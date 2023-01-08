Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell was the hero for Stevenage as they stunned Aston Villa in a sensational FA Cup shock.

Campbell’s 90th-minute winner for the English League Two side came just two minutes after Jamie Reid levelled from the spot as Boro grabbed a sensational 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

Leander Dendoncker was sent off for hauling down Campbell in the box for the penalty as Villa collapsed following Morgan Sanson’s first-half opener.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!? 😮@StevenageFC have come from behind in the final few minutes. Surely they've won it? 🤯🤯🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bfa5QuIFWr — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

Stevenage’s reward is a fourth-round trip to Stoke as Villa’s awful run in the competition continued. Since losing the 2015 final 4-0 to Arsenal their only win has come in a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016.

The win was exactly 12 years since Stevenage dumped Newcastle out of the FA Cup.

Campbell, who came on as a second half substitute against Villa, is on a season-long loan at Stevenage. The 21-year-old, whose Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season, has made 20 appearances for Stevenage this term.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans said: “It is really special. The chairman just said to me it’s the greatest day in his life and he’s been with the club for 26 to 27 years.

“It’s a fantastic day for the town but we’ll not kid ourselves; this is a fantastic football club and we’ll enjoy the moment and these guys have treated us absolutely fantastic since we walked into the building today.

“We’ll know to be humble and get on with our jobs for Saturday.”

👏 What a strike Dean! 🔴 Congratulations from all at AFC & well done @StevenageFC on a famous victory! https://t.co/fCBdQRBncF — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 8, 2023