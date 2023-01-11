ANALYSIS: What lessons have been learned as Aberdeen and Rangers go head-to-head in another League Cup heavyweight encounter?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The stage is set for the third meeting of the season between Aberdeen and Rangers and there can be little doubt this one is the most important so far.

A place in the final of the League Cup is up for grabs as Jim Goodwin goes in search of his first big win against either of Glasgow’s big two clubs since taking charge at Pittodrie.

To be fair to the Dons boss, he came as close as you can possibly get in the last meeting of the teams just a few short weeks ago.

Trailing to a Fashion Sakala 12th minute goal, the Dons rallied and a fantastic free-kick from Duk and a fine Leighton Clarkson strike had Aberdeen closing in on a momentous victory as the match moved into stoppage time.

However, football can be the cruellest of spectacles and so it proved as a late double from Scott Arfield in the 95th and 97th minute completed the most stunning of late smash and grabs ever to take place inside Pittodrie.

The scene at full-time was understandable with Rangers players celebrating after getting out of jail when all hope looked lost. For the Dons players, some fell to the turf in dismay. Others simply stood in utter disbelief.

Since that night Rangers have picked up momentum with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw with champions Celtic at Ibrox.

Aberdeen, however, have lost all sense of rhythm they had built up before the World Cup break with their 2-0 win against St Johnstone at the weekend representing their first league win since November.

But now, as the sides prepare to square off again at the National Stadium, what lessons can be learned to ensure the Dons can get the outcome they want on Sunday and with it a place in next month’s final?

Formations

Well, we know what will not be happening as far as this Aberdeen team is concerned.

They are unlikely to go with a back three again after reverting to four at the back for the last two games with the change bringing four points following a run of four straight defeats

Looking at when the sides last met the tweak means we can expect to see Ross McCrorie again deployed at right-back following his man-of-the-match display against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Shinnie Factor

The other crucial change of course is the addition of Graeme Shinnie in the Aberdeen midfield.

Shinnie partnered Ylber Ramadani to great effect at Pittodrie at the weekend and is a nailed on certainty, barring injury, to continue in that role at the National Stadium.

The formation change has also resulted in the Dons playing one striker with three attacking players in support.

Bojan Miovski has been given the nod, despite not scoring for the last six matches with Duk taking his tally for the season to 11 with his double against Perth Saints.

Matty Kennedy has been preferred on the right wing with Clarkson given the nod ahead of Connor Barron for the attacking midfield role against St Johnstone.

The same trio are expected to provide the support for Miovski on Sunday.

Who leads the line for Rangers?

Rangers boss Michael Beale went with a 4-4-2 formation for his first game in charge of the club with Sakala and Alfredo Morelos leading the line.

With the exception of the Celtic game, where he also deployed an extra midfielder, every game following the 3-2 win against Hibs at Ibrox on December 15 has seen Beale favour a 4-3-3 approach.

Connor Goldson and Ben Davies are the first choice central defensive pairing and John Lundstram has played the holding role in front of the back four for the past two matches.

He has tinkered with his goalkeeper and striker with Morelos, who struggled against the Hoops, benched in favour of Antonio Colak for Sunday’s 2-0 win against Dundee United at Tannadice.

However, with Colak having to be replaced at half-time at the weekend, it could mean Morelos is restored to the starting line-up at Hampden.

Tactics

This is where the tale of the last encounter shows just where the game was won and lost.

Rangers started well at Pittodrie and were deserved leaders thanks to Sakala’s early goal.

They were in control and it looked as if another forlorn 90 minutes lay in store for the Dons just days after being heavily criticised for their passive, defensive approach against Celtic at Pittodrie.

But, having struggled for the opening 20 minutes, the home side grew into the game and went on to create the better chances and stifle Rangers completely.

Dons rewarded for high press

Aberdeen pressed high and Rangers’ fluency disintegrated.

Duk hit the post and Ramadani missed a glorious chance as the Dons chased an equaliser before their efforts were rewarded by Duk’s stunning free-kick just before the break.

Aberdeen were in driving seat and they carried on where they left off after the break with Clarkson’s well-taken shot putting them ahead.

Duk, in particular, had the Rangers backline nervously retreating every time he got on the ball.

Substitutions changed the game

The home side’s grip on the game was so strong Beale paid Goodwin the ultimate compliment by making a quadruple change, sending on Lundstram, Scott Wright, Davies and Arfield.

You wonder, with hindsight, whether Goodwin regrets his decision to make a triple substitution of his own a few minutes later in sending on Shayden Morris, Marley Watkins and Jonny Hayes.

Withdrawing Duk, who Goodwin claimed had run himself into the ground for the cause, helped Rangers regain their early control and – as the graphic above shows – they pushed Aberdeen back as they searched for an equaliser.

They left it as late as any team possibly can, but their surge in the final 20 minutes eventually paid off with Arfield’s late double.

It’s a measure of how influential he was he had already had two chances before his late show.

No two games are the same, of course, but if Aberdeen find themselves with a similar advantage again it will be interesting to see how both managers react this time round.