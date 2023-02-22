‘Inclusive, accepting and non-judgemental’: Highlands’ first Discovery College to open in Eastgate Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘Inclusive, accepting and non-judgemental’: Highlands’ first Discovery College to open in Eastgate Centre

By John Ross
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Discovery College manager Donna Booth (left) with Centred chief executive David Brookfield and deputy chief executive Annabel Mowat. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Discovery College manager Donna Booth (left) with Centred chief executive David Brookfield and deputy chief executive Annabel Mowat. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Highlands’ first Discovery College is to open in the Eastgate Centre in Inverness, with plans to extend to other venues in the region.

The two-storey central location in the former Argos premises is a bold move to have mental health support visible and accessible.

The Inverness college will open in March and start its first courses soon afterwards.

It aims to partner with other organisations to start a similar face-to-face venture in Caithness, while also offering online support.

Eventually, the aim is to have a series of similar colleges set up across the Highlands.

First college manager appointed

The project has advanced this week with the appointment of Donna Booth as Discovery College manager.

The Discovery College has also been awarded £88,000 from the Ideas Fund, one of  seven bodies sharing £408,000 to improve wellbeing across the region.

Discovery colleges are common in England and in rural Canada. But the Inverness centre is just the fourth in Scotland and the first in the Highlands.

It will use collaborative models to deliver physical and mental wellbeing courses and peer support to people and communities with lived experience of mental health and/or substance use.

The idea is led by mental health charity Centred Scotland which last year said it wanted to open a safe space as part of plans to regenerate Inverness city centre.

College manager Donna Booth said it is vital mental health support is available to all. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A major driver is the Highlands’ consistently high rate of death by suicide.

Public Health Scotland figures for 2017-2021 show the region has the highest suicide rate in Scotland, at 21.5 per 100,000, compared to a national average of 14.1.

Mental health issues have also increased since the pandemic which exacerbated isolation issues.

Donna, who has run a wellbeing practice in Caithness for 15 years, said the college will offer educational and creativity courses to help mental health and recovery.

The wide-ranging prospectus also includes wellbeing and mindfulness support, self-reliance programmes and classes including yoga and tai chi.

Students can be referred, or self-refer online. All the classes will be delivered by a subject expert and a qualified peer support worker with lived experience of mental health issues.

Accessible mental health support is vital

She said college users will look at all aspects of mental health recovery and discovery around themselves and their wellbeing.

Donna said it is vital mental health support is available and open to all, with no barriers to access.

“My vision is to see a college that is genuinely inclusive, accepting and non-judgemental.

“Where people are given an opportunity to connect and to learn, where they can be empowered and where they can grow.

“A place that gives people space to develop and reach their potential when they might never even have suspected they have potential.”

“You can never overstate how important it is to be heard and seen. And to be there with other people, to know you’re not alone in what you’re experiencing.”

Peer support worker Debbi said the college will help reduce stigma around mental health. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Annabel Mowat, Centred deputy chief executive, said having the college in the shopping centre makes a statement.

“There’s something about it being an ordinary part of everyday life. It’s not hidden away.

“When we think about that historical shift from where mental health services were – on the periphery or were hidden – we are now right in the heart of the community, with the community. We are the community.”

Callum Ross, from the Habitus Collective which has helped set up the college, said the Inverness venture is inspirational.

“People want to be part of a community. They don’t want to say they have mental health issues sometimes, they just want to connect with other people because they feel a bit down and disconnected and isolated at the moment.”

‘I want to use my lived experience to help others’

He said the college complements rather than replaces other services.

“Users of the college don’t care who is delivering the services. All they’re thinking is ‘I don’t feel great at the moment, I feel disconnected, I‘m a bit scared.

“’Is this place going to be welcoming? Am I going to feel accepted and is it going to help me on my journey? Can I do it at the same time as going to doctor or seeing a therapist?

“The answer to all those questions is yes.”

Debbi, 48, is one of the college’s peer supporters.

“I’ve struggled with my mental health since I was 19. I applied to become a peer supporter as I want to be able to use my own lived experience to help others.

“When you’re struggling with mental health it’s a very bleak, dark place. You can’t see forward, you can’t see a light or a future.

“I’m now a completely different person and value myself as a person. It’s important for people to see that you can recover, you can improve your quality of life and can even become a peer supporter yourself.”

Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw says the Discovery College is good for Inverness and the Highlands. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She believes there is a need for the college and its location is important.

“You hear every other week of crises, of the Kessock Bridge being shut and people not knowing where to turn, with waiting lists years long.

“A lot of people in crisis can’t wait that long. The college gives people a stopping point and can help reduce stigma around mental health.

“A lot of people pass through here and if they don’t need the services themselves they may know someone who is struggling.

“As it’s in such a prime spot, word will get around.”

Eastgate Centre is more than just shopping

Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw says the college’s presence will underline the fact the centre is more than just shopping.

“The role of the centre has to change in a modern environment and having community spaces is key to that.

“Somewhere like this will fit in brilliantly with Inverness and the challenges the Highlands has with mental health.”

