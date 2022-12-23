Permanent deal call on Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson will be made at the end of the season, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Permanent deal call on Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson will be made at the end of the season, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
December 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 7:42 am
Hayden Coulson during a training session.
Hayden Coulson during a training session.

Boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed Aberdeen will wait until the end of the season to make a call on securing Hayden Coulson on a permanent contract.

Left-back Coulson is on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the English Championship club expires at the end of the season.

Coulson will be free to talk with any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

He could sign a pre-contract with a club in January or Coulson could also be available for free in the summer.

Goodwin has been impressed with Coulson who has been a regular first-team starter since arriving at Pittodrie.

However, the Dons boss insists parent club Middlesbrough are in the “driver’s seat” with Coulson’s future as they may want to extend Coulson’s contract.

Middlesbrough appointed Michael Carrick as new manager in October.

Carrick has been at the Riverside Stadium for just two months and will make a call on Coulson’s future at the club.

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson and Ianis Hagi of Rangers in the 3-2 loss.

Goodwin said: “Hayden has done great and has a contract with Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

“They are obviously in the driver’s seat with regards to whether they want to extend that or not.

“He is one of the signings that we brought in during the summer that has been excellent.

“Hayden has been very consistent and defends well.

“He is also a very good attacking threat.”

Hayden Coulson celebrates Duk’s goal against Rangers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group

Waiting game on Coulson’s future

Left-back Coulson has made 14 appearances this season, 12 starts, for the Dons.

He featured as a left-wing back from the start in the dramatic 3-2 Premiership loss to Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Coulson is a product of the Middlesbrough Youth Academy system and racked up 49 appearances for the Championship outfit.

However, he last played for Middlesbrough in May 2021, in a 3-0 Championship loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson in action during the 3-2 loss to Rangers.

The left-back was sent on loan to Ipswich Town and Peterborough United last season.

However, the appointment of Carrick could potentially open up a route back to Middlesbrough.

Goodwin said: “We always want to sign good players and Hayden is obviously a very good player.

“So we will just have to wait and see what happens come the end of the season with that one.”

Aberdeen in talks with teenage stars

Meanwhile, Goodwin has also confirmed Aberdeen are in talks with two of the club’s hottest young prospects.

The Dons are in talks with highly rated teens Lewis Pirie, 15 and Fletcher Boyd, 14.

Celtic reportedly hope to sign striker Pirie while Rangers are also understood to be interested in Boyd.

Aberdeen teen star Pirie is on the radar of Premier League Everton and Championship title-chasing Sheffield United.

Everton watched the teenager score four goals for the Dons’ U16s in a recent 5-2 win over Dundee United.

Pirie’s stock rose even higher when scoring the winner for Scotland U16s in a 3-2 Victory Shield defeat of Wales.

Aberdeen chiefs are desperate to get Scotland youth international Pirie signed on pro-forms when he comes of age early next year.

Boss Goodwin recently drafted the striker in for a training session with the first team.

Pirie won the U16 Player of the Year at the Dons’  annual youth academy awards earlier this month.

Goodwin insists the Reds are in talks with all of the young stars they want to keep.

He hopes to have news on “two or three” in the coming weeks.

Under-16 Player of the Year Lewis Pirie with Jim Goodwin. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Goodwin said: “The Academy have been to some major tournaments in Europe.

“They have gone quite far in a number of them and won a couple as well.

“Some of the big teams have obviously taken notice of a few of the kids within the ranks.

“We are talking to all of the ones we want to keep.

“Hopefully we will have news on two or three of them in the coming weeks.

“I am not aware of them (Pirie and Boyd) speaking to other clubs.

“But I do know that we are in talks with them.”

