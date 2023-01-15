League Cup heartache for Aberdeen, who suffer 2-1 semi-final loss to Rangers after Anthony Stewart sees red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
League Cup heartache for Aberdeen, who suffer 2-1 semi-final loss to Rangers after Anthony Stewart sees red

By Sean Wallace
January 15, 2023, 5:58 pm Updated: January 15, 2023, 6:14 pm
Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a red card in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart a red card in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Aberdeen suffered League Cup semi-final heartache in a Hampden thriller which turned on the sending off of Dons captain Anthony Stewart.

The Reds were level at 1-1 deep into second half injury time as a goal from Bojan Miovski was cancelled out by former Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack.

However, the Granite City men were reduced to 10 three minutes into time added on when Stewart was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala.

It left Jim Goodwin’s Dons with a mountain to climb. So it proved as Kemar Roofe netted early in extra-time to capitalise on Stewart’s dismissal.

Stewart presses self-destruct button in a tie Aberdeen had every chance of winning

Aberdeen suffered a late implosion in a Premiership between the sides at Pittodrie last month.

Leading 2-1 deep into injury time, they conceded twice to lose 3-2.

This time it was captain Stewart who pressed the self-destruct button.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at Hampden. Image: SNS

At 11 against 11, Aberdeen had every chance of winning this semi-final.

Stewart’s exit tipped the scales of a finely-balanced cup cracker in Rangers’ favour.

Stewart had brought extra scrutiny on himself with his comment about Rangers’ strikers in the build-up to the semi.

Stewart, 31, said he thought Antonio Colak was better than Alfredo Morelos.

However, it was not Morelos, substituted off in the 74th minute, who would be Stewart’s downfall.

It was a needless foul on a player who was going nowhere down the flank.

Anthony Stewart is sent off in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

The Reds put so much into this game and more than held their own.

But for all the heroics and impressive play, the bottom line is it is another defeat.

Aberdeen have now won just once in seven matches since the winter break.

They must quickly pick themselves up for a massive Premiership trip to Hearts on Wednesday.

There can be no Hampden hangover for a match of huge importance in the fight to finish third.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hearts by six points. They cannot allow that to become nine.

Leadership qualities of Shinnie

The recent addition of former captain Graeme Shinnie has brought both calm and aggression to the Dons.

Shinnie brings that balance of fire and ice to the Dons.

Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock

Aberdonian Shinnie was a veteran of five previous semi-finals with Aberdeen during his previous time at the club, winning three of them.

The on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder also lifted the Scottish Cup as captain of Inverness Caley Thistle in 2015.

That experience was absolutely fundamental at Hampden.

Shinnie was a driving force for the Dons.

Aberdeen fans during the League Cup semi-final against Rangers. Image: SNS

Goodwin names unchanged team for League Cup last-four clash

Slovakian Under-21 international midfielder Patrik Myslovic was named on the bench 48 hours after his paperwork was secured.

Secured on loan from MSK Zilina (Slovakia), the 21-year-old missed the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone because his work permit and Visa were not processed in time.

Aberdeen boss Goodwin named an unchanged starting XI from the one that beat St Johnstone.

The Reds were delivered an early warning after just three minutes when James Tavernier was left completely unmarked on the right flank.

He was allowed the time to deliver a cross to Fashion Sakala, who beat Kelle Roos with a 12-yard header. The effort cracked off the far post.

Aberdeen the had the ball in the net in the 15th minute when Bojan Miovski was played in on goal.

He raced at goal against a seemingly static Rangers defence. From a tight angle, the North Macedonian international lashed in a powerful 10-yard drive.

The goal was ruled off for offside.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected after his goal is disallowed for offside against Rangers. Image: SNS

Moments later, Sakala turned sharply in the penalty area before firing a 15-yard drive just over.

Next it was Miovski to threaten when collecting a long ball upfield, cutting inside and shooting just over from 22 yards.

Rangers threatened on the half hour mark when a free-kick by Matty Kennedy tamely hit their defensive wall. The Ibrox club flooded upfield on the counter-attack as Aberdeen battled to regroup and Alfredo Morelos shot inches wide from 22 yards.

Moments later, Ryan Kent’s vicious 25-yard strike was well saved by keeper Roos as both teams continued to threaten in an enthralling clash.

Roos again came to the rescue in the 36th minute when blocking a 10-yard downward header from Morelos at the near post.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart (R) and Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos at Hampden. Image: SNS

Bojan Miovski fires Aberdeen ahead

Aberdeen went ahead in the 42nd minute when Matty Kennedy brilliantly raced on to a long through ball from Leighton Clarkson that ripped open the Gers defence.

Miovski was initially in an offside position when the pass was played, but displayed real game intelligence to drop back.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

Kennedy burst onto the ball and into the box before crossing to Miovski, who finished with a left-footed half volley from 12 yards.

It was Miovski’s first goal since the return from the winter break and vindication for boss Jim Goodwin retaining faith in the striker despite a six-game goal drought.

Half-time: Aberdeen 1 Rangers 0

Goals and shots get the headlines, but Hayden Coulson deserves kudos for a superb tackle on Sakala in the 49th minute.

Sakala raced up field and was one on one with Coulson.

The on-loan Middlesbrough left-back bided his time before sliding in with a perfectly timed last man challenge to dispossess Sakala 30 yards out.

Rangers hit back in the 62nd minute, though, when Jack received a return pass from Morelos 22 yards out.

The defence backed off from making a challenge and former Dons captain Jack shot low from 20 yards.

His drive took a deflection off Liam Scales which pushed it beyond the wrong-footed Roos.

Rangers’ Ryan Jack celebrates making it 1-1 during the League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were denied by the woodwork in the 72nd minute when Clarkson’s low 22-yard drive cracked off the far post.

The ball bounced out to Kennedy, who was in an offside position, six yards out, but he could not convert.

Leighton Clarkson picked up an injury when shooting and limped off, to be replaced by Connor Barron.

Aberdeen suffered another injury scare in the 81st minute when Ylber Ramadani needed assessment for a head knock.

After a lengthy delay, the midfielder was deemed fit to continue.

The Reds were reduced to 10 men three minutes into injury time when Stewart recklessly fouled Sakala.

Full-time: Aberdeen 1 Rangers 1

In the 92nd minute, a 15-yard powerful drive from Tavernier was deflected on to the crossbar as Rangers pushed to make the extra man count.

Rangers grabbed the lead two minutes later when substitute Roofe side-footed in from 10 yards after meeting a low cross from Scott Wright.

Rangers’ Kemar Roofe (R) celebrates making it 2-1 with James Tavernier against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Full-time (aet): Aberdeen 1 Rangers 2

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7, McCrorie 7, Stewart 6, Scales 7, Coulson 8, Ramadani 7, Shinnie 7 (Watkins 118), Kennedy 7, Clarkson 7 (Barron 74), Duk 7 (Hayes 62), Miovski 7 (Ramirez 91).

Subs not used: Lewis, Besuijen, Myslovic,  Duncan, Richardson.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): McGregor 7, Tavernier 7, Goldson 7, Davies 6, Barisic  7 (Devine 105), Jack 7, Lundstram 7 (Wright 91),  Sakala 7 (Arfield 105), Tillman 6 (Kamara 74), Kent 7, Morelos 6 (Roofe 74) (McCann 118)

Subs not used: McLaughlin, King, Lowry.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 47,562

Man-of-the-match: Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen)

