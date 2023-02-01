Aberdeen’s losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Different manager, different centre-backs, but the same outcome as Aberdeen’s losing streak continued with a 3-1 loss to St Mirren.

Interim boss Barry Robson was tasked with turning around a damaging run of form that cost Jim Goodwin his job.

Goodwin was axed following a 6-0 humiliation at Hibs on Saturday.

This defeat to St Mirren did not plunge the dark depths of the recent defeats, but it was still a loss.

Aberdeen have now taken just four points from a possible 27 in the Premiership since the winter break.

Robson handed starting debuts to late January transfer window signings, centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock.

Securing clean sheets is going to be no overnight fix, although they were not helped by being a man down for most of the game.

Interim boss Robson was dealt a hammer blow just seven minutes into his time in the dugout when Ross McCrorie was sent off.

McCrorie’s elbow caught defender Charles Dunne and he was given a straight red after a VAR check.

Search for wins, and now boss, continues

As Aberdeen’s losing streak continues, the Aberdeen board’s search for a new manager continues.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are in no rush to appoint a new manager and are willing to take their time to appoint the right candidate.

Robson has been given no timeframe on how long he will be in interim charge.

Aberdeen’s Achilles heel this season has been their defence and atrocious away form.

There is another problem which continues to dog them – the inability to win in the league in midweek fixtures.

Aberdeen have lost each of their last seven midweek league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday). They have won just one of their last 22 midweek league games, with eight draws and 13 losses.

This defeat ended Aberdeen’s 15-game unbeaten record against St Mirren at Pittodrie –stretching back to 2011.

Loan star Shinnie captains Aberdeen

Influential midfielder Graeme Shinnie was named captain following the exit of skipper Anthony Stewart on a loan deal to MK Dons.

Scotland international Shinnie is on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old had previously been Aberdeen captain until leaving the club for Derby County in summer 2019.

Centre-back’s Stewart exit was part of a reconstruction of a defence that was ripped apart in the 6-0 loss at Hibs.

New signing MacDonald came in at right centre-back with Pollock left centre-back for debut starts.

Experienced centre-half MacDonald, 30, has joined the Dons on a short-term deal from English League Two Swindon Town.

Pollock was secured on loan until the end of the season from Watford.

On loan Celtic centre-back Liam Scales was suspended, having been red carded at Easter Road on Saturday.

Keeper Tom Richie was on the bench as the visa and work permit for Ajax keeper Jay Gorter had not been cleared in time.

The 22-year-old was secured on loan from the Dutch giants until the end of the season as first choice Kelle Roos is out with a thigh injury.

Another new signing, winger Dilan Markanday, was on the bench.

Markanday, 21, signed on loan from Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.

McCrorie sent off after seven minutes

The new-look defence were set for a baptism of fire as right-back McCrorie was red carded after just seven minutes.

Racing at goal in attack, McCrorie pushed the ball beyond Charles Dunne at the edge of the St Mirren penalty area.

Defender Dunne stood square and attempted to impede McCrorie, who slid the ball wide of the defender.

Dunne didn’t move and there was a collision. However, McCrorie’s right elbow caught Dunne in the face.

His elbow was in an unnatural position.

Referee Grant Irvine was advised to review the incident by VAR and following an extended delay, raised a straight red for McCrorie.

Interim boss Robson was forced into a formation change after going down to 10 men.

Robson switched from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-1.

Aberdeen appealed for a penalty when Bojan Miovski appeared to be bundled over in the box by Alex Gogic in the 15th minute.

Referee Irvine waved play on and there was no VAR review this time.

On the 19th minute, Pittodrie rang with applause in memory of of Chairman Dave Cormack’s uncle Kenny Courage, a lifelong Dons fan, who recently passed away.

Could I ask fellow Dandies to join me in a 19th minute applause tomorrow for my 90 yo Uncle Kenny Courage who passed away. A lifelong Dons fan he was at every home game until Dec. Was at the Scottish Cup Final on his 15th birthday when we beat Hibs 2-1 on 19th April 1947 🙏🙏 SF! — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) January 31, 2023

In the 31st minute, Matty Kennedy shrugged off a challenge at the edge of the box to open up space to shoot.

His low 20-yard drive lacked flashed inches wide of Buddies keeper Trevor Carson’s near post.

In the 36th minute, Ylber Ramadani fired a 22-yard drive over the bar.

Half-time: Aberdeen 0 St Mirren 0

St Mirren grabbed the lead in the 57th minute when a free-kick was a awarded for a hand-ball by Shinnie.

Ryan Strain delivered the free-kick into the box and former Don Curtis Main was left unmarked to head home from eight yards.

The rearguard certainly looked more solid than in recent games with the addition of MacDonald and Pollock. However, that frailty returned for St Mirren’s opening goal.

Keeper Joe Lewis produced a superb save in the 67th minute to push a vicious 25-yard strike from Keanu Baccus over.

In the 70th minute, Greg Kiltie hit the crossbar with a drive from the edge of the penalty area as St Mirren pushed to extend their advantage.

Aberdeen levelled in the 74th minute from the penalty spot.

Duk broke down the left flank and into the penalty box only to be bundled over by Marcus Fraser.

Leading scorer Bojan Miovski clinically converted the spot-kick.

St Mirren regained the lead in the 81st minute, though, when Main collected a Baccus cross from the left.

He brilliantly took a touch to set up a volley, then fired beyond Lewis on the spin from 15 yards.

It was 3-1 in injury time, when Thierry Small’s corner found another ex-Red, Declan Gallagher, who headed in from 12 yards.

Jonny Hayes scrambled it clear, but it had already crossed the line.

Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, following a VAR review, again, it was awarded.

Full-time: Aberdeen 1 St Mirren 3

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1 ): Lewis 6, McCrorie 2, MacDonald 6, Pollock 6, Hayes 5, Shinnie 5, Ramadani 5, Kennedy 6, Clarkson 5 (Watkins 83), Duk 5 (Markanday 83), Miovski 5.

Subs not used: Ritchie, Barron, Myslovic, , Coulson, Duncan, Bavidge, Roberts.

ST MIRREN (5-3-2): Carson 6, Strain 6, Fraser 6, Gogic 6, Dunne 4 (Gallagher 46), Tanser 6 (Small 76), Baccus 7, O’Hara 6, Kiltie 7 (Flynn 89), Greive 6 (Watt 72), Main 7

Subs not used: Urminsky, Taylor, Jamieson, Offord, Taylor.

Referee: Grant Irvine.

Man-of-the-match: Curtis Main (St Mirren).