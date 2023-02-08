Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has confirmed his interest in managing Aberdeen – and aims to smash Celtic and Rangers’ stranglehold if he gets the job.

Yorke is confident he could break the dominance of the Ibrox and Parkhead clubs if given the opportunity to manage the Dons.

The 51-year-old is available having left Australian club Macarthur FC in January.

Yorke led the Sydney-based outfit to Australian Cup glory last year.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are searching for a new manager after sacking Jim Goodwin.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is now out of the running for the Pittodrie post.

But Yorke. who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999, is interested in the Aberdeen hot-seat.

And he reckons, with the right backing from Dons chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board, he could end Celtic and Rangers’ dominance of the Scottish game.

Yorke, speaking to OLBG, said: “We know that Celtic and Rangers have had a stranglehold over the league for years and no one has been able to break that hold.

“There is a good opportunity for me to break that hold in the right setting with the right backing.

“I can understand the high expectation, because that is how I am as an individual: things aren’t impossible.

“Before anything happens, I have to get the job first… this is just based on what Bosnich has said.”

A ‘privilege’ to be linked to Aberdeen job

Yorke’s former team-mate Bosnich recently said the former Old Trafford striker could win Aberdeen the Europa Conference League.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz still wants the vacant Aberdeen post.

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, where they lost to beaten finalists France.

The 52-year-old also won the Polish title with Legia Warsaw in 2021.

But it is understood Aberdeen have yet to make contact with Michniewicz, despite reports in Poland stating talks have opened.

Former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Cowley, 44, was interviewed by Aberdeen when they were looking to replace Derek McInnes in 2021.

Cowley was axed by Portsmouth last month.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications for the vacant position.

Yorke, who won three English top-flight titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, says it is a privilege to be linked to the Dons’ managerial position once held by his former boss at Manchester United.

Yorke said: “As a manager, you can’t disregard any kind of job.

“Aberdeen are obviously a big club with a great history. They had arguably the greatest manager in English history, Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It’s a privilege to be linked to such a club like Aberdeen, whether anything will materialise… that’s a different story.”