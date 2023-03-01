Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make ‘outstanding’ Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster and sharper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson aims to make “outstanding” teenage winger Ryan Duncan faster and sharper.

Robson praised the 19-year-old Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate for his contribution in the 1-0 win against Livingston.

It was Duncan’s first start for the Dons at Pittodrie and he responded by playing a pivotal role in the winning goal.

Robson hailed the Scotland U19 international for a “superb” shift in a win that jumped the Dons back into the Premiership top six.

However the interim boss reckons there is much more to come from the teen.

And he aims to help Duncan reach the next level by working on his speed and sharpness during training sessions at Cormack Park.

Robson said: “Ryan was outstanding against Livingston and manipulated the ball well.

“He is a young player that has come through (the Academy).

“You can see his talent.

“We just need to work with Ryan on his speed and get him quicker and sharper.

“All these things will come with age.”

A quality delivery for winning goal

Highly-rated Duncan has made 22 appearances for the Dons this season and pitched in with two goals.

He delivered the cross for the winner against Livingston that was headed back across goal by Mattie Pollock for Bojan Miovski to score.

Robson said: “It was a quality ball from Ryan.

“He dropped his shoulder well when people were coming in towards him.

“Ryan was superb.”

Duncan, Duk and Miovski can scare teams

Duncan is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Aberdeen opened up contract talks with the teenager and his representative last September in a bid to get him tied to a longer deal.

Duncan made his first team debut for the Dons in a 4-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox in November 2020.

He then spent a successful loan spell at League One side Peterhead last season where he made 17 appearances and scored three goals.

Robson utilised Duncan on the right of an attacking three with Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Miovski against Livingston.

North Macedonian international Miovski’s winner took his goal tally to 17 for the season.

Robson, who will be in the dugout for the Dons’ trip to Dundee United on Saturday, believes it is an attack that can “scare” teams.

He said: “If you can transition quickly you can get Duk, Bojan and Ryan running forward.

“And that scares opposition teams.

“We saw flashes of it against Livingston.”

First Pittodrie start was ‘special’

Duncan made his first start for the Dons in a 2-1 loss away to Kilmarnock on December 28.

The teen also started in the shock 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat on January 23 to sixth tier Darvel.

Against Livingston he finally started a game at Pittodrie, and admits it was a special feeling.

Duncan said: “Getting my first start at Pittodrie meant a lot to me.

“I had started a few games but they were both away so it was special to get that first start at Pittodrie.

“It was a much-needed win and a bit of a scrappy one.

“However the most important thing was to get three points and we did that.”

Duncan delivered the moment of creativity on the right flank that was the catalyst for the winning goal against Livingston.

He completed a one-two with Ylber Ramadani before bursting past Steven Bradley to fire in the cross that led to Miovski’s goal.

Despite his role in the goal, the teen accepts he will not be credited with an assist.

🇲🇰 BM 9⃣ 👌 Great work from Ryan Duncan. A classy finish from Bojan.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/AdHOjhbqj0 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 25, 2023

Duncan said: “When I watched it back I realised I was facing the other way but I dug it out quite well.

“The ball came out from a corner and I played a one-two with Rama (Ramadani) and put it in.

“I don’t think I can count it as my assist but I was quite happy with the involvement I had in the goal.”

Being unpredictable is a strength

Duncan is equally adept with his right and left foot, whether dribbling with the ball at pace or crossing.

He reckons that versatility makes him ‘unpredictable’ and spells a major headache for defenders.

Duncan said: “If you can go both ways then as a defender that would be pretty horrible to play against.

“I know if I was playing as a defender I wouldn’t want to come up against an attacker that can go both ways.

“I think it is a good thing to have, to be unpredictable.”