Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy has urged the fans to stay behind the team during the club’s difficult spell.

One point from the last five games has resulted in the Dons dropping to fourth in the Scottish Premiership, five points behind third-placed Hearts.

Fans were quick to make their frustration known at the end of Monday’s goalless draw with Ross County at Pittodrie as boos rang out around the stadium.

Kennedy understands why the support is frustrated at the club’s poor results since the World Cup break but insists the backing of the fans is vital during this difficult period.

He told Red TV: “The fans have been absolutely brilliant this season. Yes, we are going through a spell where things are not going right but we do need them behind us.

“They are the most important part of the football club and we ask them to stay behind us.

“This is why I came to the club, to try to win trophies. We can still make this a successful season. To do that we need them there.”

Confidence not dented by poor results

Kennedy understands why the fans are frustrated with the club’s recent form but he says the players’ morale has not been dented by the recent poor return.

He said: “Normally when you are on a run like this the players’ confidence can be affected. But I honestly don’t think it is. We are actually playing alright.

“We were three minutes away from getting points against Celtic and Rangers.

“We played well in spells against St Mirren, even with the 10 men and should have got something from the game. Kilmarnock, we hold our hands up, it was a bad performance and not good enough.

“But we could have had a lot more points, so I don’t think the confidence has been knocked that much.

“We go out to win and put on a good performance for them. We do understand their frustrations recently, but it is important they know that we are hurting the same.

“We are trying to win games of football and we are all hurting, all the players and staff. We want to put things right.”

Fans backing and positive attitude key in turning Dons fortunes around

Monday’s goalless draw ended a four-game losing run for Jim Goodwin’s side but Kennedy knows it is wins which his side need.

Despite his team’s failure to beat the Staggies Kennedy believes there were positives to be found from the performance and insists retaining a positive attitude and having the fans behind them are vital to the club getting back on track.

He said: “It is a difficult time at the moment because we have not picked up many points.

“I thought the performance against Ross County was good. I thought it was positive.

“Hopefully if we continue to play like that then results will come our way. I really do believe that.

“I have said this before, the fans are the most important part of a football club, and their opinion does matter. Without the fans it is pointless us going out there every week.

“Positivity is what we need to turn things around. You have to keep trying to be positive when you get the ball.

“You have to keep trying to make things happen and not just pass it back. You have to keep thinking positively and do not become negative.

“That can easily happen when you have not won for a while. You have to still go into work with a smile on your face and be positive around the place.”