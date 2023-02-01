Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move for captain Anthony Stewart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists he is ready to make the big calls while in charge of the Reds.

Robson sanctioned the loan deal for captain Anthony Stewart to move to MK Dons until the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

He also made loan star Graeme Shinnie captain with the midfielder leading the Dons in a 3-1 loss against St Mirren.

Robson is in interim charge as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a new manager to replace Jim Goodwin who was sacked.

On Stewart being sent on loan, Robson said: “It was a decision I made.

“I didn’t think Anthony would feature in the team and I spoke to him openly, and what a terrific man.

‘I said if I was his age I wouldn’t want to sit on the bench.

“He has qualities that would add to another team.

“I treated him the way I would have wanted to be treated as a player.

“I was honest and he got the opportunity to go to another club.

“I believe it was the right thing to do and so did he. We thank him.

“It’s a big call? That’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve not got a problem with that.”

Aberdeen down to 10 men early on

Robson’s side went a man down after just seven minutes following the dismissal of Ross McCrorie after a VAR review.

McCrorie received a straight red after his elbow caught Charles Dunne in the face.

Robson fielded a new-look defence with new signings Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald making starting debuts at the heart of the Dons rearguard.

Despite being a man down the Reds looked more solid at the back – until Curtis Main was allowed a free header to make it 1-0 after the break.

Bojan Miovski levelled with a penalty kick but a superb strike from Main and a late Declan Gallagher goal condemned the Reds to another defeat.

Robson admitted the game completely turned on the sending off.

And he insists he initially thought Aberdeen would be awarded a free-kick in the incident.

He admits the game plan he had worked on since being made interim manager was blown away when McCrorie exited.

Robson said: “Obviously (it changed the game).

“I’ve not seen it back so I’m not going to comment but when it happened I turned to Steve (Agnew) and presumed it was a free kick to us.

“For me it’s a free kick and what happens after I can’t comment.

‘Then you’re seven minutes in and your most experienced defender and best speed is gone from your team.

“And your game plan is gone.

“After that we were outstanding, especially for 70 minutes.”

‘I’ve not spoken to Ross’

McCorie will now be suspended for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell on Saturday.

Robson said: “‘I’ve not spoken to Ross. I addressed all the players and I’ll look back at the game.

‘He (Dunne) has deliberately went in front of him and tried to stop him in the first place so it’s an argument either way.”

‘I thought they were outstanding’

Aberdeen have now won just one match in 11 games since the winter break.

Despite another loss Robson insists the Dons were “outstanding”.

He said: “I would love to have seen the game 11 v 11.

“We started bright, the crowd was with us.

“We were energetic and the new faces brought a freshness.

“It was frustrating because when you’ve had a week like these players have had to come out and perform like that I thought they were outstanding.

“I’m not happy we lost the game but if you’re asking a team from where they’ve been to come back to 1-1 I was proud of them.

‘I don’t accept losing set plays but that’s what I need every week.”