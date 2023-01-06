Junior football set to return with a bang

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Junior football returns this weekend following the longer than intended festive break due to the cancellation of all fixtures the weekend prior to Christmas due to heavy snow.

With McBookie.com Premier League leaders Hermes on cup duty, Culter have the opportunity to move to the top of the pile when they welcome bottom of the table Dufftown at Crombie Park while managerless Colony Park travel to Montrose Roselea and Nairn St Ninian face Banchory St Ternan at Showfield.

In the Championship, wins for Rothie Rovers and Banks O’Dee JFC will see both move level on points with Sunnybank and Fraserburgh United at the head of the table.

Rovers have home advantage against Aberdeen University while Dee make the journey to Cruden Bay.

Elsewhere, Burghead Thistle host Deveronside, Lossiemouth United go to Longside and New Elgin welcome Newmachar United.

Intriguing cup ties in store

In the second round of the Quest Engineering Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle face Buchanhaven Hearts at Aberdeen Sports Village, Ian Mair Park is the venue for Dyce against Islavale and there’s an all top flight clash at The Meadows where Ellon United meet Maud.

It should be an entertaining encounter at Lochside Park where Hermes play East End while it should be equally interesting at Heathryfold where the top two in the Championship, Sunnybank and Fraserburgh United, face each other.

In the other games, Stonehaven visit Forres Thistle and Glentanar welcome Stoneywood Parkvale to Woodside. All matches get under way at 1.30pm.