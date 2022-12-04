Gavin Levey pleased with Aberdeen Women’s application in 1-1 draw with Spartans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim coach Gavin Levey praised Aberdeen Women’s effort and application following a 1-1 draw with Spartans at Balmoral Stadium.

The draw was the Dons’ first game without departed co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith, who resigned from their roles last week.

Francesca Ogilvie gave Aberdeen the lead in the 40th minute but Spartans pulled level through Louise Mason on the stroke of half-time.

The Dons hit the woodwork twice in the second half as both sides pressed for a winner, but the SWPL 1 points were shared at Balmoral Stadium.

After beating Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend, the draw against Spartans means Aberdeen are unbeaten in two games for the first time this season.

Levey, who is also the academy director at Aberdeen, was pleased with how Aberdeen applied themselves over the 90 minutes, considering the off-the-pitch circumstances.

He said: “They trained well all week and we could even see in the warm-up before the match that they were well up for it, which is what we all wanted to see.

“I can’t fault their application this week at training or throughout the match – it’s the reaction we hoped for.

“We got what we hoped for and that was a freshness with the team and how we played, a professional approach and that fighting spirit.

“They all need to be proud of themselves today.”

Levey was “satisfied” with the Dons’ performance, but admits there are still things that need to be improved upon – which they will work on over the next fortnight.

The Dons return to action in SWPL 1 against Rangers on December 18.

He said: “I was really proud of how the players competed today. If you don’t get the three points, it’s not perfect, but it’s another point on the board.

“We had a couple chances at the end to go and win it, but credit has to go to the defence as well and Annalisa (McCann) because they were terrific.

“As a group we’ve not had a great deal of time together – and we do want to tweak the way we play a bit – but I’m satisfied with how that went today.

“We’ve got two weeks now to prepare for the next game, so it’s more time to recuperate and work together as a group.”

Aberdeen start well upon return to Balmoral Stadium

Aberdeen started well and Spartans goalkeeper Alicia Yates was forced to tip the ball over the bar to deny a powerful strike from Bayley Hutchison.

Chloe Gover played a great pass across the face of goal, that Yates missed but she recovered well to smother the ball before Ogilvie could reach it.

Spartans were struggling to break down Aberdeen’s backline, so skipper Alana Marshall resorted to a long-range attempt that was aimed straight at Annalisa McCann.

Bailley Collins beat Marshall and Hannah Robinson with some neat footwork to take the ball down the left flank, before finding Ogilvie in the box, who scuffed her shot.

Spartans’ best chance fell to Becky Galbraith who sent a cross into the box, that McCann parried away, before a Dons’ mistake gifted her a shot, which hit the post.

Ogilvie set herself up for a glorious chance, taking the ball from the halfway line up to the edge of the box, but her shot didn’t match the build-up as she hit it well wide of the target.

However, a minute later and just five minutes before half-time she got her goal and gave Aberdeen a deserved 1-0 lead at Balmoral Stadium.

Spartans failed to clear the ball which allowed Hutchison to win back possession and she selflessly played through Ogilvie, who buried it beyond Yates from close range.

The lead didn’t last for long, though, as Spartans equalised through Mason who hit a curling effort from outside the box that dropped into the bottom corner.

All square at half-time

The away side started on the front foot after the interval, as Hannah Jordan had a go from outside the box, but it was a comfortable enough save Aberdeen’s McCann.

It should have been 2-1 to the Dons, and another for Ogilvie, after she drove with the ball into the box – beating her marker and the keeper – before hitting the post.

Aberdeen stepped it up a gear, where they pressed high – constantly winning back the ball in the final third – allowing Hutchison to almost catch Yates out from distance.

Spartans tried to then hit the Dons on the break as Galbraith, who looked offside, had a go from the right hand side, but her shot was well saved by McCann.

Aberdeen went close again after nice build-up play between Hannah Stewart, Hutchison and Ogilvie, set-up Collins who hit the bar with a strike from outside the box.

Women’s Scottish Cup action

Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies all progressed to the fourth round of the Women’s Scottish Cup after winning their home ties.

Inverness came from behind to beat Championship league-leaders Livingston 2-1, after goals from Natalie Bodiam and Kayleigh Mackenzie.

Westdyke beat Linlithgow Rose 6-1 at Lawsondale, while Grampian defeated Dundee West 7-2 at Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park.