Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin apologises for ‘abysmal’ display at Kilmarnock

By Paul Third
December 28, 2022, 10:54 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 10:58 pm
Dons boss Jim Goodwin was left dejected following his side's 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dons boss Jim Goodwin was left dejected following his side's 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists there was not a single positive to be found after labelling his side’s display at Kilmarnock as pathetic.

Goals from Scott Robinson and Joe Wright gave Kilmarnock a deserved 2-0 half-time lead with Matty Kennedy’s injury-time free kick coming too late for the Dons to get something from the game as they drop to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin made no excuses for his side’s dire display and apologised to the 1,200 Dons fans who made the trip to watch their side.

He said: “We’ve lost games where three or four were below par but tonight we were abysmal.

“I can only apologise to the fans who made the trip here. We really let them down and we have to do something about it in the next game.

“The first 45 minutes was appalling. The fact we were only 2-0 down was a positive as Kilmarnock could have been 4-0 up.

“We caused our own downfall a lot of the time and two goals we conceded were pathetic.”

Lack of response to midweek loss at Paisley a concern

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time. Image: SNS.

Defeat for Aberdeen at Rugby Park means the Dons have lost all four of the games since league action resumed following the break for the World Cup.

Goodwin is frustrated at the lack of response shown by his side following their 3-1 loss at St Mirren at the weekend.

He said: “It was the polar opposite of the response I wanted.

“We wanted to finish the calendar year on a high. Even after Saturday I felt there were positives to be taken from our performance with 10 men.

“Against Rangers we played well but tonight there was not a single positive to be taken. It was our worst performance of the season by a country mile.

“We didn’t have any possession, didn’t handle anything Kilmarnock did and we’re sitting here talking about how bad we were which does Kilmarnock a disservice.

“They were the better team by a long way tonight in terms of doing the dirty stuff better.

“They were more aggressive and we got what we deserved which is absolutely nothing.”

Former Dons boss thrilled with win

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

While there was dismay for the Aberdeen manager, former Dons boss Derek McInnes was thrilled to see his side end his old club’s fine recent unbeaten record at Rugby Park.

He said: “These records are always going to get broken at some point. The players did it by doing so many things right tonight.

“2022 will be remembered as a good year for the club and it was important we finished with a win tonight.

“We will improve as the season goes on. We’re miles away from being perfect but beating teams like Aberdeen will do us no harm.

“I thought from the word go there was a lot to like about us. We were aggressive about our work.

“We were better in the first half. We passed up two or three good opportunities before the first goal which was a concern but we got the first goal then the second.

“We wanted to be physical and ask them questions.”

