Frank McDougall says Jim Goodwin is ‘very lucky man’ to still be Aberdeen boss… but blames players for Darvel shocker

Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall believes Jim Goodwin is a “very lucky man” to still be Aberdeen manager.

However. McDougall insists the bulk of the blame for the humiliating loss at Darvel and damaging crash in form lies with the players.

Goal-scoring great McDougall believes some players in Goodwin’s expensively-rebuilt squad are “not good enough” for Aberdeen.

Many supporters had called for Goodwin to be axed after the 1-0 Scottish Cup exit at sixth-tier Darvel.

It is a defeat McDougall has branded the worst in Scottish football history.

McDougall, 64, was surprised chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board opted not to wield the axe after that cup disaster.

Instead, they issued a statement on Wednesday confirming Goodwin would remain in charge against Hibs on Saturday.

However, it came with a clear warning the board demand an “immediate response” from the manager and players.

Players failing to ‘sweat blood’ for Aberdeen cause

After Goodwin was given more time, McDougall insists the players must now “sweat blood” for the Dons after the embarrassing cup loss.

McDougall said: “I am very surprised the manager survived Darvel.

“Jim Goodwin is a very lucky man.

“It is not just the Darvel game, they were shocking before that and lost 5-0 to Hearts.

“The loss to Darvel is the worst result in the history of Scottish football.

“Forget Rangers losing to Berwick Rangers (1-0, 1967).

“Forget Celtic losing to Inverness Caley Thistle (3-1, 2000)… Aberdeen at Darvel is worse.

“It was a real kick in the teeth for Aberdeen supporters.

“The manager gets the brunt of the flak, but I believe it is down to the players.

“Goodwin can only say what he has to before the match, he doesn’t go on the pitch to play football.

“It was the players who lost to a sixth-tier team. You have to sweat blood for your club, give everything in every single game.

“They didn’t against Darvel.

“It is down to the players – many of them are not good enough.

“They should be glad Fergie (Alex Ferguson) wasn’t the manager… All the players would have been told to walk home to Aberdeen from Darvel after that!”

Aberdeen’s ‘disastrous’ run of form as Goodwin walks tightrope

Club legend McDougall is bravely battling cancer having been diagnosed in October last year.

McDougall scored 44 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons in the mid-1980s before being force to retire at the age of 29 due to a back injury.

He was recently inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Due to illness, McDougall could not attend the awards ceremony last November.

However, he will be at Pittodrie for the clash against Livingston on Saturday, February 25 to mark his induction into the Hall of Fame.

He will walk on to the pitch to greet fans at half-time against Livingston.

Goodwin, meanwhile, has the certainty he will be in the dugout for the Premiership clash at Easter Road on Saturday.

But there was no clarity within the club’s statement if he would remain in charge any longer should the Dons lose the game in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions since returning from the winter break.

McDougall said: “The last few games have been disastrous for Aberdeen, ridiculous.

“However, if they get a win against Hibs then it could turn around.”

Goodwin’s starting line-up mistake

The January transfer window closes next week with the Reds also set to host St Mirren on Wednesday, February 1.

While McDougall holds the players accountable for the Darvel loss, he also insists Goodwin made fundamental mistakes – errors made before a ball had been kicked at Recreation Park ahead of the worst result in the club’s 120-year history.

He said: “I like Jim Goodwin and he is a good talker.

“However, you have to play your strongest team and he didn’t do that against Darvel.

“When the team was announced before kick-off my first thought was: ‘where’s Graeme Shinnie?’ Why is Shinnie not in the starting line-up?

“Leading scorer Bojan Miovski was also on the bench.

“Take those players off if you want when you are 3-0 up and then put the young boys on, but you have to start your best players.

“Miovski came on at half-time and Shinnie didn’t even get off the bench.

“You don’t go 1-0 down and then take your best players on when it has become so much harder to get a result.

“Hibs is an absolutely must-win – but you do wonder if these players are up to delivering that.”