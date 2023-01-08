Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite below-par display By Sophie Goodwin January 8, 2023, 6:36 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 8:39 pm 0 Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison gave them the lead in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Aberdeen FC 'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen… Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa 'There is hope for next weekend' - Graeme Shinnie's return has Aberdeen fans dreaming… Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup… Rachel Corsie: The Scottish Cup is the perfect chance for Aberdeen Women to start… Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'huge potential' of two-goal hero Duk Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man… Aberdeen loanee Graeme Shinnie says he's a better player than 2019 exit - as… Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees… Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to build momentum in January - starting with Scottish… Most Read 1 The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close 2 ‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died… 3 Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip 4 Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you… 5 Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value… 6 Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year 7 Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands 8 Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong… More from Press and Journal Your Money: How you can make yourself £1,000 in 2023 Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender Aberdeen University faces backlash after putting trigger warnings on beloved children's book Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to… Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes… Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in… Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman Editor's Picks David Knight: It’s not all about looks – how Union Terrace Gardens is used will determine its worth GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value buying local The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by ‘wilful’ fire ‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died days after his baby was born Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel The top 5 restaurants in Inverness serving Scottish cuisine to visit this Burns Night The Beatles endured more than one hard day’s night on their north-east tour 60 years ago Most Commented 1 Greens call for halt to ‘climate disaster’ Rosebank development 2 MPs call for ‘clear date’ to end new oil licensing 3 New vision for future of the Denburn in Aberdeen unveiled 4 Have we finally reached a tipping point for island electricity grid connections? 5 Lossiemouth caravan park owner 'stuck' as fees increase by more than 50% despite site deterioration 6 Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens 7 'Great news for Banchory' or will 'mass shopping junk' be death of High Street? Readers react to retail park plans 8 Work to begin on five replacement bridges along Formartine and Buchan Way 9 93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers' poll 10 Six by Nico boss thanks Aberdeen customers as it pledges to continue expansion