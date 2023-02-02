Aberdeen have held talks with Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, his son claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The son of former Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has claimed the 52-year-old is now in talks with Aberdeen about becoming their next manager.

But he also warned the Dons there is also interest from a number of overseas clubs.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are searching for a new manager having sacked Jim Goodwin following a 6-0 loss at Hibs at the weekend.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Michniewicz wants the Reds job on Tuesday.

Michniewicz’s assistant Kamil Potrykus recently confirmed the former Poland boss was interested in managing Aberdeen and would be open to talks.

Michniewicz is a free-agent having opted not to renew his contract with the Polish international squad, which expired on December 31.

Now, Michniewicz’s son Mateusz has revealed on a Polish podcast negotiations with the Dons have already started.

He said: “My father has been in contact with the Scots, but no agreement has been reached yet.

“We have done some research on Aberdeen and it’s been going on for a while, but we are still waiting for the concrete offer.

“But this is football and anything can happen.

“I would also say my father has received offers from other countries – there are other options for him.

“Something will happen in the near future.

“That’s what happens sometimes. When you are out of work, several options can appear at once.”

Polish title winner with two clubs

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar three months ago.

Poland progressed from a group which included World Cup winners Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

They eventually lost out 3-1 to beaten finalists and defending champions France in the knock-out stages.

Michniewicz has won Polish league titles with Legia Warsaw and Zagłebie Lubin.

He also led Legia Warsaw to the group stages of the Europa League in 2021, where they beat Leicester City and Spartak Moscow.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is also understood to be interested in the vacant Aberdeen position.

Wilder led Sheffield United to two promotions in three years, rising from League One to the English top flight.

Barry Robson is in interim charge of the Aberdeen first team as the search for a manager continues.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board are willing to take their time to appoint a new manager if needed.