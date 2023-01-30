Appointing Chris Wilder as new Aberdeen boss would be ‘a massive statement’, says Aberdonian Paul Coutts who played for him at Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Appointing Chris Wilder as new manager would be a “massive statement” by Aberdeen, insists former Sheffield United star Paul Coutts.

Aberdonian Coutts played under Wilder during a three-year spell when the Blades won two promotions to move from League One to the English top-flight.

Dons fan Coutts, 34, reckons Wilder would reignite Pittodrie to get the Dons pushing for Europe and cup glory.

He also believes the Aberdeen need a manager like Wilder, who will “puff out his chest” to go for wins against Rangers and Celtic.

It is understood Wilder is interested in talking to Aberdeen about their vacant managerial position.

The 55-year-old has been without a club since leaving Middlesbrough in October.

Wilder is unlikely to apply for the Aberdeen position, but would be willing to listen if an approach was made by the Pittodrie board.

Now at Bristol Rovers, Coutts said: “It would be a massive statement if Aberdeen could get someone of Chris Wilder’s calibre and pedigree.

“From my point of view as an Aberdeen fan, it would be great to see – an unbelievable appointment.

“Aberdeen need someone like Chris to engage the fanbase.

“Someone who can really galvanise the club to push into European positions and challenge for cups like they should be.

“A club like Aberdeen need a manager that puffs his chest out so they can go to Celtic and Rangers and get a result.”

Man management skills of Wilder

Aberdeen have only just began the search for a replacement for Jim Goodwin, who was axed following a 6-0 loss at Hibs on Saturday.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are willing to take their time to appoint the right manager to lead the club to success.

Wilder is one of the front-runners in the betting for the new boss.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is also a potential candidate, as is ex-Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

Cowley was interviewed when the hunt was on to replace Derek McInnes in 2021.

However, he pulled out of the running before Stephen Glass was appointed.

Former Aston Villa, Norwich City and Wolves boss Paul Lambert is also in the betting as is Marti Cifuentes, boss of Swedish club Hammarby.

However, the Reds board are still in very early stages of identifying potential targets.

How Wilder turned around Blades

Former Cove Rangers star Coutts, 34, reckons Wilder should be top of their wanted list.

He attributes the complete turnaround of Sheffield United to Wilder.

Coutts said: “Chris’ man management is his main strength.

“It was superb and he managed to turn around Sheffield United from a negative atmosphere.

“Chris really connected the fans back to the players and led us to success on the pitch.

“He got everyone confident and full of belief and the fans bought into what he was about.

“When he first took over at Sheffield, Chris got off to a tough start as we lost the first couple of games.

“I remember we lost down at Millwall and after that there was a bit of a crisis on the bus.

“We were struggling in League One, but in his own way he managed to completely flip the mentality of the squad.

“And we went on to win the league that year with 100 points to get promoted.

“Then, two years later, we were promoted to the Premier League.

“Chris has a way about him that made players want to play for him and do well.

“He has high standards and has been a manager for 20 odds years, so he knows what is right and what works for him.”

Wilder offered Coutts Blades lifeline – and showed he was own man

Development phase manager Barry Robson has been put in interim charge for Wednesday’s home clash with St Mirren.

He will be assisted by the coaching team of Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson.

Barry Robson took first team training this morning at Cormack Park ahead of Wednesday's game with St Mirren.

Former Scotland U21 international Coutts feared he would exit the Blades when placed on the transfer list soon after Wilder’s arrival.

However, he insists Wilder is his own man and ensured Coutts stayed at Bramall Lane, despite being transfer listed by the club’s hierarchy.

He said: “Chris was brilliant with me.

“When he first came to Sheffield United they were trying to cut back on a few things. Certain players had to leave the club.

“I was one of them and went on the transfer list when he first came in.

“However, he pulled me into the office and said I trained really well and he didn’t want me to go anywhere, that it was a boardroom decision, so let’s let the widow shut and you’ll come into the side.” I got into the team and went on to have some great times there.

“I still keep in touch with Chris. When you go through a period of success like that it bonds you.

“We had two promotions in the three years I worked with him.”

Support during injury nightmare

Wilder’s man management, and compassion for his players was shown when Coutts suffered a bad leg break in November 2017.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United moved to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win at Burton Albion.

However, that victory was tempered by the serious injury to midfield talisman Coutts.

Coutts said: “He came up to the hospital to see me straight away.

“Chris was absolutely gutted.

“We had just been promoted and had gone top of the Championship that night I broke my leg.

“It knocked me back, but it also hit Chris for six as well at the time.

“Chris was brilliant with me during that time.

“The following season we went on and got promoted.

“Even when I left the club he was straight up front with me, dead honest.

“He said if I wanted to stay I could stay, he left the options up to me.

“But I wanted to go on and play more regular football than I was at the time off the back of a bad injury.”

Middlesbrough ‘reaping the rewards’ of Wilder’s work

In Sheffield United’s first season back in the Premier League, Wilder led them to a ninth-placed finish.

It was their highest league position since 1992.

However, the following season, in March 2021, he left by mutual consent with the club bottom of the top flight.

Wilder would go on manage Middlesbrough, but was dismissed in October last year.

Coutts said: “After he left Sheffield United, I would imagine he would have had plenty of options.

“He got off to a flier at Middlesbrough, but a slow start this season.

“They are probably reaping the rewards of the squad he put together as they are up to third in the Championship.”

Coutts: Dons on downward spiral

An Aberdeen supporter, Coutts watched the live television coverage of the Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel in disbelief.

When the Reds lost 6-0 at Hibs, Goodwin was axed.

Coutts said: “It has been a bad time for Aberdeen and that is what can happen when a team is on a downward spiral.

“Confidence only comes from winning games, and if you don’t have any it is tough to win games.

“They have to turn it around quickly.”