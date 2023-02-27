Premier League Southampton target Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Premier League Southampton are reportedly tracking Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian striker Miovski netted in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston at the weekend to take his tally for the season to 17 goals.

English top flight Southampton reportedly had the 23-year-old watched in the 4-0 away loss at Celtic on February 18.

Miovski was substituted at half-time at Parkhead in a tactical switch by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

Despite that substitution Miovski, Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season, reportedly remains on Southampton’s radar.

A £535,000 signing from MTK Budapest last summer, Miovski is on a four-year contract until 2026.

Southampton are rock bottom of the English top flight and last week named Ruben Selles as boss until the end of the season.

Selles replaced the axed Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Miovski’s scoring form with Aberdeen has not gone unnoticed across Europe this season.

The Dons striker was tracked by French top flight club Stade de Reims with the view to a potential £3 million January transfer window swoop.

Reports in Italy claimed top flight Lazio were also keeping close tabs on Miovski.