be underestimating Ian McCall and the Partick boys.

“I’ve managed against Ian’s teams in the past whether it was at Alloa or St Mirren and they’ve always been an incredibly difficult team to play against whether it was Ayr United or Partick.

“We’ll do our due diligence, analyse Partick and look at how we can we can exploit them.

“But if we start looking towards Hampden too early we could be in for a shock so the message will be to show them the utmost respect, prepare properly and be good to go.”

Dons defensive record must improve

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart and Ross McCrorie featured in a back three against Hearts. Image: SNS Group.

The Dons go into their quarter-final buoyed by a fine 2-0 win against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Goals from Duk and Vicente Besuijen helped Aberdeen bounce back from their 4-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice with the three points lifting the Dons up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin is pleased to see his side rediscover the knack of scoring goals but with 15 goals conceded in 10 league matches knows his team must improve its defensive record.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Our goals for column is brilliant. That’s 20 in the league now which is the third highest in the Premership.

“But our goals against column is pretty poor as a group. We spoke about that during the week which is why we opted to go with a back three against Hearts.

“I thought we were still pretty attacking which is what we want to be in front of our own fans but we still looked pretty secure at the back.

“Maybe we hadn’t been prior to the game on Sunday.

“The two goals are extremely satisfying and there were some good individual performances but how we reacted collectively to keep a clean sheet is most pleasing.”

Duk ready to for starting role

Cape Verde international Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes impressed on a rare start with a goal and an assist in the win against Hearts and Goodwin believes the former Benfica striker is ready to make a consistent contribution from the starting line-up.

He said: “I’m delighted to Duk on a personal note. He came in late for pre-season and has been playing catch-up but we’re comfortable now with the level of fitness he is at.

“We didn’t bring him to the club to be an impact player off the bench. We believe he has great potential and it’s up to the coaching staff and me to help him.

“Hopefully in the years to come the Aberdeen fans will see the best of him.”

Dons expected to be along same lines for cup tie

While pleased with his side’s powers of recovery against Hearts on Sunday Goodwin knows the levels must be maintained against Partick on Wednesday.

He said: “I don’t want to get too excited about the result as we know how quickly you can get brought back to the earth in this game.

“We want to be a good possession-based team which attacks.

“We’re a young squad so there will be dips and we have to be patient when they come our way. We don’t get too high or too down in the dumps after a result.

“We took a lot of criticism and it was justified but we can’t enjoy the Hearts result too much as we’ve got a huge game to look forward to on Wednesday and hopefully nobody has picked up any significant injuries from the game.

“Jonny Hayes picked up a slight calf strain on Saturday and Wednesday is probably too soon for him. Hayden Coulson will probably be back next week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Duk seizes his moment and makes strong case to be a…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Paul Third: Patience needed as the VAR era begins in Scotland
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'We owed the fans a win'
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Duk delivers in style as Aberdeen returning to winning ways against Hearts
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen Women's search for first SWPL 1 win of the season continues after 3-0…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson feeling positive after overcoming a difficult start to the…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Ross McCrorie warns Aberdeen must eradicate 'silly mistakes' in battle for third place
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Jim Goodwin admits Aberdeen let supporters down with Tannadice shocker but vows to make…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Jim Goodwin WILL be in the Aberdeen dugout this weekend as appeal date confirmed

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online

Editor's Picks

Most Commented