Interim boss Barry Robson confident the Dons are now ‘playing like an Aberdeen team’ again after recent crisis

Interim boss Barry Robson believes the Dons now “look like an Aberdeen team” again following a traumatic period for the club.

Robson is in temporary charge of Aberdeen as Pittodrie’s hierarchy search for a new manager.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is out of the running to replace Jim Goodwin in the Pittodrie post.

Aberdeen had a discussion with Wilder’s agent, but it is understood the 55-year-old wants to pursue another route back into management.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke is interested in the Dons post.

Yorke won the Australia Cup last year with A-League side MacArthur FC.

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew led the Dons to a 3-1 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend to end a five-game losing streak.

During the losing run, the Dons crashed out of the Scottish Cup to sixth-tier Darvel and lost heavily away to both Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Robson insists loss of confidence during the damaging crash in form should not be confused with lack of character.

He said: “We looked like an Aberdeen team.

“As the game against Motherwell went on, we looked like a proper Aberdeen team as we got stronger and stronger.

“We won with a bit of style towards the end, although I wouldn’t say brilliant style.

“You could feel and hear the fans behind us.”

Aberdeen’s search for a new manager

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board are willing to take their time to appoint a new manager.

The club have been inundated with applications for the vacant post from the UK and across Europe.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.

He also managed Legia Warsaw to the Polish league title in 2021.

Michniewicz is available as he left the Polish international set-up in late December.

It is understood Aberdeen have yet to make contact with Michniewicz, despite reports in Poland stating talks have opened.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Hibs boss John Hughes is on record as saying he has applied for the job.

Former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Cowley, 44, was interviewed by Aberdeen when they were looking to replace Derek McInnes in 2021.

Cowley was axed by Portsmouth last month.

Don’t confuse low confidence with lack of character

Robson has engineered a marked improvement in performances since being placed in interim charge following the dismissal of Goodwin.

The character of the Dons players’ had been questioned after heavy defeats to Hibs and Hearts and the cup shocker at Darvel.

Robson insists character should not be confused with a crisis in confidence.

He said: “I think people can get mixed up sometime with confidence and character.

“When you are not playing well, sometimes it can look like you are not trying and the body feels heavy.”

Robson says he and Agnew are working hard on the Cormack Park training pitches with the squad to get that confidence back.

One of the first steps was to counter-press harder and pick up second balls.

Aberdeen delivered on that against Motherwell to secure only a second win in 12 matches since returning from the winter break.

Robson said: “What we did do on the coaching side was try to make us look better as a team and counter-press more.

“We tried to make sure our distances were better against the ball.

“If there were any second balls dropping, you will notice we picked up a lot of them.

“That takes a long time on the training field to do that.

“We did a good bit of that, which is probably why we looked a bit more aggressive on the transitions.

“That was pleasing as it was a tough game against a well-organised Motherwell side.”