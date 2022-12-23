Yan Dhanda feels Ross County have shown they have what it takes to cause Rangers problems

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yan Dhanda feels a result against Rangers would underline the strides he believes Ross County have taken in recent matches.

The Staggies face a difficult test when the Gers make the trip to Dingwall this evening.

Malky Mackay’s men are aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone on Saturday, in their first match back from the winter break.

The Staggies had led, but were hit by two late goals by Ali Crawford which followed the dismissal of captain Jack Baldwin.

It was the fifth successive match in which County have taken the lead, in a run which included a narrow loss away to leaders Celtic last month.

Although County have only held out for wins in two of those games, midfielder Dhanda feels his side is showing they can cause any team problems.

Dhanda said: “Earlier this season, the game against Rangers which we lost 4-0 was difficult. We were a new squad.

“When there are new faces, it does take a while to click.

“But we went to Celtic and went 1-0 up, and nearly got the win. It shows how far we have come, and how well we have been playing in the last few games.

“In the last few games, we have really shown what we can do by getting leads, and even wins.

“Hopefully we can show we have improved as a squad, we have come together and we will give Rangers a really tough game.

“It’s a very difficult game against them, but I think we have to make the most of the ball when we have it and take our chances when they come.”

Staggies aiming to back up performances with results

Dhanda, who joined from Swansea City in the summer, is eager to start picking up points to show for his side’s efforts.

He said: “We have shown now we are coming together as a team, but I think now the most important thing is getting the results.

“We have gone 1-0 up in the last two games, and lost, unfortunately, but now when we do that we have to take care of the lead and get the three points.

“That is the most important thing. Sometimes it’s not always going to be pretty, but the three points is the most important thing now.”

Rangers make the trip to Dingwall buoyed by a dramatic late 3-2 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

It was a second successive victory by that scoreline since Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this month.

Dhanda insists the Staggies must be prepared to dig in against the Gers, who sit second in the Premiership table.

The 24-year-old added: “You have to realise when you play against Celtic, Hearts and Rangers you are probably not going to have as much of the ball as you would like.

“You get prepared for that mentally before the game, so we know what we have to do.

“We know when we do have the ball, we have to take care of it. When we get chances, we need to make the most of them and punish them.”