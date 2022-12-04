Gavin Levey pleased with Aberdeen Women’s application in 1-1 draw with Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey pleased with Aberdeen Women’s application in 1-1 draw with Spartans

By Sophie Goodwin
December 4, 2022, 6:33 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 6:43 pm
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Francesca Ogilvie who scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw with Spartans. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Francesca Ogilvie who scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw with Spartans. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Interim coach Gavin Levey praised Aberdeen Women’s effort and application following a 1-1 draw with Spartans at Balmoral Stadium.

The draw was the Dons’ first game without departed co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith, who resigned from their roles last week.

Francesca Ogilvie gave Aberdeen the lead in the 40th minute but Spartans pulled level through Louise Mason on the stroke of half-time.

The Dons hit the woodwork twice in the second half as both sides pressed for a winner, but the SWPL 1 points were shared at Balmoral Stadium.

After beating Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend, the draw against Spartans means Aberdeen are unbeaten in two games for the first time this season.

Levey, who is also the academy director at Aberdeen, was pleased with how Aberdeen applied themselves over the 90 minutes, considering the off-the-pitch circumstances.

He said: “They trained well all week and we could even see in the warm-up before the match that they were well up for it, which is what we all wanted to see.

“I can’t fault their application this week at training or throughout the match – it’s the reaction we hoped for.

“We got what we hoped for and that was a freshness with the team and how we played, a professional approach and that fighting spirit.

“They all need to be proud of themselves today.”

Aberdeen FC academy director and interim women’s team coach Gavin Levey on the touchline against Spartans. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Levey was “satisfied” with the Dons’ performance, but admits there are still things that need to be improved upon – which they will work on over the next fortnight.

The Dons return to action in SWPL 1 against Rangers on December 18.

He said: “I was really proud of how the players competed today. If you don’t get the three points, it’s not perfect, but it’s another point on the board.

“We had a couple chances at the end to go and win it, but credit has to go to the defence as well and Annalisa (McCann) because they were terrific.

“As a group we’ve not had a great deal of time together – and we do want to tweak the way we play a bit – but I’m satisfied with how that went today.

“We’ve got two weeks now to prepare for the next game, so it’s more time to recuperate and work together as a group.”

Aberdeen start well upon return to Balmoral Stadium

Aberdeen started well and Spartans goalkeeper Alicia Yates was forced to tip the ball over the bar to deny a powerful strike from Bayley Hutchison.

Chloe Gover played a great pass across the face of goal, that Yates missed but she recovered well to smother the ball before Ogilvie could reach it.

Spartans were struggling to break down Aberdeen’s backline, so skipper Alana Marshall resorted to a long-range attempt that was aimed straight at Annalisa McCann.

Bailley Collins beat Marshall and Hannah Robinson with some neat footwork to take the ball down the left flank, before finding Ogilvie in the box, who scuffed her shot.

Spartans’ best chance fell to Becky Galbraith who sent a cross into the box, that McCann parried away, before a Dons’ mistake gifted her a shot, which hit the post.

Francesca Ogilvie, number 13, celebrates after scoring for the Dons. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Ogilvie set herself up for a glorious chance, taking the ball from the halfway line up to the edge of the box, but her shot didn’t match the build-up as she hit it well wide of the target.

However, a minute later and just five minutes before half-time she got her goal and gave Aberdeen a deserved 1-0 lead at Balmoral Stadium.

Spartans failed to clear the ball which allowed Hutchison to win back possession and she selflessly played through Ogilvie, who buried it beyond Yates from close range.

The lead didn’t last for long, though, as Spartans equalised through Mason who hit a curling effort from outside the box that dropped into the bottom corner.

All square at half-time

The away side started on the front foot after the interval, as Hannah Jordan had a go from outside the box, but it was a comfortable enough save Aberdeen’s McCann.

It should have been 2-1 to the Dons, and another for Ogilvie, after she drove with the ball into the box – beating her marker and the keeper – before hitting the post.

Aberdeen stepped it up a gear, where they pressed high –  constantly winning back the ball in the final third –  allowing Hutchison to almost catch Yates out from distance.

Spartans tried to then hit the Dons on the break as Galbraith, who looked offside, had a go from the right hand side, but her shot was well saved by McCann.

Aberdeen went close again after nice build-up play between Hannah Stewart, Hutchison and Ogilvie, set-up Collins who hit the bar with a strike from outside the box.

Women’s Scottish Cup action

Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies all progressed to the fourth round of the Women’s Scottish Cup after winning their home ties.

Inverness came from behind to beat Championship league-leaders Livingston 2-1, after goals from Natalie Bodiam and Kayleigh Mackenzie.

Westdyke beat Linlithgow Rose 6-1 at Lawsondale, while Grampian defeated Dundee West 7-2 at Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Time for Jim Goodwin to decide whether to keep faith with…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented