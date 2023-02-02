Aberdeen have held talks with Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, his son claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen have held talks with Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, his son claims

By Sean Wallace
February 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 5:53 pm
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock
The son of former Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has claimed the 52-year-old is now in talks with Aberdeen about becoming their next manager.

But he also warned the Dons there is also interest from a number of overseas clubs.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are searching for a new manager having sacked Jim Goodwin following a 6-0 loss at Hibs at the weekend.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Michniewicz wants the Reds job on Tuesday.

Michniewicz’s assistant Kamil Potrykus recently confirmed the former Poland boss was interested in managing Aberdeen and would be open to talks.

Michniewicz is a free-agent having opted not to renew his contract with the Polish international squad, which expired on December 31.

Now, Michniewicz’s son Mateusz has revealed on a Polish podcast negotiations with the Dons have already started.

He said: “My father has been in contact with the Scots, but no agreement has been reached yet.

“We have done some research on Aberdeen and it’s been going on for a while, but we are still waiting for the concrete offer.

“But this is football and anything can happen.

“I would also say my father has received offers from other countries – there are other options for him.

Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and Czeslaw Michniewicz after the World Cup clash with Argentina. Image: SNS

“Something will happen in the near future.

“That’s what happens sometimes. When you are out of work, several options can appear at once.”

Czeslaw Michniewicz, head coach of Poland, ahead of the round of 16 match at the World Cup against France. Image: Shutterstock

Polish title winner with two clubs

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar three months ago.

Poland progressed from a group which included World Cup winners Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

They eventually lost out 3-1 to beaten finalists and defending champions France in the knock-out stages.

Michniewicz has won Polish league titles with Legia Warsaw and Zagłebie Lubin.

He also led Legia Warsaw to the group stages of the Europa League in 2021, where they beat Leicester City and Spartak Moscow.

Poland’s coach Czeslaw Michniewicz during the FIFA World Cup clash with Argentina. Image: Shutterstock

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is also understood to be interested in the vacant Aberdeen position.

Wilder led Sheffield United to two promotions in three years, rising from League One to the English top flight.

Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time after a win against Norwich City when he was manager of Sheffield United.

Barry Robson is in interim charge of the Aberdeen first team as the search for a manager continues.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board are willing to take their time to appoint a new manager if needed.

