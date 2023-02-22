Analysis: Can Aberdeen tame the Livi Lions as the two teams meet for the third time this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis: Can Aberdeen tame the Livi Lions as the two teams meet for the third time this season?

By Paul Third
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Duk and James Penrice in action during Aberdeen's trip to Livingston in November. Image: SNS
Duk and James Penrice in action during Aberdeen's trip to Livingston in November. Image: SNS

Good luck trying to predict the outcome of Aberdeen’s match against Livingston at Pittodrie this weekend.

It’s a win apiece for the two teams as they go head-to-head for a third time but trying to use the two previous encounters as a form guide is thankless task.

There’s more to take into account than the fact Jim Goodwin was in charge of Aberdeen for the two previous games.

It was a confident, slick Dons side which welcomed Livi to Pittodrie on August 27. That much was evident from the devastating attacking display which earned the home side a resounding 5-0 win, their biggest win in the league this season.

The Dons won four of their five matches in August, a far cry from the struggles which led to Goodwin’s departure last month.

It is easy to forget but Livingston actually played well at Pittodrie until the wheels came off.

They were on top until a mix-up between goalkeeper Shamal George and Jack Fitzwater led to the defender hauling Vicente Besuijen to the deck to concede a penalty and earn himself a red card.

Aberdeen converted the spot kick before scoring four times after the break with three of the goals coming within a devastating five minute period.

Clearly, the Dons made their extra man advantage count as the 4-3-3 formation led to 57% possession, 20 attempts at goal, six on target and a return of five goals.

Dons had more of the ball but could not make it count in away fixture

Remarkably, Aberdeen improved on that performance for their trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena on November 8, but they left with nothing after paying the price for a dire start to the game.

Aberdeen’s form was erratic between the Pittodrie encounter and their trip to West Lothian with Goodwin’s men managing to win back-to-back league matches only once in that period.

They arrived at Livi having beaten Hibernian comprehensively 4-1 at Pittodrie four days earlier but the former Aberdeen manager, having switched to a 3-5-2 formation, watched on in dismay as his side shipped two goals inside the opening 17 minutes.

Fitzwater, the sinner at Pittodrie, had put Livingston in front before Sean Kelly doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

It was a tall order for the visitors who had managed to score twice in a league match on the road only once all season.

With the proverbial mountain to climb the Dons dominated the home side, managing 65% possession and landing nine of their 24 attempts on target.

But it yielded just one goal with Bojan Miovski missing a penalty before Duk gave his side a lifeline with the third spot kick of the game just before the hour mark.

The Dons laid siege to the Livi goal and created chance after chance but that wretched start cost them dear as they headed home with no points.

For those keeping count, the wait for two goals away from home in the league for the first time since the 2-1 win at Motherwell on October 22 continues as we head towards March.

Can new-look Aberdeen get back to winning ways this weekend?

Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Much has changed at Pittodrie since that last game.

There’s the manager for starters with Barry Robson now in interim charge while the search for Goodwin’s replacement continues.

A hectic final few days of the transfer window means it will be a very different Dons side which takes to the field against Livingston at Pittodrie this weekend.

Among the new faces which include Jay Gorter, Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Dilan Markanday, will be some returning players in the shape of Ross McCrorie and Liam Scales.

The duo both missed Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow due to suspension and ineligibility respectively.

McCrorie and Scales will bring some much needed pace to a backline which was ruthlessly exposed by the champions at the weekend.

With Robson having all four central defenders available for the first time it will be interesting to see whether they play together against David Martindale’s side this weekend.

But with the Dons trailing Livi by three points having played a game more, Robson will be hoping the comforts of home can help the team get back to winning ways after their weekend mauling.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented