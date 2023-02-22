Analysis: Can Aberdeen tame the Livi Lions as the two teams meet for the third time this season?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Good luck trying to predict the outcome of Aberdeen’s match against Livingston at Pittodrie this weekend.

It’s a win apiece for the two teams as they go head-to-head for a third time but trying to use the two previous encounters as a form guide is thankless task.

There’s more to take into account than the fact Jim Goodwin was in charge of Aberdeen for the two previous games.

It was a confident, slick Dons side which welcomed Livi to Pittodrie on August 27. That much was evident from the devastating attacking display which earned the home side a resounding 5-0 win, their biggest win in the league this season.

The Dons won four of their five matches in August, a far cry from the struggles which led to Goodwin’s departure last month.

It is easy to forget but Livingston actually played well at Pittodrie until the wheels came off.

They were on top until a mix-up between goalkeeper Shamal George and Jack Fitzwater led to the defender hauling Vicente Besuijen to the deck to concede a penalty and earn himself a red card.

Aberdeen converted the spot kick before scoring four times after the break with three of the goals coming within a devastating five minute period.

Clearly, the Dons made their extra man advantage count as the 4-3-3 formation led to 57% possession, 20 attempts at goal, six on target and a return of five goals.

Dons had more of the ball but could not make it count in away fixture

Remarkably, Aberdeen improved on that performance for their trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena on November 8, but they left with nothing after paying the price for a dire start to the game.

Aberdeen’s form was erratic between the Pittodrie encounter and their trip to West Lothian with Goodwin’s men managing to win back-to-back league matches only once in that period.

They arrived at Livi having beaten Hibernian comprehensively 4-1 at Pittodrie four days earlier but the former Aberdeen manager, having switched to a 3-5-2 formation, watched on in dismay as his side shipped two goals inside the opening 17 minutes.

Fitzwater, the sinner at Pittodrie, had put Livingston in front before Sean Kelly doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

It was a tall order for the visitors who had managed to score twice in a league match on the road only once all season.

With the proverbial mountain to climb the Dons dominated the home side, managing 65% possession and landing nine of their 24 attempts on target.

But it yielded just one goal with Bojan Miovski missing a penalty before Duk gave his side a lifeline with the third spot kick of the game just before the hour mark.

The Dons laid siege to the Livi goal and created chance after chance but that wretched start cost them dear as they headed home with no points.

For those keeping count, the wait for two goals away from home in the league for the first time since the 2-1 win at Motherwell on October 22 continues as we head towards March.

Can new-look Aberdeen get back to winning ways this weekend?

Much has changed at Pittodrie since that last game.

There’s the manager for starters with Barry Robson now in interim charge while the search for Goodwin’s replacement continues.

A hectic final few days of the transfer window means it will be a very different Dons side which takes to the field against Livingston at Pittodrie this weekend.

Among the new faces which include Jay Gorter, Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Dilan Markanday, will be some returning players in the shape of Ross McCrorie and Liam Scales.

The duo both missed Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic in Glasgow due to suspension and ineligibility respectively.

McCrorie and Scales will bring some much needed pace to a backline which was ruthlessly exposed by the champions at the weekend.

With Robson having all four central defenders available for the first time it will be interesting to see whether they play together against David Martindale’s side this weekend.

But with the Dons trailing Livi by three points having played a game more, Robson will be hoping the comforts of home can help the team get back to winning ways after their weekend mauling.