Defender Angus MacDonald lays down European qualification gauntlet, and backs Barry Robson to lead the charge

Defender Angus MacDonald insists Aberdeen must target European qualification to salvage the season.

And he reckons interim boss Barry Robson can deliver Euro action if given the managerial post until the end of the season.

Aberdeen are searching for a new manager having axed Jim Goodwin four weeks ago.

That hunt for a new boss will ramp up on Monday when newly-appointed chief executive Alan Burrows starts his post at Pittodrie.

January signing MacDonald reckons it “would go down really well” with the squad if Robson was manager until the end of the campaign.

Robson led the Reds to a 1-0 win against Livingston that elevated the Pittodrie club back into the Premiership top six.

Aberdeen are now only two points behind fourth-placed Hibs in the race for European qualification.

MacDonald, 30, said: “To say we have qualified for Europe is what we are all aiming for.

“It is a goal for the club and the players.

“The players in that dressing room are hungry for success in their own careers.”

Seal of approval for interim boss

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications from UK and Europe for the vacant managerial role.

The Pittodrie board are willing to take time to land the right candidate.

Chief executive Burrows will oversee the search for a manager as chairman Dave Cormack is recuperating having successfully undergone open heart surgery.

On the potential of interim boss Robson remaining manager for the rest of the season, MacDonald said: “I think it would go down really well.

“I have only been here a short spell of time but the lads have taken to him and are working really hard at the training ground.

“That is what Barry is about.

“Dedication and hard work and the boys have taken to it fantastically.

“Long may that continue.”

‘People look up to him’

Robson has been in interim charge with assistant Steve Agnew for four games.

During that period Aberdeen have won two and lost two.

MacDonald said: “People look up to him (Robson).

“He has a presence.

“We have to do what he says or you don’t play.

“There is a lot of running but performances come with that. If you are fitter than most teams then you can run over the top of them.”

Players not fazed by manager search

It is now more than four weeks since the Dons axed manager Goodwin following a 6-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

Aberdeen have been linked with a number of potential candidates although they are still in the early stages of finding a manager.

MacDonald insists the players are not affected by the managerial uncertainty.

He said: “I don’t think that is in the players’ heads.

“The group of players we have, they just get on with it.

“They aren’t bothered who is coming in or what not.

“They see Barry is in charge and we work hard.

“We work hard for whoever is in charge as we just want to get the three points.”

Goal line clearance by MacDonald

A goal from Bojan Miovski, his 17th of the season, secured a 1-0 defeat of Livingston.

In a game of few clear chances MacDonald headed a shot from Joel Nouble off the line in the second half.

He said: “I just thought the more of us on the goal line the better.

”Luckily it came off my head and I cleared it.

“Credit to everyone, we dug in and stuck to the task.

“Livingston defend well and get bodies forward.

“We would have liked a few more shots on target and a couple more goals to make life a little easier for us.

“Three points was the aim though and that is what we got.”

The importance of a clean sheet

Centre-back MacDonald was secured on a short term deal in January until the end of the season.

He was at the heart of the Dons defence alongside fellow January signing Mattie Pollock.

Centre-back Pollock was secured on loan from Watford until the end of the season.

The clean sheet against Livingston was only Aberdeen’s seventh Premiership shut out in 27 league games.

MacDonald said: “It has been coming and if you keep clean sheets then you give yourself a chance to win games.

“Everyone’s confidence lifts.”