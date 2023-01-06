Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen

By Paul Third
January 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Andy Considine will make his first Pittodrie appearance as a St Johnstone player tomorrow
Andy Considine will make his first Pittodrie appearance as a St Johnstone player tomorrow

Former Don Brian Irvine believes Andy Considine will be fired up to make his return to Aberdeen a memorable one tomorrow.

Considine is in line to make his first appearance at Pittodrie in a visiting team as he prepares for his homecoming to the Granite City as a St Johnstone player.

The former Scotland international’s near two decades of service to the Dons came to an end in the summer when he was released by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin but Considine says he has been reinvigorated by his move to Perth.

Irvine, who went through a similar experience when he was released by Roy Aitken in the summer of 1997, expects Considine to have added motivation on what will be an emotional return to his former club.

He said: “I can totally relate to how Andy feels. I had a similar situation before joining Dundee.

“It felt as if it was the end of my footballing world after being let go by Aberdeen – at the end of my testimonial year in fact.

“It took some time to process I was leaving but once I got over it I put my energy into doing well for Dundee and I played every game as we won the First Division championship and promotion back to the SPL.

“I played every week while I was there and it was good for me at that stage of my career. It reinvigorated my career and I’m sure it is the same for Andy.”

Pittodrie return will be special for Considine

Andy Considine made his last appearance for the Dons in May.

Irvine had a year to wait before facing the Dons while Considine had only a matter of months, having lined up against his old team at McDiarmid Park when Aberdeen ran out 1-0 winners in August.

But Irvine knows impressing at Pittodrie will be uppermost in Considine’s mind.

He said: “St Johnstone had a sticky start but they’ve improved and are now knocking on the door of the top six and I’m sure Andy is looking forward to coming back.

“Some time has passed and he will be determined to get a result on Saturday along with his team-mates.

“From my own experience it does give you an edge; not to prove the Aberdeen fans wrong but to prove you are still capable.

“Roy Aitken let me go and I know there will be a determination there.

“I wanted to show Roy he was wrong to let me go and it took me nearly two seasons as I played in the First Division when I left Pittodrie.

“When we came back up we played Aberdeen at Dens Park on the first day of the season but it was Alex Miller in charge by then.

“But we went up to Pittodrie in October and drew 2-2 before beating them 2-1 at Pittodrie at the end of the season when Paul Hegarty was in charge at Aberdeen and managed to finish above them.

“I felt vindicated in showing I could have played on at Aberdeen.

“Football is all about opinions but I felt as if I had proved Roy was wrong to let me go and I’m sure Andy will be looking to do the same thing.

“I’m not speaking for Andy, it’s really how I felt. When we won against Aberdeen I wasn’t jumping about cheering.

“It wasn’t even Roy who was there by that point. There was an inner satisfaction for me.”

Dundee move gave Irvine fresh impetus

Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine.

Irvine used the pain of being released to establish himself at Dens Park and he went on to play a leading role in his two seasons with the Dark Blues before finishing his career with four years at Ross County.

However, when it came to head-to-head games with the Dons, while he used the occasion as a source of motivation Irvine insists he did not bear a grudge.

He said: “It comes down to individual games as those are the situations where you can directly do something.

“It is not a vindictive thing against another club. We speak about players searching for motivation and they take whatever they can to get themselves up for a game.

“It’s more than wanting to make-up for a poor performance in the last game; it’s something off the scale.

“Andy is still playing so I wouldn’t expect him to comment but like me he was let go by a club he wanted to finish his career with.

“The opportunity was taken away from me just as it was Andy but in that situation you have two choices – call it a day or use it as a motivation to go somewhere else and that is what Andy has done.

“Andy was fortunate to play for the team he loves for as long as he did. I felt the same. It stings initially but over time you come to reflect and be thankful for the years you did have.”

Dons will also be fired up

While Considine will need to no extra words of encouragement Irvine expects his old club to also be fired up for this one following a run of one point from the last five league games.

He said: “Aberdeen are in a sticky spell just now but they will be looking to get out of it.

“The draw against Ross County was the first of two winnable games for Aberdeen and they will have their own motivation to win the game.

“Having had a draw with County they’ll be even more motivated for this one as well.”

Tags

Conversation

