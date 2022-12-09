Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s exciting young talents must grab the chance to shine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s exciting crop of emerging young talents must grab the chance to make their mark in the game with both hands.

At the club’s recent annual youth academy awards Dons boss Jim Goodwin said he will give youth a chance.

Aberdeen are renowned for bringing through young players and I am delighted Goodwin is continuing this proud tradition.

This season he has given game time to teenagers Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne. Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie are also regular first team starters and have emerged from the youth academy in recent years.

The academy awards ceremony celebrated Aberdeen’s talent from the under-10s to U16s squad, who have all enjoyed a successful year.

Goodwin also recently took teen stars Findlay Marhsall, Liam Harvey, Blessing Oluyemi, Alfie Bavidge, Blair McKenzie, Dylan Lobban and Adam Emslie to the United States.

All seven featured in the 1-0 friendly win over Atlanta United during the week-long training camp in America.

Goodwin has reassured the Reds’ rising talents there is a pathway to the first team – if they are prepared to work for it.

That is the key. The hard graft starts now for all these exciting prospects dreaming of making it in football.

This is just the beginning for these talents and it must be onwards and upwards.

They all have to dig deep to give everything in pursuit of their dream.

Each player will have to listen to every piece of advice their coaches offer. They then have to work diligently on fixing any weaknesses they have found.

And then there’s their strengths: They have to graft round the clock to make their best attributes even stronger.

Work on the strengths and weaknesses. Work on everything.

Playing for Aberdeen and having a successful football career does not come easy.

You have to earn it and that means making football your main priority.

Rising talents have to eat, breathe and dream football.

Aberdeen’s young players have the £14 million Cormack Park training facility to work at.

When I was a kid it was a case of finding some grass to play on, which more often than not had boulders or broken glass on it.

Aberdeen’s next generation have fantastic facilities at their disposal.

They are also at a club who give youth a chance and the manager has also shown he will put his faith in young players.

Youngsters have to make the most of that and grab that opportunity.

The mantra for these young players should be to get into the first team setup.

To make that break through to show everyone what they can do – then kick on from there.

The mindset should be: “I am good enough to be in the first team. I will be in the first team.”

If you believe it and give everything, you can be it.

If any of these young talents need extra inspiration they need only look at the meteoric rise of Calvin Ramsay.

Ramsay should inspire young Dons

Aberdonian Ramsay came up through the same pathway at Aberdeen.

He only made his Aberdeen debut in March last year.

Yet he secured a club record multi-million transfer to Premier League giants Liverpool this summer, then made his debut in a Champions League defeat of Napoli at Anfield.

Ramsay also earned his first full senior Scotland cap in the friendly loss away to Turkey last month.

All at just 19 years old.

Ramsay has the world at his feet, and Aberdeen’s young guns must look at him for inspiration.

They must know that if they are good enough and have the right attitude, that can possibly be them.

I am excited to see the next young stars break into the first team.

England can win the World Cup

England could go on to win the World Cup… if they overcome defending champions France in Saturday’s quarter-final.

That is a big ask as I rate France as one of the favourites to win the trophy.

They are so dangerous in attack and have the talent of Kylian Mbappé, who has already scored five goals in the tournament.

However, England are also a strong side with an attacking edge that delivers goals.

It should be a cracking showdown. And whoever comes out on top can lift the trophy.

France, Brazil and Argentina have been the teams that have really impressed me in the World Cup so far.

It is great to see Lionel Messi show his sublime talent on the biggest stage of all.

His game intelligence and skill is second to none.

It would be fitting for such a legend of the game to win the World Cup with Argentina.

Messi is an absolute genius and really looks up for the World Cup.

Welcome return after winter break

Watching the World Cup has been great, but I can’t wait for the return of Premiership action next weekend.

Aberdeen will have had a five-week break by the time they host Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday, December 17.

It is a huge game for a return to action and there can be absolutely no ring rust.

I’m sure boss Jim Goodwin will have them fully motoring for the clash against the league leaders and defending champions.

Then just days later the Reds host Rangers. It is a mouth-watering home double-header.