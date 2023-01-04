Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith

By Paul Third
January 4, 2023, 11:45 am
Matty Kennedy in action against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Matty Kennedy in action against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy has urged the fans to stay behind the team during the club’s difficult spell.

One point from the last five games has resulted in the Dons dropping to fourth in the Scottish Premiership, five points behind third-placed Hearts.

Fans were quick to make their frustration known at the end of Monday’s goalless draw with Ross County at Pittodrie as boos rang out around the stadium.

Kennedy understands why the support is frustrated at the club’s poor results since the World Cup break but insists the backing of the fans is vital during this difficult period.

He told Red TV: “The fans have been absolutely brilliant this season. Yes, we are going through a spell where things are not going right but we do need them behind us.

“They are the most important part of the football club and we ask them to stay behind us.

“This is why I came to the club, to try to win trophies. We can still make this a successful season. To do that we need them there.”

Confidence not dented by poor results

Kennedy understands why the fans are frustrated with the club’s recent form but he says the players’ morale has not been dented by the recent poor return.

He said: “Normally when you are on a run like this the players’ confidence can be affected. But I honestly don’t think it is. We are actually playing alright.

“We were three minutes away from getting points against Celtic and Rangers.

“We played well in spells against St Mirren, even with the 10 men and should have got something from the game. Kilmarnock, we hold our hands up, it was a bad performance and not good enough.

“But we could have had a lot more points, so I don’t think the confidence has been knocked that much.

“We go out to win and put on a good performance for them. We do understand their frustrations recently, but it is important they know that we are hurting the same.

“We are trying to win games of football and we are all hurting, all the players and staff. We want to put things right.”

Fans backing and positive attitude key in turning Dons fortunes around

Matty Kennedy shoots for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Monday’s goalless draw ended a four-game losing run for Jim Goodwin’s side but Kennedy knows it is wins which his side need.

Despite his team’s failure to beat the Staggies Kennedy believes there were positives to be found from the performance and insists retaining a positive attitude and having the fans behind them are vital to the club getting back on track.

He said: “It is a difficult time at the moment because we have not picked up many points.

“I thought the performance against Ross County was good. I thought it was positive.

“Hopefully if we continue to play like that then results will come our way. I really do believe that.

“I have said this before, the fans are the most important part of a football club, and their opinion does matter. Without the fans it is pointless us going out there every week.

“Positivity is what we need to turn things around. You have to keep trying to be positive when you get the ball.

“You have to keep trying to make things happen and not just pass it back. You have to keep thinking positively and do not become negative.

“That can easily happen when you have not won for a while. You have to still go into work with a smile on your face and be positive around the place.”

