Interim boss Barry Robson confident the Dons are now ‘playing like an Aberdeen team’ again after recent crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Barry Robson confident the Dons are now ‘playing like an Aberdeen team’ again after recent crisis

By Sean Wallace
February 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Interim boss Barry Robson believes the Dons now “look like an Aberdeen team” again following a traumatic period for the club.

Robson is in temporary charge of Aberdeen as Pittodrie’s hierarchy search for a new manager.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is out of the running to replace Jim Goodwin in the Pittodrie post.

Aberdeen had a discussion with Wilder’s agent, but it is understood the 55-year-old wants to pursue another route back into management.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke is interested in the Dons post.

Yorke won the Australia Cup last year with A-League side MacArthur FC.

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew led the Dons to a 3-1 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend to end a five-game losing streak.

During the losing run, the Dons crashed out of the Scottish Cup to sixth-tier Darvel and lost heavily away to both Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Robson insists loss of confidence during the damaging crash in form should not be confused with lack of character.

He said: “We looked like an Aberdeen team.

“As the game against Motherwell went on, we looked like a proper Aberdeen team as we got stronger and stronger.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“We won with a bit of style towards the end, although I wouldn’t say brilliant style.

“You could feel and hear the fans behind us.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s search for a new manager

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board are willing to take their time to appoint a new manager.

The club have been inundated with applications for the vacant post from the UK and across Europe.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.

He also managed Legia Warsaw to the Polish league title in 2021.

Michniewicz is available as he left the Polish international set-up in late December.

It is understood Aberdeen have yet to make contact with Michniewicz, despite reports in Poland stating talks have opened.

Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Hibs boss John Hughes is on record as saying he has applied for the job.

Former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Cowley, 44, was interviewed by Aberdeen when they were looking to replace Derek McInnes in 2021.

Cowley was axed by Portsmouth last month.

Don’t confuse low confidence with lack of character

Robson has engineered a marked improvement in performances since being placed in interim charge following the dismissal of Goodwin.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson against Motherwell. Image: SNS

The character of the Dons players’ had been questioned after heavy defeats to Hibs and Hearts and the cup shocker at Darvel.

Robson insists character should not be confused with a crisis in confidence.

He said: “I think people can get mixed up sometime with confidence and character.

“When you are not playing well, sometimes it can look like you are not trying and the body feels heavy.”

Robson says he and Agnew are working hard on the Cormack Park training pitches with the squad to get that confidence back.

One of the first steps was to counter-press harder and pick up second balls.

Aberdeen delivered on that against Motherwell to secure only a second win in 12 matches since returning from the winter break.

Robson said: “What we did do on the coaching side was try to make us look better as a team and counter-press more.

“We tried to make sure our distances were better against the ball.

“If there were any second balls dropping, you will notice we picked up a lot of them.

“That takes a long time on the training field to do that.

“We did a good bit of that, which is probably why we looked a bit more aggressive on the transitions.

“That was pleasing as it was a tough game against a well-organised Motherwell side.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club's new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'We have to make sure it's not Aberdeen Women' - Gavin Levey vows to…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
2

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…
Protesters held a banner and signs outside Marischal Square. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen
Inverness Northern Meeting Park.
Northern Meeting Park pavilion gets green light in 'big step forward for Inverness'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented