League Cup heartache for Aberdeen, who suffer 2-1 semi-final loss to Rangers after Anthony Stewart sees red

Aberdeen suffered League Cup semi-final heartache in a Hampden thriller which turned on the sending off of Dons captain Anthony Stewart.

The Reds were level at 1-1 deep into second half injury time as a goal from Bojan Miovski was cancelled out by former Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack.

However, the Granite City men were reduced to 10 three minutes into time added on when Stewart was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala.

It left Jim Goodwin’s Dons with a mountain to climb. So it proved as Kemar Roofe netted early in extra-time to capitalise on Stewart’s dismissal.

Stewart presses self-destruct button in a tie Aberdeen had every chance of winning

Aberdeen suffered a late implosion in a Premiership between the sides at Pittodrie last month.

Leading 2-1 deep into injury time, they conceded twice to lose 3-2.

This time it was captain Stewart who pressed the self-destruct button.

At 11 against 11, Aberdeen had every chance of winning this semi-final.

Stewart’s exit tipped the scales of a finely-balanced cup cracker in Rangers’ favour.

Stewart had brought extra scrutiny on himself with his comment about Rangers’ strikers in the build-up to the semi.

Stewart, 31, said he thought Antonio Colak was better than Alfredo Morelos.

However, it was not Morelos, substituted off in the 74th minute, who would be Stewart’s downfall.

It was a needless foul on a player who was going nowhere down the flank.

The Reds put so much into this game and more than held their own.

But for all the heroics and impressive play, the bottom line is it is another defeat.

Aberdeen have now won just once in seven matches since the winter break.

They must quickly pick themselves up for a massive Premiership trip to Hearts on Wednesday.

There can be no Hampden hangover for a match of huge importance in the fight to finish third.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hearts by six points. They cannot allow that to become nine.

Leadership qualities of Shinnie

The recent addition of former captain Graeme Shinnie has brought both calm and aggression to the Dons.

Shinnie brings that balance of fire and ice to the Dons.

Aberdonian Shinnie was a veteran of five previous semi-finals with Aberdeen during his previous time at the club, winning three of them.

The on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder also lifted the Scottish Cup as captain of Inverness Caley Thistle in 2015.

That experience was absolutely fundamental at Hampden.

Shinnie was a driving force for the Dons.

Goodwin names unchanged team for League Cup last-four clash

Slovakian Under-21 international midfielder Patrik Myslovic was named on the bench 48 hours after his paperwork was secured.

Secured on loan from MSK Zilina (Slovakia), the 21-year-old missed the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone because his work permit and Visa were not processed in time.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin named an unchanged starting XI from the one that beat St Johnstone.

The Reds were delivered an early warning after just three minutes when James Tavernier was left completely unmarked on the right flank.

He was allowed the time to deliver a cross to Fashion Sakala, who beat Kelle Roos with a 12-yard header. The effort cracked off the far post.

Aberdeen the had the ball in the net in the 15th minute when Bojan Miovski was played in on goal.

He raced at goal against a seemingly static Rangers defence. From a tight angle, the North Macedonian international lashed in a powerful 10-yard drive.

The goal was ruled off for offside.

Moments later, Sakala turned sharply in the penalty area before firing a 15-yard drive just over.

Next it was Miovski to threaten when collecting a long ball upfield, cutting inside and shooting just over from 22 yards.

Rangers threatened on the half hour mark when a free-kick by Matty Kennedy tamely hit their defensive wall. The Ibrox club flooded upfield on the counter-attack as Aberdeen battled to regroup and Alfredo Morelos shot inches wide from 22 yards.

Moments later, Ryan Kent’s vicious 25-yard strike was well saved by keeper Roos as both teams continued to threaten in an enthralling clash.

Roos again came to the rescue in the 36th minute when blocking a 10-yard downward header from Morelos at the near post.

Bojan Miovski fires Aberdeen ahead

Aberdeen went ahead in the 42nd minute when Matty Kennedy brilliantly raced on to a long through ball from Leighton Clarkson that ripped open the Gers defence.

Miovski was initially in an offside position when the pass was played, but displayed real game intelligence to drop back.

Kennedy burst onto the ball and into the box before crossing to Miovski, who finished with a left-footed half volley from 12 yards.

It was Miovski’s first goal since the return from the winter break and vindication for boss Jim Goodwin retaining faith in the striker despite a six-game goal drought.

Miovski fires @AberdeenFC in front against Rangers! 😱 It's bedlam in the Hampden stands as the Aberdeen fans go wild! 🔴🙌#RANABE | #ViaplayCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/q6qf8KYJ32 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 15, 2023

Half-time: Aberdeen 1 Rangers 0

Goals and shots get the headlines, but Hayden Coulson deserves kudos for a superb tackle on Sakala in the 49th minute.

Sakala raced up field and was one on one with Coulson.

The on-loan Middlesbrough left-back bided his time before sliding in with a perfectly timed last man challenge to dispossess Sakala 30 yards out.

Rangers hit back in the 62nd minute, though, when Jack received a return pass from Morelos 22 yards out.

The defence backed off from making a challenge and former Dons captain Jack shot low from 20 yards.

His drive took a deflection off Liam Scales which pushed it beyond the wrong-footed Roos.

Aberdeen were denied by the woodwork in the 72nd minute when Clarkson’s low 22-yard drive cracked off the far post.

The ball bounced out to Kennedy, who was in an offside position, six yards out, but he could not convert.

Leighton Clarkson picked up an injury when shooting and limped off, to be replaced by Connor Barron.

Aberdeen suffered another injury scare in the 81st minute when Ylber Ramadani needed assessment for a head knock.

After a lengthy delay, the midfielder was deemed fit to continue.

The Reds were reduced to 10 men three minutes into injury time when Stewart recklessly fouled Sakala.

Full-time: Aberdeen 1 Rangers 1

In the 92nd minute, a 15-yard powerful drive from Tavernier was deflected on to the crossbar as Rangers pushed to make the extra man count.

Rangers grabbed the lead two minutes later when substitute Roofe side-footed in from 10 yards after meeting a low cross from Scott Wright.

Full-time (aet): Aberdeen 1 Rangers 2

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7, McCrorie 7, Stewart 6, Scales 7, Coulson 8, Ramadani 7, Shinnie 7 (Watkins 118), Kennedy 7, Clarkson 7 (Barron 74), Duk 7 (Hayes 62), Miovski 7 (Ramirez 91).

Subs not used: Lewis, Besuijen, Myslovic, Duncan, Richardson.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): McGregor 7, Tavernier 7, Goldson 7, Davies 6, Barisic 7 (Devine 105), Jack 7, Lundstram 7 (Wright 91), Sakala 7 (Arfield 105), Tillman 6 (Kamara 74), Kent 7, Morelos 6 (Roofe 74) (McCann 118)

Subs not used: McLaughlin, King, Lowry.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 47,562

Man-of-the-match: Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen)