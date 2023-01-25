Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin will remain as Aberdeen manager despite a week to forget for all concerned with the Pittodrie club.

The Dons board met on Wednesday afternoon to consider Goodwin’s future, in the aftermath of the monumental shock defeat to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday night.

Goodwin has been given a stay of execution, but been told an “immediate response” is expected from this week’s embarrassment.

Fans have been quick to give their reaction to the news, which – for now – has put to bed uncertainty over the manager’s position.

Bryan Morrison said: “We are going to be in a relegation battle in the next couple of months”, whereas Katy Gray was less than impressed with the club statement after supporters waited nearly 48 hours for a reaction from the club.

Cammy Middleton feels the decision is “scandalous”, adding: “Your credentials as chairman are now fully under the spotlight!” in a message to Dave Cormack.

2 days and that's what you come up with!!!! — Katy Gray (@Katyag15) January 25, 2023

Ian Davidson hopes the decision to back Goodwin will prompt a late recruitment drive before the January window closes.

“If that’s the case I hope to god we’re investing on another CB, because we can’t go another 3-4 months like this,” he tweeted.

Martin Urquhart pointed to the wider issue of disconnect between fans and the board after a turbulent few weeks.

“Soon as we lose the next game (probably Saturday) we will go through this all again and so it will continue,” he said. “The crowd v St Mirren will show the fans feelings I’d imagine. It’s not just 2 or 3 results, look at our away record. Huge gap between fans and board now.”

Tommy Massie also felt that Goodwin should be backed in the coming days if the board are indeed still behind him.

Fine, give him a center back and a right back if you back him — Tommy (@TommyMassie_) January 25, 2023

Jonathan Main felt strongly that this was the wrong decision, tweeting: “A big mistake. We’re a complete shambles of a club.”

Mike Rennie reckons the Dons are now a laughing stock after the last few days.

He said: “Please take this on board. You have all embarrassed this once great club. By your actions or lack of them, you have taken the embarrassment to a new level. As a fan for 56 years, I’ve never felt so disregarded by the club. We are a laughing stock.”