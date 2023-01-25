Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision

By Jamie Durent
January 25, 2023, 8:30 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 9:20 pm
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin will remain as Aberdeen manager despite a week to forget for all concerned with the Pittodrie club.

The Dons board met on Wednesday afternoon to consider Goodwin’s future, in the aftermath of the monumental shock defeat to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday night.

Goodwin has been given a stay of execution, but been told an “immediate response” is expected from this week’s embarrassment.

Fans have been quick to give their reaction to the news, which – for now – has put to bed uncertainty over the manager’s position.

Bryan Morrison said: “We are going to be in a relegation battle in the next couple of months”, whereas Katy Gray was less than impressed with the club statement after supporters waited nearly 48 hours for a reaction from the club.

Cammy Middleton feels the decision is “scandalous”, adding: “Your credentials as chairman are now fully under the spotlight!” in a message to Dave Cormack.

Ian Davidson hopes the decision to back Goodwin will prompt a late recruitment drive before the January window closes.

“If that’s the case I hope to god we’re investing on another CB, because we can’t go another 3-4 months like this,” he tweeted.

Martin Urquhart pointed to the wider issue of disconnect between fans and the board after a turbulent few weeks.

“Soon as we lose the next game (probably Saturday) we will go through this all again and so it will continue,” he said. “The crowd v St Mirren will show the fans feelings I’d imagine. It’s not just 2 or 3 results, look at our away record. Huge gap between fans and board now.”

Tommy Massie also felt that Goodwin should be backed in the coming days if the board are indeed still behind him.

Jonathan Main felt strongly that this was the wrong decision, tweeting: “A big mistake. We’re a complete shambles of a club.”

Mike Rennie reckons the Dons are now a laughing stock after the last few days.

He said: “Please take this on board. You have all embarrassed this once great club. By your actions or lack of them, you have taken the embarrassment to a new level. As a fan for 56 years, I’ve never felt so disregarded by the club. We are a laughing stock.”

 

