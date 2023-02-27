Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals blueprint for fixing the defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim boss Barry Robson revealed he has been working hard in training to fix Aberdeen’s damaging defensive problems.

And he hailed the back-line for delivering only a seventh clean sheet in 27 Premiership matches when defeating Livingston 1-0.

Aberdeen have the worst defensive record in the top flight with 51 league goals conceded.

Even bottom club Dundee United, who lost 9-0 to Celtic in August, have leaked less goals with 49 conceded.

Robson moved to strengthen the defence with the acquisition of centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock late in the January transfer window.

Pollock was secured on loan from Watford with MacDonald penning a short term deal until the end of the season.

Recent signings Pollock and MacDonald were both at the heart of a four man rearguard that delivered a shut out against Livingston.

Robson believes Aberdeen now look ‘more steady, structured and assured’.

‘Steady, structured and assured’

Robson said: “You saw how well we defended and that is something we have been trying to rectify since we came in.

“We knew we took a few sore ones before we came in.

“So we really had to structure the back four or five we have played.

“We have tried to put some basic ideas in and have worked on that.

“We have worked on the distance of the centre-backs to the forwards and the distances from the full backs to the opposite wide player.

“And that is where you get your base from.”

The defeat of Livingston was only Aberdeen’s third clean sheet in 14 games in all competitions since returning from the winter break in December.

Robson said: “We are looking a lot more steady, structured and assured.

“After that win we just need to carry on.”