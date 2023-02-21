Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall expecting ’emotional’ return to Pittodrie in front of ‘amazing fans’ on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall expecting ’emotional’ return to Pittodrie in front of ‘amazing fans’ on Saturday

By Sean Wallace
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Alex McLeish (left) and Frank McDougall, Aberdeen FC. 1985/86. At Dens Park, Dundee. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd.
Alex McLeish (left) and Frank McDougall, Aberdeen FC. 1985/86. At Dens Park, Dundee. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd.

Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall is ready to say thank you to Aberdeen fans for their “incredible” support during his battle with illness.

Goalscoring great McDougall will be the Dons’ special guest at the Premiership clash with Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The 65-year-old will walk onto the pitch at half-time to greet supporters and admits it will be an emotional return to the stadium.

Club legend McDougall has been inundated with messages of support from Dons fans following his diagnosis with lung cancer in September last year.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year but was unable to attend the awards ceremony due to illness.

One of the club’s greatest ever players, the former striker will now be honoured on Saturday – and the Red Army are expected to raise the roof for the legend.

Frank McDougall during the 1985/86 season. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

He said: “I have had thousands of messages of support from Aberdeen fans.

“Some of them have been incredible.

“Aberdeen supporters are amazing and they and the club are a part of my life.

“It will be very emotional when there are thousands of fans singing ‘There’s only one Frank McDougall’.

“It doesn’t get any higher, playing with a team like Aberdeen, the only Scottish club to win two European trophies.

“Playing for Aberdeen is something that will live with me forever.

“The Livingston game is going to be really emotional but I can’t wait to walk through that main door at Pittodrie again.”

‘All those people shouting my name, it will bring back memories’

The Pittodrie great confirmed in October he has been diagnosed with Stage 2 lung cancer.

He was inducted into the Aberdeen Hall of Fame in November alongside Duncan Shearer, Dougie Bell, Russell Anderson and the late Davie Robb.

However, he was unable to attend the ceremony.

On Saturday Aberdeen and the Red Army will honour one of the club’s true greats.

Bobby Glennie, Dundee FC (left) and Frank McDougall, Aberdeen FC (right), 1985/86 at Dens Park, Dundee. Image: Aberdeen Journals. 

He said: “It will be even more emotional for me because of what I have gone through recently.

“I will go out onto the pitch at half-time to see all those fantastic supporters.

“I can picture it… and it is making me emotional now.

“All those people shouting my name, it will bring back the memories.

“I watch YouTube when I can’t sleep at two, three in the morning. Games like the Hearts one when I scored.

“It seems like just a few years ago.

“I’ll wear an Aberdeen scarf on Saturday.”

Dons players from the left, Neil Simpson, Jim Bett and Frank McDougall at Dens Park, Dundee. Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltd

‘I would’ve smashed all the records’

McDougall was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 1984 from St Mirren for a fee of £100,000.

Ferguson signed him as a replacement for Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee who had transferred to then European champions SV Hamburg.

McDougall finished lead scorer in the Premier Division in his first season at Pittodrie with 24 goals to fire the Dons to the league title.

That prolific scoring return also secured the prestigious Bronze Boot award.

McDougall netted a hat-trick in a 3-0 defeat of Hearts at Tynecastle in 1985 to clinch the league title.

The following season he scored another 20 goals.

In that campaign he netted all four goals in a 4-1 win against Celtic at Pittodrie.

Sadly his career was cut short at the age of just 29 when he had to retire whilst in his prime at Pittodrie due to a serious back injury.

McDougall said: “It doesn’t get any better than to be in the Aberdeen Hall of Fame alongside all those tremendous players.

“What an honour.

“I only played at Aberdeen for two years before science unfortunately took its toll.

“I was a proper striker who could play anywhere.

“During my career, I played against the best, and scored against them.

Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.

“The Aberdeen Hall of Fame, the bronze boot, the league title and cups – what more could you ask for?

“It was just a shame that I had to retire so young.

“If I had been able to play on I would have smashed all the records.”

