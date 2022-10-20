‘Football is cruel’ – Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in SWPL 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Football is cruel’ – Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter was disappointed after the 3-1 defeat to Hibernian as she felt it was one of their best performances of the season.

The Dons fell to a seventh defeat in SWPL 1 – out of eight games  – at Balmoor Stadium against the full-time professional outfit.

Despite a strong defensive display in the first half, the Reds were 1-0 down at the break after Eilidh Adams put Hibs 1-0 up with a header on the stroke of half-time.

Aberdeen responded after the break as Bayley Hutchison scored her first goal of the SWPL 1 campaign to pull her side level in the 55th minute.

However, the game wasn’t level for long as Leah Eddie scored directly from a corner only a minute later to put Hibs 2-1 ahead.

Things got worse for the Dons as Eilidh Shore was sent off after being shown a second yellow in the 77th minute, before Hibernian added a third goal nine minutes from time.

Despite the result, Hunter believes it was one of the best performances her side have had all season, which makes the final scoreline hurt even more.

She said: “In the first half in particular, I thought we were outstanding. We defended really well and created chances – which is something that we have struggled with.

“I think we were brave against Hibs, when a team is down it’s easy to roll up into a ball, but they stood tall and competed well.”

Bayley Hutchison scored her first goal of the season against Hibs. (Image: Paul Glendell)

Chloe Gover went closest for the Dons in the first half as she clipped the Hibs crossbar from a free kick, after Mya Christie was dragged down just outside of the box.

Hutchison could have had a hat-trick in the second half as she had two glorious chances after scoring her first, but three points – or even one – wasn’t to be for Aberdeen.

Co-manager Hunter added: “Unfortunately, football can be cruel, and some of the players are really upset because they put so much into that game.

“For me, it was probably one of our best performances of the season, but it’s not three points – and we know we need to start getting points.

“But I’ve said to the girls after the game, hopefully that performance can lift us and we can bring that into the games going forward.”

Focus now moves to Pittodrie

Aberdeen return to action in the top-flight when they host Glasgow Women at Pittodrie on October 30, for their second ever game at the club stadium.

And Hunter believes that they must produce the same level of performance at the stadium if they are to win their first three points of the season in front of a big crowd.

She said: “The stage is set for Pittodrie now, so we know that we need to give another good performance to get the three points, and to make the crowd happy.

“Hopefully that will give us a kickstart to our season. I thought the result against Hibs was harsh on us, but hopefully people will see that we are trying to get results.

“It was an entertaining game against Hibs so hopefully we can bring that to Pittodrie and really kick on now.”

Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium. (Image: SNS)

The result against the Hibees wasn’t the only disappointment for Aberdeen, as they will be without midfielder Shore for the upcoming clash at Pittodrie.

She was shown a second yellow and subsequently sent off by the referee late on in the game against Hibernian.

Hunter said: “We’re absolutely gutted for Eilidh. We have to make sure we give her the performance she deserves at Pittodrie.

“She’s such an important player for us. She feels like she let everyone down against Hibs – but she hasn’t – and that’s just football.

“Unfortunately, sometimes decisions don’t go your way in football, but she absolutely didn’t let any of us down.”

