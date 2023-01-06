Junior football set to return with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football set to return with a bang

By Reporter
January 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Junior football returns this weekend following the longer than intended festive break due to the cancellation of all fixtures the weekend prior to Christmas due to heavy snow.

With McBookie.com Premier League leaders Hermes on cup duty, Culter have the opportunity to move to the top of the pile when they welcome bottom of the table Dufftown at Crombie Park while managerless Colony Park travel to Montrose Roselea and Nairn St Ninian face Banchory St Ternan at Showfield.

In the Championship, wins for Rothie Rovers and Banks O’Dee JFC will see both move level on points with Sunnybank and Fraserburgh United at the head of the table.

Rovers have home advantage against Aberdeen University while Dee make the journey to Cruden Bay.

Elsewhere, Burghead Thistle host Deveronside, Lossiemouth United go to Longside and New Elgin welcome Newmachar United.

Intriguing cup ties in store

In the second round of the Quest Engineering Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle face Buchanhaven Hearts at Aberdeen Sports Village, Ian Mair Park is the venue for Dyce against Islavale and there’s an all top flight clash at The Meadows where Ellon United meet Maud.

It should be an entertaining encounter at Lochside Park where Hermes play East End while it should be equally interesting at Heathryfold where the top two in the Championship, Sunnybank and Fraserburgh United, face each other.

In the other games, Stonehaven visit Forres Thistle and Glentanar welcome Stoneywood Parkvale to Woodside. All matches get under way at 1.30pm.

