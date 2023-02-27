Premier League Southampton target Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Premier League Southampton target Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

By Sean Wallace
February 27, 2023, 3:31 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 4:58 pm
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Premier League Southampton are reportedly tracking Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian striker Miovski netted in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston at the weekend to take his tally for the season to 17 goals.

English top flight Southampton reportedly had the 23-year-old watched in the 4-0 away loss at Celtic on February 18.

Miovski was substituted at half-time at Parkhead in a tactical switch by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

Despite that substitution Miovski, Aberdeen’s leading scorer this season, reportedly remains on Southampton’s radar.

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns, Aberdeen Journals.

A £535,000 signing from MTK Budapest last summer, Miovski is on a four-year contract until 2026.

Southampton are rock bottom of the English top flight and last week named Ruben Selles as boss until the end of the season.

Selles replaced the axed Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Miovski’s scoring form with Aberdeen has not gone unnoticed across Europe this season.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Livingston. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Dons striker was tracked by French top flight club Stade de Reims with the view to a potential £3 million January transfer window swoop.

Reports in Italy claimed top flight Lazio were also keeping close tabs on Miovski.

