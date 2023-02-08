Two injured after van leaves road in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been injured after a van left the road in a crash on the A832 in the Highlands near Dundonnell.

The incident happened on the Cromarty to Gairloch route near the Ross-shire village at around 11.30am.

Two men received treatment at the scene from ambulance staff after the vehicle went down an embankment.

The van was recovered, with the road subsequently being cleared.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a van which left the A832 near Dundonnell at around 11.30am on Wednesday, February 8.”

A crash on the road in August last year saw two people die, a 69-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman respectively.