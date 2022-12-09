Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s exciting young talents must grab the chance to shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s exciting young talents must grab the chance to shine

By Joe Harper
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 1:18 pm
Aberdeen's rising stars Findlay Marhsall, Liam Harvey, Blessing Oluyemi, Alfie Bavidge, Blair McKenzie, Dylan Lobban and Adam Emslie (L-R) during a training session in Atlanta. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's rising stars Findlay Marhsall, Liam Harvey, Blessing Oluyemi, Alfie Bavidge, Blair McKenzie, Dylan Lobban and Adam Emslie (L-R) during a training session in Atlanta. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen’s exciting crop of emerging young talents must grab the chance to make their mark in the game with both hands.

At the club’s recent annual youth academy awards Dons boss Jim Goodwin said he will give youth a chance.

Aberdeen are renowned for bringing through young players and I am delighted Goodwin is continuing this proud tradition.

This season he has given game time to teenagers Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne. Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie are also regular first team starters and have emerged from the youth academy in recent years.

The academy awards ceremony celebrated Aberdeen’s talent from the under-10s to U16s squad, who have all enjoyed a successful year.

Under-16 Player of the Year Lewis Pirie with Jim Goodwin. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Goodwin also recently took teen stars Findlay Marhsall, Liam Harvey, Blessing Oluyemi, Alfie Bavidge, Blair McKenzie, Dylan Lobban and Adam Emslie to the United States.

All seven featured in the 1-0 friendly win over Atlanta United during the week-long training camp in America.

Goodwin has reassured the Reds’ rising talents there is a pathway to the first team – if they are prepared to work for it.

That is the key. The hard graft starts now for all these exciting prospects dreaming of making it in football.

This is just the beginning for these talents and it must be onwards and upwards.

They all have to dig deep to give everything in pursuit of their dream.

Each player will have to listen to every piece of advice their coaches offer. They then have to work diligently on fixing any weaknesses they have found.

And then there’s their strengths: They have to graft round the clock to make their best attributes even stronger.

Work on the strengths and weaknesses. Work on everything.

Teen striker Alfie Bavidge during an Aberdeen training session in Atlanta. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Playing for Aberdeen and having a successful football career does not come easy.

You have to earn it and that means making football your main priority.

Rising talents have to eat, breathe and dream football.

Aberdeen’s young players have the £14 million Cormack Park training facility to work at.

When I was a kid it was a case of finding some grass to play on, which more often than not had boulders or broken glass on it.

Aberdeen’s next generation have fantastic facilities at their disposal.

Cormack Park. Image: SNS

They are also at a club who give youth a chance and the manager has also shown he will put his faith in young players.

Youngsters have to make the most of that and grab that opportunity.

The mantra for these young players should be to get into the first team setup.

To make that break through to show everyone what they can do – then kick on from there.

Under-15 Player of the Year winner Lewis Carrol with Jim Goodwin Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

The mindset should be: “I am good enough to be in the first team. I will be in the first team.”

If you believe it and give everything, you can be it.

If any of these young talents need extra inspiration they need only look at the meteoric rise of Calvin Ramsay.

Ramsay should inspire young Dons

Aberdonian Ramsay came up through the same pathway at Aberdeen.

He only made his Aberdeen debut in March last year.

Yet he secured a club record multi-million transfer to Premier League giants Liverpool this summer, then made his debut in a Champions League defeat of Napoli at Anfield.

Ramsay also earned his first full senior Scotland cap in the friendly loss away to Turkey last month.

Scotland’s Calvin Ramsay on his debut in Turkey. Image: SNS

All at just 19 years old.

Ramsay has the world at his feet, and Aberdeen’s young guns must look at him for inspiration.

They must know that if they are good enough and have the right attitude, that can possibly be them.

I am excited to see the next young stars break into the first team.

England can win the World Cup

England could go on to win the World Cup… if they overcome defending champions France in Saturday’s quarter-final.

That is a big ask as I rate France as one of the favourites to win the trophy.

They are so dangerous in attack and have the talent of Kylian Mbappé, who has already scored five goals in the tournament.

However, England are also a strong side with an attacking edge that delivers goals.

It should be a cracking showdown. And whoever comes out on top can lift the trophy.

France, Brazil and Argentina have been the teams that have really impressed me in the World Cup so far.

It is great to see Lionel Messi show his sublime talent on the biggest stage of all.

His game intelligence and skill is second to none.

It would be fitting for such a legend of the game to win the World Cup with Argentina.

Messi is an absolute genius and really looks up for the World Cup.

Welcome return after winter break

Watching the World Cup has been great, but I can’t wait for the return of Premiership action next weekend.

Aberdeen will have had  a five-week break by the time they host Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday, December 17.

It is a huge game for a return to action and there can be absolutely no ring rust.

I’m sure boss Jim Goodwin will have them fully motoring for the clash against the league leaders and defending champions.

Then just days later the Reds host Rangers. It is a mouth-watering home double-header.

