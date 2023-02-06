Aberdeen loan defender Hayden Coulson signs new contract with Middlesbrough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen loan defender Hayden Coulson has signed a new deal with parent club Middlesbrough until summer 2025.

Coulson also has the option of an additional year with the Championship outfit.

Middlesbrough have confirmed Coulson will return to the club for pre-season training when his loan deal with the Dons has expired.

Left-sided defender Coulson has made 25 appearances since arriving at Pittodrie on a season-long loan.

We're delighted to announce that Hayden Coulson has signed a new #Boro contract ✍️ Congrats Hayden! 🙌 #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 6, 2023

The 24-year-old made 49 appearances for Middlesbrough, but fell out of the first team picture in recent seasons.

Coulson was sent out on loan to Aberdeen by former Boro boss Chris Wilder, who has been linked with the vacant Dons managerial post.

Wilder was axed in October last year and replaced by Michael Carrick.

And former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has given Coulson an extended deal.