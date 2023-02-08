Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job

By Sean Wallace
February 8, 2023, 2:18 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 2:24 pm
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has confirmed his interest in managing Aberdeen – and aims to smash Celtic and Rangers’ stranglehold if he gets the job.

Yorke is confident he could break the dominance of the Ibrox and Parkhead clubs if given the opportunity to manage the Dons.

The 51-year-old is available having left Australian club Macarthur FC in January.

Yorke led the Sydney-based outfit to Australian Cup glory last year.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are searching for a new manager after sacking Jim Goodwin.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is now out of the running for the Pittodrie post.

But Yorke. who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999, is interested in the Aberdeen hot-seat.

And he reckons, with the right backing from Dons chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board, he could end Celtic and Rangers’ dominance of the Scottish game.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke in action at Pittodrie in Neil Simpson’s testimonial in 2012. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Yorke, speaking to OLBG, said: “We know that Celtic and Rangers have had a stranglehold over the league for years and no one has been able to break that hold.

“There is a good opportunity for me to break that hold in the right setting with the right backing.

“I can understand the high expectation, because that is how I am as an individual:  things aren’t impossible.

“Before anything happens, I have to get the job first… this is just based on what Bosnich has said.”

Manhester United’s Dwight Yorke scores the only goal in his side’s Premiership win over Derby County at Old Trafford. Image: Peter Wilcock/PA.

A ‘privilege’ to be linked to Aberdeen job

Yorke’s former team-mate Bosnich recently said the former Old Trafford striker could win Aberdeen the Europa Conference League.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz still wants the vacant Aberdeen post.

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, where they lost to beaten finalists France.

The 52-year-old also won the Polish title with Legia Warsaw in 2021.

Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

But it is understood Aberdeen have yet to make contact with Michniewicz, despite reports in Poland stating talks have opened.

Former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Cowley, 44, was interviewed by Aberdeen when they were looking to replace Derek McInnes in 2021.

Cowley was axed by Portsmouth last month.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications for the vacant position.

Yorke, who won three English top-flight titles under Sir Alex Ferguson,  says it is a privilege to be linked to the Dons’ managerial position once held by his former boss at Manchester United.

Yorke said: “As a manager, you can’t disregard any kind of job.

“Aberdeen are obviously a big club with a great history. They had arguably the greatest manager in English history, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It’s a privilege to be linked to such a club like Aberdeen, whether anything will materialise… that’s a different story.”

 

